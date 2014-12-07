10 Weekend Reads

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- Tech Stocks: Sizing Up the New Bubble (Barron’s)
- Inside Elon Musk’s $1.4 billion score (Fortune)
- Fade to Black: Bill Gross Ends an Era (Chief Investment Officer) see also Fall of the Bond King: How Gross Lost Empire as Pimco Cracked (Bloomberg)
- Everybody wants to rule the world: Online businesses can grow very
large very fast. Does it also make them unusual threats to
competition? (The Economist)
- Diving with sharks and the joy of fear (Aeon)
- The Quiet German: The Astonishing Rise of Angela Merkel,The Most Powerful Woman in the World (New Yorker) see also Putin: How He and His Cronies Stole Russia (NYRB)
- How do you sell God in the 21st century? More heaven, less hell (The Guardian)
- Polar Bear Man (Vice)
- How dozens of failing for-profit schools found an unlikely savior: a debt collector (Washington Post)
- Inside Monopoly’s secret war against the Third Reich (EuroGamer)
what are you reading?