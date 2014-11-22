Siam FX vs Blackwave's 106% Return In Two Months





This week I reached a significant personal goal. To move ahead of Siam FX Directional in this eight week test that has linked my account to a demo account for the purposes of comparison. The account is now up 106%. Although this is a real money account the test demo account which is following my live account is now up 43% since October 31st and the test continues. Siam FX is a world class copy trading outfit and so it is quite satisfying to move ahead.

So What Is The Test.

I am conducting a test for a client but you all may as well know about it. The money is all demo money but the traders are very real. 5 accounts, five traders, €5000 each for eight weeks. Who goes bust, who succeeds and by withdrawing funds weekly, how much can you withdraw by year end on the €25K demo money.

The results are in for week three and the withdrawal is €1113.65 meaning total withdrawals of €4,207.00. Siam FX has now been overtaken by Blackwave (that’s me) and next week should see us clear €5,000 in total withdrawals essentially paying for one of the traders to blow up their accounts in full. The only one capable of doing this is Siam FX because we have put a 60% maximum drawdown on all other traders, including Blackwave.

Week 1 Withdrawals: €2061.85

Week 2 Withdrawals €1031.50

Week 3 Withdrawals €1113.65

You can see more details about the test on my website here.

Click on the MQL5 links here if you want to follow my trades it’s only $29 per month!

The Daily Webinars are here and make sure that trading FX suits your risk profile. Read the risk policy here. You can read all of my daily blogs at forexstreet here.