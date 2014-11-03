10 000 Registered Sellers in the Market and Signals Services

A new milestone has been reached in developing services for the MetaTrader platforms when the total of officially registered sellers hit the mark of 10 000. It is the number of users authorized to sell their programs and signal subscriptions. This figure could be a population of an average town, a town where all citizens reap the harvest of their labor.





MQL5.com has a vast audience of nearly 400 000 registered people in addition to the millions of MetaTrader 4/5 users. In China there is one civil servant for forty people and we have forty buyers for one seller. Obviously, the market is still developing, and since this niche is not fully occupied, it is better to hurry up. Register now because fighting with leaders for dominant positions later will be a lot harder.

You must already know that that there are successful developers making over $10 000 a month only by selling their programs on the Market. Do you know that statistically such a trader has 47 buyers? Our infographics provides data on the achievements of the most active sellers of Expert Advisors and indicators as well as other informative indices.



Signals providers keep up with the sellers on the Market. There are "stars" of the service enlisting up to 1 000 subscribers and earning $20 000 monthly even at the minimum subscription price of $20 a month.

Two years down the line after the launch of the application Market and copy-trading service, the atmosphere is getting intense as traders are actively buying and selling programs and signals right in the MetaTrader terminals. The link of MetaTrader and the MQL.community is becoming an all-embracing and complete solution where each trader finds what they are looking for.