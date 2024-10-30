Step-by-Step Guide to Set Up MT5 to Telegram Trade Copier Bot
Trading Systems

Step-by-Step Guide to Set Up MT5 to Telegram Trade Copier Bot

30 October 2024, 23:40
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
0
5 830

This is a user guide on setting up the MT4/MT5 to Telegram Trade Copier EA


MT5 Available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125777

MT4 Available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125784


1. Create a Telegram Bot:


  • Open Telegram and search for the BotFather.
  • Start a chat with BotFather and use the command /newbot .
  • Follow the prompts to name your bot and get the bot token (you’ll need this later).


create telegram bot 

2. Create a Telegram channel:

  • Make sure you add your new bot as a member of the channel.
  • Make sure you assign admin privileges to the bot.
  • Get the chat ID(recommended) or the Channel name[e.g @channeluniquename] (you’ll need this later).

HOW TO GET YOUR CHAT ID

  1. Go to your private channel.

  2. Post any message.

  3. Forward that message to one of these bots:

  4. The bot will reply with something like:

    id: -1001234567890

    That’s the ID you’ll use late

💡 Important: Channel IDs always start with -100 for channels and supergroups.

3. Install MT5 and Set Up Your Trading Account:

  • Make sure you have MetaTrader 5 (MT5) installed on your computer.
  • Log in to your trading account.

4. Download the Copier EA :


5. Add the Script to MT5:

  • Open MT5 and go to File > Open Data Folder .
  • Navigate to MQL5 > Experts .
  • Copy the TeleBot5 script into this folder.
  • Restart MT5 to load the new expert advisor.

6. Configure the EA:

  • In MT5, go to the Navigator panel, find the Copier EA under Expert Advisors .
  • Drag and drop the bot onto a chart.
  • In the settings, enter the Telegram bot token you received from BotFather and the chat ID(e.g -1008879822) or channel unique name(e.g: @channel-name).
  • Configure notification options to suit your needs (e.g., trade details to include).

7. Enable Automated Trading:

  • Make sure to enable automated trading in MT5 by clicking the “Auto Trading” button on the toolbar.
  • Check the settings in the bot to ensure it’s set to send trade notifications.




8. Test the Bot:

  • Conduct a few test trades to ensure that notifications are being sent to your Telegram account.
  • Monitor the Telegram chat for messages to confirm everything is working smoothly.

9. Monitor and Adjust Settings:

  • Regularly check your bot’s performance and adjust notification settings as needed for optimal results.

Conclusion

  • Ensure your MT5 terminal is running and connected to the internet for the bot to function properly.
  • Keep your Telegram app updated to avoid any compatibility issues.
  • Use a dedicated Telegram chat or group for your bot notifications to keep your messages organized.

By following these steps, you can successfully set up a trade copier bot that keeps you and your channel informed of your MT5 trading activity directly through Telegram

Note: 

VERY IMPORTANT!!, Allow WebRequest!

Open your MT4 Terminal and go to "Tools" --> "Options" --> "Expert Advisors"
Turn on the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:" bracket and add the following URL:
https://api.telegram.org









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