MT4/MT5 to Discord Signal Provider

In the history report settings, you can customize the report message.





Test Messages



In the test messages menu, you can send a “test” message of a new order, closed order, modified order and a pending activation. With the help of these messages, you can easily customize your settings and instantly test them without opening/closing real orders.









Advanced Mode

Upon selecting the advanced customization mode, message customization primarily occurs through text files and placeholders. While the user interface and some settings remain accessible, they are identical to those in the simple mode and will not be reiterated here.

After activating the advanced mode, the EA automatically generates the necessary text file templates. To locate these, you have two options for accessing the Terminal folder:

Press Windows+R, type `%appdata%`, navigate to "MetaQuotes\Terminal". In MetaTrader, click "File" and then "Open Data Folder". Navigate up one directory to reach the Terminal folder.

You can then find the template folder by following this path: "Terminal Data Path\Common\Files\DiscordSignalProvider\CustomMsg".

In the Template Folder, you'll find the essential files for message customization. It's important to copy this folder, rename it (e.g., "MsgTemplate_Gold"), and then paste it. This step is crucial because the EA will overwrite any modifications made directly to the original Template folder. Once you've created your folder, input its name in the EA settings so the EA knows where to source the message templates. Within this new folder, you'll find seven distinct text files corresponding to different trading signals:

Info.txt: Guidelines on message customization and general placeholders.

Guidelines on message customization and general placeholders. NewOrderMsg.txt: Template for new order signals.

Template for new order signals. CloseOrderMsg.txt: Template for close order signals.

Template for close order signals. PartCloseOrderMsg.txt: Template for partial close order signals.

Template for partial close order signals. ModiOrderMsg.txt: Template for modified order signals.

Template for modified order signals. PendActMsg.txt: Template for pending action signals.

Template for pending action signals. ReportMsg.txt: Template for report signals.

You can tailor each message to your preference. This guide will specifically explore the `NewOrderMsg.txt` file, demonstrating the functionalities of different sections and how you can customize your message. In the image below, the text file is displayed with green-marked sections indicating the customizable areas. The remaining text provides guidance and instructions for message customization.





Placeholders: Our system utilizes placeholders to dynamically insert values into messages. You can find universally applicable placeholders in the `Info.txt` file. Simply place these placeholders where needed in your message, and the EA will automatically substitute them with the relevant values. For instance, `{balance}` will be replaced with the current value of your account balance.

Text Placeholders: At the beginning of the file, you'll encounter text placeholders enclosed in special brackets. These sections of text will be displayed or omitted based on certain conditions. For example, the text `<sl>SL: {sl_price} [{sl_pips} {distance_txt}]</sl>` will only appear if a Stop Loss is set. If there's no Stop Loss, the EA omits everything between `<sl>` and `</sl>`.

Functions: Enhance your messages with custom functions. Take, for example, the ordertype emoji function showcased here. You can assign specific emojis or text for each order type. When using the relevant placeholder, such as `{order_type_emoji}`, the EA inserts the appropriate emoji/text based on the trade type (e.g., Buy, Sell, etc.).

Message Boundaries: The start and end of your message are defined by ">> Message start (...):" and ">> Message end (...):". Ensure your customized message is placed within these markers.

It's crucial to only alter the text between the start and end lines of the message, as well as the values within the functions. Modifying other parts of the text could result in incorrect parameter interpretation by the EA.





Product Link



MT4 to Discord Signal Provider: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103801

MT5 to Discord Signal Provider: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103811

For any inquiries contact the developer: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lukiroth