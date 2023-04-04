

Dollar Index (#DXY): Waiting For Breakout 💵





Dollar Index is trading in a minor bearish trend on a daily.

The market is steadily falling within a falling parallel channel.





The Index is currently approaching a solid horizontal support.

I believe that the fall will resume after its breakout.

To confirm that, we will need a daily candle close below 101.9.





A bearish continuation will be expected to 101.0 support then.

For Additional confirmation use: the Momentum Indicator





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