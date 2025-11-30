Turn Every Trade Into a Marketing Opportunity: FastPips EA Pro Telegram Signal Sender for MT4

Automate Your Signal Delivery – Grow Your Brand

If you're a forex signal provider, trading educator, or account manager, you know the challenge: manually sending trade notifications to your Telegram audience is time-consuming and inconsistent. Miss a few alerts, and you risk losing credibility. Send them late, and your followers question your real-time performance.

What if every trade could automatically broadcast itself – while promoting your brand at the same time?

Introducing FastPips EA Pro Telegram Signal Sender

FastPips EA Pro is more than just a notification tool. It's a complete signal broadcasting solution designed for professional traders who want to automate their communication, maintain transparency, and turn every alert into a marketing touchpoint.

Unlike basic Telegram bots that simply announce trades, FastPips EA Pro includes custom advertisement capabilities – allowing you to embed promotional messages directly into each signal. Every trade becomes an opportunity to drive engagement, promote your VIP group, or showcase your services.

Why Signal Providers Choose FastPips EA Pro

1. Instant, Professional Notifications

Every trade opened or closed on your MT4 account is instantly reported to your Telegram group or channel. Your followers receive clean, formatted alerts that include:

Currency Pair

Trade Direction (Buy/Sell)

Entry Price

Stop Loss & Take Profit

Lot Size

Profit/Loss in currency and pips

No more manual screenshots. No more delayed updates. Just automated, professional communication.

2. Built-In Brand Promotion

Here's where FastPips EA Pro stands apart: customizable advertisement text. Add a unique message to every alert:

"Join our VIP Signals at @YourGroup"

"Limited spots available – DM for access"

"Follow us for daily analysis at [your channel]"

Turn passive notifications into active marketing that grows your audience and increases conversions.

3. Complete Flexibility

Enable or disable alerts for trade openings and closings

Works with manual trades or any other Expert Advisor

Compatible with all brokers and account types

Supports both Telegram groups and channels

4. Lightweight & Non-Intrusive

FastPips EA Pro is a utility EA – it doesn't place, modify, or close trades. It simply monitors your account activity and broadcasts updates. This means:

Zero interference with your trading strategy

Minimal system resources

Works alongside any other EAs you're running

Who Should Use FastPips EA Pro?

✅ Forex Signal Providers – Automate your signal delivery and maintain 24/7 transparency

✅ Trading Mentors & Educators – Show students real-time examples without manual updates

✅ Account Managers – Keep clients informed with automated performance updates

✅ Prop Firm Traders – Document your challenge attempts with instant trade logs

✅ Individual Traders – Create accountability by publicly tracking your trades

Quick Setup (5 Minutes or Less)





Setting up FastPips EA Pro is straightforward:

Create a Telegram bot using @BotFather and get your Bot Token Add the bot as an admin to your target group or channel Obtain your Chat ID Enable WebRequest in MT4 for https://api.telegram.org Attach the EA to any chart, enter your credentials, and enable AutoTrading

That's it. Your automated signal service is live.

Real-World Use Case

Imagine you're running a signal service with 500 subscribers on Telegram. You execute 5-10 trades daily across multiple pairs. Without automation:

You'd spend 15-20 minutes per day manually posting updates

You risk missing alerts during volatile sessions

Inconsistent formatting damages your professional image

With FastPips EA Pro:

Every trade is instantly broadcast with perfect formatting

Each alert includes your promotional message driving users to your premium service

You save hours weekly while building a more professional brand

Important Notes

MT4 terminal must remain running and connected to the internet

This EA cannot be tested in Strategy Tester (due to WebRequest dependency)

Works on live and demo accounts

20 activations included with purchase

Free lifetime updates and full support

Ready to Professionalize Your Signal Service?

FastPips EA Pro Telegram Signal Sender transforms your trading communication from manual and inconsistent to automated and professional. For just $67 USD, you get a complete broadcasting solution that pays for itself by saving time and helping you grow your audience.

Stop losing potential clients due to delayed or missing signals. Start building trust through real-time transparency while promoting your brand with every trade.

About the Developer

I'm Tshivhidzo, founder of TSHIVHIDZO Trading Solutions. I specialize in creating professional trading tools for MetaTrader platforms, with a focus on automation, risk management, and trader productivity. Check out my other products including the TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE and VADER Volatility Trading System.

