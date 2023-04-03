

S&P500 Index (#SPY): Bullish Outlook Explained





🟢S&P500 Index is trading in a rising channel on a daily.

The price was approaching a solid resistance cluster on Thursday and Friday.

The market managed to break that and successfully closed above.





I believe that the Index may go higher this week.

Next goal for buyers will be 4155

For Additional confirmation use: the Half Trend Indicator

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