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S&P500 Index (#SPY): Bullish Outlook Explained
🟢S&P500 Index is trading in a rising channel on a daily.
The price was approaching a solid resistance cluster on Thursday and Friday.
The market managed to break that and successfully closed above.
I believe that the Index may go higher this week.
Next goal for buyers will be 4155
For Additional confirmation use: the Half Trend Indicator
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