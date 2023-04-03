S&P500 Index (#SPY): Bullish Outlook Explained
Analytics & Forecasts

S&P500 Index (#SPY): Bullish Outlook Explained

3 April 2023, 13:08
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
394

spy

S&P500 Index (#SPY): Bullish Outlook Explained


🟢S&P500 Index is trading in a rising channel on a daily.
The price was approaching a solid resistance cluster on Thursday and Friday.
The market managed to break that and successfully closed above.

I believe that the Index may go higher this week.
Next goal for buyers will be 4155

For Additional confirmation use: the Half Trend Indicator

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Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/forexobroker

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/forextradingstrategies4us

Email: info@forexobroker.com


#technical analysis, forex forecast, trading signals, forex signals, S&P500, SPY, trading analysis