Employing Game Theory Approaches in Trading Algorithms

In conditions where the speed of decision-making is critical and the market is characterized by a high degree of uncertainty, a different approach to creating trading systems is required.

AdaptiveQ Enhanced is a trading Expert Advisor developed based on deep reinforcement learning (DQN) methods, game theory, and causal analysis. The Expert Advisor analyzes the market by modeling 531,441 unique states, taking into account interrelationships between the seven major currency pairs. The key element of the algorithm is the Nash equilibrium, which is used to select the optimal strategy under conditions of mutual influence of symbols.



The new version of the system implements an expanded set of actions: in addition to the standard purchase and sale operations, the functions of position building and selective closing of profitable transactions have been added. This ensures adaptability and flexibility in various market scenarios. The article examines practical implementation of these approaches in MQL5 and demonstrates how the combination of adaptive learning, game theory and AI allows you to build more accurate and sustainable trading strategies.





Theoretical foundations: from reinforcement learning to Nash equilibrium



Deep reinforcement learning (DQN)

Before diving into technical aspects of the code, let's lay a theoretical foundation. Our system is based on deep Q-learning (Deep Q-Network (DQN), which is a modern version of a reinforcement learning algorithm that has proven effective not only in games, but also in solving complex financial problems.

In classical reinforcement learning, an agent (in our case it is a trading system) interacts with the environment (market) by performing certain actions (opening/closing positions). For each action, the agent receives a reward and moves to a new state. The agent's goal is to maximize the cumulative reward over time.

Mathematically, this is expressed in terms of a Q-function that evaluates the expected usefulness of an a action in s state:

Q(s, a) = r + γ max Q(s', a')

where r is the immediate reward, γ is the discount factor (how much we value future rewards), s' is the new state, and a' is possible actions in the new state.





Game theory and Nash equilibrium

Traditional trading systems consider each symbol in isolation. Our approach is fundamentally different: we apply game theory to account for interrelationships between currency pairs.

A Nash equilibrium is a state in which no player can improve their score by unilaterally changing their strategy. In the context of our system, this means that we find the optimal strategy for each currency pair, subject to strategies of all other pairs.

In the code, this is implemented through the DetermineActionNash() function, which now works with an expanded space of six possible actions. Each action is evaluated not only based on the data of a specific currency pair, but also taking into account correlations with other symbols:

void DetermineActionNash( int symbolIdx) { double actionScores[TOTAL_ACTIONS]; for ( int action = 0 ; action < TOTAL_ACTIONS; action++) { actionScores[action] = qMatrix[tradeStates[symbolIdx].currentStateIdx][action][symbolIdx]; } for ( int otherIdx = 0 ; otherIdx < TOTAL_SYMBOLS; otherIdx++) { if (otherIdx != symbolIdx) { double corr = correlationMatrix[symbolIdx][otherIdx]; for ( int action = 0 ; action < TOTAL_ACTIONS; action++) { double otherScore = qMatrix[tradeStates[otherIdx].currentStateIdx][action][otherIdx]; if ( MathAbs (corr) > 0.3 ) { actionScores[action] += corr * otherScore * 0.05 ; } } } }

Pay attention to the fine—tuning - a correlation is taken into account only if its absolute value exceeds 0.3. This allows you to filter out the "noise" and focus on the really significant relationships between currency pairs.





Causal inference in a multidimensional action space

In the updated version of AdaptiveQ Enhanced, our system has received an expanded arsenal of possible actions:

Opening a Buy position Opening a Sell position Adding volume to existing Buy positions Adding volume to existing Sell positions Closing only profitable Buy positions Closing only profitable Sell positions

This significantly enriches the strategic potential of the system. Now it can not only open and close positions, but also increase volumes when the trend develops in the right direction, as well as selectively lock in profits, leaving loss positions open in anticipation of a market reversal.

It is pecifically interesting to close only profitable positions. This mechanism allows the system to lock in profits without realizing losses, which significantly improves overall profitability:

void ClosePositionsByTypeIfProfitable( string symbol, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE posType) { CTrade trade; CPositionInfo pos; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (pos.SelectByIndex(i)) { if (pos. Symbol () == symbol && pos.PositionType() == posType) { double profit = pos.Profit(); if (profit > 0 ) { trade.PositionClose(pos.Ticket()); } } } } }





Technical implementation: AdaptiveQ Enhanced anatomy

Huge state space and multi-level analysis

One of the key features of our system is its huge state space (531,441 unique states). This provides a detailed analysis of market conditions and allows the system to adapt to a wide range of scenarios.

In the updated version, each state has become even more informative. Now the system analyzes the market not only on the current timeframe, but simultaneously on three different time intervals: M15, H1 and H4. This multi-timeframe approach allows AdaptiveQ Enhanced to get a complete picture of market dynamics — from short-term fluctuations to medium-term trends.

For each timeframe, the system tracks a whole range of parameters:

The difference between the price and 20 moving averages (from MA10 to MA200)

Binary flags of price position relative to key MA levels

Values of RSI and Stochastic technical indicators

Momentum of price movement

All this data is converted into a unique state index, which is then used to access the Q-matrix:

int ConvertToStateIndex(MarketState &state) { double range = state.price_high - state.price_low; if (range == 0 ) range = 0.0001 ; int o_idx = ( int )((state.price_open - state.price_low) / range * 9 ); int c_idx = ( int )((state.price_close - state.price_low) / range * 9 ); int m_idx = ( int )((state.momentum + 0.001 ) / 0.002 * 9 ); int stateIdx = o_idx * 81 + c_idx * 9 + m_idx; int ma_idx = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i++) { int diff_idx = ( int )((state.ma_diff[i] + 0.01 ) / 0.02 * 9 ); diff_idx = MathMin ( MathMax (diff_idx, 0 ), 8 ); ma_idx += diff_idx * ( int ) MathPow ( 9 , i % 3 ); } ulong tf_state = 0 ; for ( int tfIdx = 0 ; tfIdx < TOTAL_TIMEFRAMES; tfIdx++) { int rsi_idx = ( int )(state.tf_rsi[tfIdx] / 10 ); rsi_idx = MathMin ( MathMax (rsi_idx, 0 ), 9 ); tf_state = tf_state * 10 + rsi_idx; int stoch_k_idx = ( int )(state.tf_stoch_k[tfIdx] / 10 ); stoch_k_idx = MathMin ( MathMax (stoch_k_idx, 0 ), 9 ); tf_state = tf_state * 10 + stoch_k_idx; int ma_flags = 0 ; ma_flags |= state.tf_ma_above[tfIdx][ 0 ] << 0 ; ma_flags |= state.tf_ma_above[tfIdx][ 4 ] << 1 ; ma_flags |= state.tf_ma_above[tfIdx][ 9 ] << 2 ; ma_flags |= state.tf_ma_above[tfIdx][ 19 ] << 3 ; tf_state = tf_state * 16 + ma_flags; } ulong hash = stateIdx + ma_idx + ( ulong )tf_state; return ( int )(hash % TOTAL_STATES); }

Take a closer look at this feature. An amazing transformation is taking place here: a multidimensional space of market parameters is transformed into a unique status identifier. It is as if we created a multidimensional market map, where each point corresponds to a specific combination of prices and indicators, and then collapsed it into a one-dimensional index using a hash function.



Caching and performance optimization

Given computational complexity of the system, we paid special attention to optimization. Caching not only of prices and correlations, but also of the values of all indicators used has been added to the new version:

double bidCache[TOTAL_SYMBOLS], askCache[TOTAL_SYMBOLS]; double correlationMatrix[TOTAL_SYMBOLS][TOTAL_SYMBOLS]; double pointCache[TOTAL_SYMBOLS]; double maCache[TOTAL_SYMBOLS][ 10 ]; double maTFCache[TOTAL_SYMBOLS][TOTAL_TIMEFRAMES][ 20 ]; int maAboveCache[TOTAL_SYMBOLS][TOTAL_TIMEFRAMES][ 20 ]; double rsiCache[TOTAL_SYMBOLS][TOTAL_TIMEFRAMES]; double stochKCache[TOTAL_SYMBOLS][TOTAL_TIMEFRAMES]; double stochDCache[TOTAL_SYMBOLS][TOTAL_TIMEFRAMES];

int rsiHandles[TOTAL_SYMBOLS][TOTAL_TIMEFRAMES]; int stochHandles[TOTAL_SYMBOLS][TOTAL_TIMEFRAMES];

datetime lastMAUpdate = 0 ; datetime lastIndicatorsUpdate = 0 ; int indicatorUpdateInterval = 60 ; void UpdateIndicatorsCache() { datetime currentTime = TimeCurrent (); if (currentTime - lastIndicatorsUpdate < indicatorUpdateInterval) return ; lastIndicatorsUpdate = currentTime; }

Moreover, the system now saves indicator handles between calls, which allows to avoid their repeated creation:And to save computing resources, a mechanism for periodically updating indicators has been added:

This technique may seem trivial, but in practice it provides significant performance gains, which is critically important for a system operating simultaneously with seven currency pairs on three timeframes.

Adaptive learning with an opportunity cost mechanism

The heart of our system is the adaptive learning engine, which has now become even more advanced. Unlike classic Q-learning, AdaptiveQ Enhanced uses the concept of "opportunity cost," which allows the system to learn faster from its mistakes.

bool wasLoss = reward < 0 ; bool couldProfit = tradeStates[symbolIdx].alternativeReward > 0 && tradeStates[symbolIdx].opportunityCost < 0 ; if (wasLoss && couldProfit) { double adaptiveLearningRate = MathMin (learningRate * adaptiveMultiplier, 0.9 ); newQ -= adaptiveLearningRate * MathAbs (tradeStates[symbolIdx].opportunityCost) * opportunityCostWeight; }

When the system makes a decision, it not only evaluates the actual reward from the chosen action, but also models a potential outcome of alternative actions. If it turns out that another action could bring more profit, the system adjusts its strategy more aggressively:

This is similar to how an experienced trader not only learns from his mistakes, but also analyzes missed opportunities, adjusting his strategy more aggressively when he sees that an alternative solution would be significantly better. Thanks to adaptiveMultiplier parameter, the user can configure how intensively the system will learn from missed opportunities.

Another innovative aspect of learning is the causal effect between currency pairs:

for ( int otherSymbol = 0 ; otherSymbol < TOTAL_SYMBOLS; otherSymbol++) { if (otherSymbol != symbolIdx) { double corr = correlationMatrix[symbolIdx][otherSymbol]; if ( MathAbs (corr) > 0.2 ) { qMatrix[tradeStates[symbolIdx].previousStateIdx][tradeStates[symbolIdx].previousAction][otherSymbol] += learningRate * reward * corr * 0.1 ; } } }

When the system gains experience on one currency pair, it can transfer it to other related symbols, subject to the degree of their correlation. This creates a "cross-learning" effect, which significantly speeds up the process of adapting the system to market conditions.





Practical aspects of using AdaptiveQ Enhanced

Advanced customization and risk management features

AdaptiveQ Enhanced offers an impressive set of parameters for fine-tuning the system to individual trader preferences:

input OPERATION_MODE OperationMode = MODE_LEARN_AND_TRADE; input CLOSE_STRATEGY CloseStrategy = STRATEGY_CLOSE_ALL; input POSITION_MODE PositionMode = MODE_MULTI; input double TradeVolume = 0.01 ; input double AddVolumePercent = 50.0 ; input int TakeProfit = 2500 ; input int StopLoss = 1500 ; input double LearningRate = 0.1 ; input double DiscountFactor = 0.9 ; input double AdaptiveMultiplier = 1.5 ; input double OpportunityCostWeight = 0.2 ; input int MaxPositionsPerSymbol = 5 ;

The system can operate in three position modes: MODE_SINGLE allows you to have only one position for each symbol, MODE_MULTI allows you to open up to MaxPositionsPerSymbol of unidirectional positions, and MODE_OPPOSITE allows you to simultaneously have positions in opposite directions.

The AddVolumePercent parameter deserves special attention. It determines how much volume will be added to an existing position when ACTION_ADD_BUY and ACTION_ADD_SELL are being performed. This enables to implement a position building strategy when the system adds volume in the direction of a successful trend.

Intelligent position management

A feature to selectively close only profitable positions is one of the most interesting innovations in AdaptiveQ Enhanced. This allows the system to lock in profits while giving loss positions a chance to recover:

case ACTION_CLOSE_PROFITABLE_BUYS: if (tradeStates[symbolIdx].buyPositions > 0 ) { ClosePositionsByTypeIfProfitable(symbol, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ); tradeStates[symbolIdx].actionSuccessful = true ; } break ;

Combined with the feature to open multiple positions, this creates interesting dynamics: the system can gradually build up positions as a trend develops, then partially lock in profits at the first signs of a reversal, saving some positions for a potential continuation of the movement.

Periodic saving and loading of the trained model

The highlight of our system is still the feature to save and load a trained Q-matrix. In the new version, this mechanism has become even more reliable, thanks to periodic automatic saving:

void CheckAndSaveQMatrix() { if (IsNewBar() && OperationMode == MODE_LEARN_AND_TRADE) { Print ( "Periodic saving of Q-matrix..." ); SaveQMatrix(); } }

The system checks for the appearance of a new bar and periodically saves the accumulated knowledge. This protects against the loss of training data in the event of an unexpected shutdown.

The entire system operates like this:





Conclusion: New horizons for algorithmic trading

The AdaptiveQ Enhanced trading expert advisor is not just another algorithmic trading tool, but a fundamentally new approach to analyzing and forecasting financial markets. By combining deep reinforcement learning, game theory, and causal inference with an expanded arsenal of trading actions and multi-timeframe analysis, we have created a system capable of capturing complex relationships between different currency pairs and making optimal trading decisions.

The mechanism of adaptive learning rate, subject to opportunity cost, proved to be particularly effective. When the system makes a wrong decision, and an alternative action could bring profit, it increases the learning rate in accordance with AdaptiveMultiplier (1.5 times by default). This is a kind of "high—intensity lesson" - the system learns faster from its mistakes than from successes, which corresponds to human psychology, as well.

The future of algorithmic trading lies precisely in the field of adaptive systems that can learn and evolve with the market. And AdaptiveQ Enhanced is not just an experiment, but a working tool that opens up new horizons for research and development. The code provided in this article is available for experimentation and further improvement. I invite the MQL5 community to participate in the development of this concept and the creation of even more advanced trading systems based on artificial intelligence and game theory.

The world of finance is becoming more complex and interconnected. And only systems capable of perceiving this complexity and adapting to it will be able to successfully compete in the markets of the future. AdaptiveQ Enhanced is a step in this direction, a step towards smarter, more adaptive, and ultimately more profitable algorithmic trading.