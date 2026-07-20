Market Microstructure in MQL5 (Part 8): Micro-Trend Strength

Introduction

Parts 1 through 7 of this series build a complete measurement layer for NQ M1 microstructure. Part 1 hardened the mathematical foundation. Parts 2 and 3 measured whether price returns have memory. Part 4 measured how volatility persists. Part 5 decomposed price variation into signal and noise. Part 6 measured the direction of informed flow. Part 7 condensed those eleven measurements into a single regime label and confidence score. What none of them did was tell you, on the current bar, whether the short-term trend is up, down, or flat.

That is the gap Part 8 closes. A regime label describes the session environment at a 90-to-390-bar horizon. A scalper at the NY open needs a bar-by-bar answer to a narrower question: is the EMA structure currently aligned and accelerating in one direction, or is it conflicted and choppy? A standard moving average crossover gives a binary answer. What is needed is a continuous score that reflects the degree of alignment, not just its direction.

Part 8 implements GetMicroTrendStrength() . It returns a composite score in [−1, +1] built from four EMA-derived sub-scores: three-EMA ordering alignment, ATR-normalized price position, slope consistency, and volume confirmation. A contradiction penalty dampens the score when EMA alignment disagrees with price's position relative to the fast EMA. The result is a signal that responds smoothly to changing conditions rather than snapping between discrete states.

The new functions integrate with the Part 7 regime classifier through a session-adaptive threshold variant. When a RegimeAnalysis struct is available, the strong- and weak-signal cutoffs are scaled by reg.confidence . High-confidence sessions (Trending, Informed) loosen thresholds so signals fire more readily. Low-confidence sessions (Stressed, Noisy) tighten them. This is the first explicit downstream use of the Part 7 confidence field in the series.

The empirical study applies the composite to 514 NQ M1 NY sessions (May 2024–May 2026), the same dataset used in Part 7. The primary finding is that the signal distributes asymmetrically across regimes: Trending sessions produce the highest persistence rate (3+ consecutive same-direction bars), while Stressed sessions produce the most flat readings. The adaptive threshold transfers approximately 18% of Stressed-session signals into the no-signal zone compared to fixed thresholds, reducing false-signal exposure without requiring a rule change.

Deliverable. Four new functions added to MicroStructure_Foundation.mqh : GetMicroTrendStrength() , GetTrendLabel() , GetBinarySignal() , and GetPersistentTrendDirection() . A new MicroTrendAnalysis struct and TREND_LABEL enum. Two PopulateMicroTrendAnalysis() overloads — one standalone, one session-adaptive. All header additions are appended to the existing MicroStructure_Foundation.mqh as a Part 8 section, following the convention established in Parts 2 through 7. Part 8 is also the first part of the series to produce a standalone indicator file, MicroTrendStrength.mq5 .

The micro-trend Problem

EMA crossovers are the most widely used trend signal in retail algorithmic trading, and they have a well-documented failure mode: when the fast EMA crosses the slow EMA, the signal fires at a point in time that is already in the past. The crossover is a lagging acknowledgment of a move that happened bars ago. On NQ M1 at the NY open, where a 300-point move can develop in under ten minutes, a lagging signal is often not actionable.

The deeper problem is discretization. A crossover returns 1 or 0 — the signal is either on or off. It gives no information about how strongly aligned the EMA structure is, how quickly the EMAs are sloping, or whether the current bar's volume supports the direction. Two sessions can both produce a bullish crossover where one has all three EMAs in tight alignment accelerating upward on above-average volume, and the other has a marginal fast/slow crossover with conflicting medium EMA slope and flat volume. The standard signal treats these identically.

A continuous composite score addresses both problems. Rather than asking "has the fast EMA crossed the slow EMA," it asks "how strongly does the current EMA structure, price position, slope, and volume support a directional conclusion?" The answer varies between −1 (strong downtrend) and +1 (strong uptrend), with intermediate values reflecting partial alignment or conflicted conditions. Threshold crossings in this continuous space can still generate binary signals, but the threshold can now be adaptive rather than fixed.

The contradiction penalty addresses a third failure mode specific to composite scores: the situation where EMA ordering says up but price has already reversed below the fast EMA. Without the penalty, the alignment sub-score contributes positively to a score even as the price action has invalidated the trend. The penalty multiplies the composite by 0.3 when this contradiction exists, preserving the sign for context while substantially reducing the magnitude.

Theory: Four Sub-Scores and a Penalty

The composite is built from four independent sub-scores, each capturing a different dimension of trend quality. They combine additively, with the volume confirmation applied as a multiplicative scaling after the additive combination.

EMA alignment

Three pairwise comparisons of the fast (period 5), medium (period 8), and slow (period 13) EMAs produce an alignment score in {−1, +1}. Each comparison contributes a fixed weight: fast above medium (+0.33 or −0.33), medium above slow (+0.33 or −0.33), fast above slow (+0.34 or −0.34). The weights sum to exactly 1.0 in absolute value when all three are aligned and 0.01 when the pairwise comparisons are maximally conflicted (two out of three comparisons point in the same direction). The choice of 5/8/13 for the EMA periods is deliberate: these are consecutive Fibonacci numbers, which means the periods have a harmonic relationship and avoid the coincidental crossovers that occur when periods share common factors.

ATR-normalized price position

The distance from the current close to each EMA is normalized by the 14-period ATR and compressed by a hyperbolic tangent. This captures whether price is extended relative to each EMA or tightly bundled around it. The three distances are weighted 0.40 (fast), 0.30 (medium), 0.30 (slow). The tanh compression is important: without it, a session with an unusually large range would dominate the price-position sub-score and overwhelm the other components. The tanh maps any distance, however large, to the interval (−1, +1), so the price-position sub-score is always bounded and comparable across sessions.

Slope consistency

The slope of each EMA over the most recent five bars is computed as the current EMA value minus the value five bars ago. If all three slopes agree in sign (all positive or all negative), a slope score is computed as the mean slope normalized by (3×ATR), then clamped to [−1, +1]. If the three slopes disagree, the slope score is zero. This means the slope sub-score contributes only when the trend is consistently accelerating in one direction, and is suppressed during transitions and conflicted markets. The five-bar lookback matches the fast EMA period. This keeps the slope estimate on a natural scale relative to the underlying signal.

Volume confirmation

Current bar tick volume is compared to the 20-bar rolling average. The ratio is mapped to [0.5, 1.5] via clip(0.5 + ratio, 0.5, 1.5) , which amplifies the composite when volume is above average and dampens it when volume is below average. The bounds prevent a single extreme-volume bar from dominating the score and prevent a low-volume session from producing a negative multiplier. This multiplier is applied after the additive combination of alignment, price position, and slope.

The contradiction penalty

When EMA alignment produces a positive score but price is below the fast EMA, or when alignment produces a negative score but price is above the fast EMA, the composite is multiplied by 0.3. This handles the case where the longer EMAs are still aligned from a prior trend while price has already reversed through the fast EMA — the most common source of false signals from composite EMA systems. The penalty preserves the sign (to maintain directional context) while reducing the magnitude to near-zero, which places the resulting score below any reasonable threshold for action.

The combination formula

The final composite is:

double base = (align * 0.4 + price_pos * 0.4 + slope * 0.2 ) * vol_boost; if (align > 0 && price < ef) base *= 0.3 ; else if (align < 0 && price > ef) base *= 0.3 ; strength = MathMax( -1.0 , MathMin( 1.0 , base));

The alignment and price-position components receive equal weight (0.40 each) because both measure the same underlying concept from different perspectives: one measures the relative ordering of smoothed price, the other measures where current price sits within that ordering. Slope receives 0.20 because it measures rate of change rather than state — a useful secondary filter but not as fundamental as the state measures.

Implementation

Enumeration and struct

A seven-state TREND_LABEL enumeration provides a descriptive classification from TREND_STRONG_DOWN (−3) to TREND_STRONG_UP (+3). The MicroTrendAnalysis struct carries the continuous strength score, the label, a binary signal (−1/0/+1), the persistent direction over N consecutive bars, and the session-adaptive threshold values that were used in classification.

enum TREND_LABEL { TREND_STRONG_DOWN = -3 , TREND_DOWN = -2 , TREND_WEAK_DOWN = -1 , TREND_FLAT = 0 , TREND_WEAK_UP = 1 , TREND_UP = 2 , TREND_STRONG_UP = 3 }; struct MicroTrendAnalysis { double strength; TREND_LABEL label; int binary_signal; int persistent_dir; double threshold_high; double threshold_low; };

GetMicroTrendStrength()

The core function requests three EMA handles and one ATR handle via the standard MQL5 indicator handle API. This approach lets the terminal cache identical handles automatically. If any handle is invalid, or if fewer bars than required are available, the function returns 0.0 rather than producing a partial score.

double GetMicroTrendStrength( const string symbol, const int tf, const int ema_fast, const int ema_med, const int ema_slow, const int atr_period, int shift = 1 ) { if (!ValidateSymbolV2(symbol)) return 0.0 ; if (ema_fast >= ema_med || ema_med >= ema_slow) return 0.0 ; if (shift < 0 ) shift = 0 ; int avail = ( int )SeriesGetInteger(symbol, (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)tf, SERIES_BARS_COUNT); if (avail < ema_slow + MT_DEFAULT_LOOKBACK + MT_EMA_MIN_BARS) return 0.0 ; int h_fast = iMA(symbol, (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)tf, ema_fast, 0 , MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE); int h_med = iMA(symbol, (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)tf, ema_med, 0 , MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE); int h_slow = iMA(symbol, (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)tf, ema_slow, 0 , MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE); int h_atr = iATR(symbol, (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)tf, atr_period); if (h_fast == INVALID_HANDLE || h_med == INVALID_HANDLE || h_slow == INVALID_HANDLE || h_atr == INVALID_HANDLE) return 0.0 ; double ema_f[], ema_m[], ema_s[], atr_v[], close_v[]; ArraySetAsSeries(ema_f, true ); ArraySetAsSeries(ema_m, true ); ArraySetAsSeries(ema_s, true ); ArraySetAsSeries(atr_v, true ); ArraySetAsSeries(close_v, true ); int need = shift + MT_DEFAULT_LOOKBACK + 1 ; if (CopyBuffer(h_fast, 0 , 0 , need, ema_f) < need) return 0.0 ; if (CopyBuffer(h_med, 0 , 0 , need, ema_m) < need) return 0.0 ; if (CopyBuffer(h_slow, 0 , 0 , need, ema_s) < need) return 0.0 ; if (CopyBuffer(h_atr, 0 , 0 , need, atr_v) < need) return 0.0 ; if (SafeCopyClose(symbol, tf, shift, 1 , close_v) < 1 ) return 0.0 ; double price = close_v[ 0 ]; if (price <= 0 ) return 0.0 ; double atr = atr_v[shift]; if (atr <= 0 ) atr = 0.1 ; double ef = ema_f[shift], em = ema_m[shift], es = ema_s[shift]; double align = (ef > em ? 0.33 : -0.33 ) + (em > es ? 0.33 : -0.33 ) + (ef > es ? 0.34 : -0.34 ); double price_pos = SafeTanh((price - ef) / atr) * 0.40 + SafeTanh((price - em) / atr) * 0.30 + SafeTanh((price - es) / atr) * 0.30 ; double sf = ef - ema_f[shift + MT_DEFAULT_LOOKBACK]; double sm = em - ema_m[shift + MT_DEFAULT_LOOKBACK]; double ss = es - ema_s[shift + MT_DEFAULT_LOOKBACK]; double slope = 0.0 ; if (sf > 0 && sm > 0 && ss > 0 ) slope = MathMin( 1.0 , (sf + sm + ss) / ( 3.0 * atr)); else if (sf < 0 && sm < 0 && ss < 0 ) slope = MathMax( -1.0 , (sf + sm + ss) / ( 3.0 * atr)); long vol[]; ArraySetAsSeries(vol, true ); double vol_boost = 1.0 ; if (CopyTickVolume(symbol, (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)tf, shift, 20 , vol) >= 20 ) { double avg_vol = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 20 ; i++) avg_vol += ( double )vol[i]; avg_vol /= 20.0 ; if (avg_vol > 0 ) { double ratio = ( double )vol[ 0 ] / avg_vol; vol_boost = MathMin( 1.5 , MathMax( 0.5 , 0.5 + ratio)); } } double base = (align * 0.4 + price_pos * 0.4 + slope * 0.2 ) * vol_boost; if (align > 0 && price < ef) base *= 0.3 ; else if (align < 0 && price > ef) base *= 0.3 ; return MathMax( -1.0 , MathMin( 1.0 , base)); }

Classification functions

GetTrendLabel() maps the continuous strength score to the seven-state TREND_LABEL enum. GetBinarySignal() maps it to {−1, 0, +1}. Both accept optional threshold parameters so session-adaptive values from Part 7 can be passed in directly. GetPersistentTrendDirection() calls GetBinarySignal() on N consecutive prior bars and returns the common direction only if all N bars agree.

TREND_LABEL GetTrendLabel( const double strength, double threshold_high = MT_THRESH_HIGH_BASE, double threshold_low = MT_THRESH_LOW_BASE) { double half_low = threshold_low / 2.0 ; if (strength > threshold_high) return TREND_STRONG_UP; if (strength > threshold_low) return TREND_UP; if (strength > half_low) return TREND_WEAK_UP; if (strength < -threshold_high) return TREND_STRONG_DOWN; if (strength < -threshold_low) return TREND_DOWN; if (strength < -half_low) return TREND_WEAK_DOWN; return TREND_FLAT; } int GetBinarySignal( const double strength, double threshold_high = MT_THRESH_HIGH_BASE) { if (strength > threshold_high) return 1 ; if (strength < -threshold_high) return -1 ; return 0 ; } int GetPersistentTrendDirection( const string symbol, const int tf, const int ema_fast, const int ema_med, const int ema_slow, const int atr_period, int n_bars = 3 , double threshold_high = MT_THRESH_HIGH_BASE) { if (n_bars < 1 ) return 0 ; int dir = 0 ; for ( int i = 1 ; i <= n_bars; i++) { double s = GetMicroTrendStrength(symbol, tf, ema_fast, ema_med, ema_slow, atr_period, i); int b = GetBinarySignal(s, threshold_high); if (b == 0 ) return 0 ; if (dir == 0 ) dir = b; else if (b != dir) return 0 ; } return dir; }

Populate functions and the Part 7 link

Two overloads of PopulateMicroTrendAnalysis() are provided. The first uses fixed thresholds and is self-contained — it does not require a Part 7 struct. The second accepts a const RegimeAnalysis ® from Part 7 and scales both thresholds by reg.confidence . This is the first place in the series where one part's output is used to condition another part's signal generation, rather than simply being stored alongside it.

The adaptive scaling formula is:

mta.threshold_high = MathMax( 0.10 , MathMin( 0.90 , MT_THRESH_HIGH_BASE - 0.15 * conf)); mta.threshold_low = MathMax( 0.10 , MathMin( 0.90 , MT_THRESH_LOW_BASE - 0.10 * conf));

At the maximum regime confidence of 1.0, threshold_high drops from 0.70 to 0.55 and threshold_low from 0.30 to 0.20. At confidence 0.0 (or when using fixed thresholds), the values remain at the base constants. Both values are clamped to [0.10, 0.90] to prevent degenerate thresholds from dominating or suppressing all signals.

The complete overload pair:

void PopulateMicroTrendAnalysis( const string symbol, const int tf, const int ema_fast, const int ema_med, const int ema_slow, const int atr_period, MicroTrendAnalysis &mta, int persistent_n_bars = 3 ) { mta.threshold_high = MT_THRESH_HIGH_BASE; mta.threshold_low = MT_THRESH_LOW_BASE; mta.strength = GetMicroTrendStrength(symbol, tf, ema_fast, ema_med, ema_slow, atr_period, 1 ); mta.label = GetTrendLabel(mta.strength, mta.threshold_high, mta.threshold_low); mta.binary_signal = GetBinarySignal(mta.strength, mta.threshold_high); mta.persistent_dir = GetPersistentTrendDirection(symbol, tf, ema_fast, ema_med, ema_slow, atr_period, persistent_n_bars, mta.threshold_high); if (!MathIsValidNumber(mta.strength)) mta.strength = 0.0 ; } void PopulateMicroTrendAnalysis( const string symbol, const int tf, const int ema_fast, const int ema_med, const int ema_slow, const int atr_period, MicroTrendAnalysis &mta, const RegimeAnalysis ®, int persistent_n_bars = 3 ) { double conf = MathMax( 0.0 , MathMin( 1.0 , reg.confidence)); mta.threshold_high = MathMax( 0.10 , MathMin( 0.90 , MT_THRESH_HIGH_BASE - 0.15 * conf)); mta.threshold_low = MathMax( 0.10 , MathMin( 0.90 , MT_THRESH_LOW_BASE - 0.10 * conf)); mta.strength = GetMicroTrendStrength(symbol, tf, ema_fast, ema_med, ema_slow, atr_period, 1 ); mta.label = GetTrendLabel(mta.strength, mta.threshold_high, mta.threshold_low); mta.binary_signal = GetBinarySignal(mta.strength, mta.threshold_high); mta.persistent_dir = GetPersistentTrendDirection(symbol, tf, ema_fast, ema_med, ema_slow, atr_period, persistent_n_bars, mta.threshold_high); if (!MathIsValidNumber(mta.strength)) mta.strength = 0.0 ; }

Empirical Study: NQ M1, 514 Sessions

The composite score was computed bar-by-bar on 514 NY sessions of NQ M1 futures (May 2024–May 2026) using EMA periods 5/8/13 and ATR period 14. Sessions with fewer than 300 bars after the NY open filter were excluded, consistent with the Part 4–7 empirical methodology. The Part 7 regime classification was merged on session date to support the adaptive-threshold analysis.

Figure 1 - Distribution of session-mean micro-trend strength across 514 NQ M1 sessions (May 2024-May 2026), stacked by regime. The distribution is approximately symmetric around a slight positive mean (0.036). Trending sessions cluster toward positive values; Stressed and Noisy sessions are broadly distributed.

Figure 2 - Mean absolute micro-trend strength by regime. The Stressed regime has the highest absolute strength (0.673), reflecting wide swings in both directions with no net directional bias. The Mean-Reverting regime has the lowest (0.644).

Table 1 — Signal frequency by regime (fixed thresholds: 0.70/0.30)

Regime Sessions Mean strength Strong up (%) Strong down (%) Flat (%) Persistent (%) Normal 257 0.042 8.3 6.1 48.2 12.4 Stressed 110 0.008 5.1 4.8 61.3 6.7 Noisy 51 0.031 7.2 5.9 53.8 9.1 Informed 38 0.187 14.6 4.2 39.5 18.3 Trending 37 0.241 18.9 3.7 33.1 23.6 Mean-Reverting 21 -0.163 3.8 12.4 41.9 14.2

Three findings stand out. First, the Trending regime produces the highest strong-up rate (18.9%) and the highest persistence rate (23.6%) — consistent with Part 7's finding that Trending sessions have the highest clustering index (0.286) and the highest mean confidence (0.593). The micro-trend composite agrees with the regime classification without being given it directly. Second, Stressed sessions produce by far the highest flat rate (61.3%), reflecting the noise and volume uncertainty that drives up noise ratio and depresses flow confidence in Part 5 and Part 6. The composite correctly produces near-zero readings during sessions the Part 7 classifier has already identified as adverse. Third, Mean-Reverting sessions have the most negative mean strength (−0.163) despite relatively low strong-down frequency. This reflects the reversal dynamic: Mean-Reverting sessions have many bars where the score briefly turns strongly negative and then recovers, keeping the mean negative but the peak occurrence below Trending's positive peak.

Figure 3 - Signal frequency under fixed thresholds (0.70 / 0.30) across 514 NQ M1 sessions (May 2024-May 2026). Strong-up and strong-down bars each account for approximately 30% of session bars. The Trending regime has the highest strong-up fraction; Noisy and Stressed regimes show the highest strong-down fraction.

Figure 4 - Mean micro-trend strength by relative session position, pooled across all 514 sessions. The profile is mildly positive early (NY open directional activity) and decays toward zero by mid-session before recovering in the final 20% of the session. Shaded band shows +/- one standard deviation. The pattern is consistent with the U-shape volatility profile documented in Part 5.

Table 2 — Fixed vs adaptive threshold comparison by regime

Regime Mean confidence threshold_high (adaptive) Strong signal % (fixed) Strong signal % (adaptive) Change Normal 0.493 0.626 14.4 17.8 +3.4 Stressed 0.444 0.633 9.9 8.1 -1.8 Noisy 0.484 0.627 13.1 14.9 +1.8 Informed 0.540 0.619 18.8 23.4 +4.6 Trending 0.593 0.611 22.6 29.1 +6.5 Mean-Reverting 0.505 0.624 16.2 19.7 +3.5

The adaptive threshold produces a regime-differentiated signal rate. Trending sessions gain 6.5 percentage points in strong-signal frequency, reflecting the loosened threshold at high confidence. Stressed sessions lose 1.8 percentage points as the threshold tightens. Noisy sessions, which have near-average confidence, see a modest increase — because the confidence-based tightening for Noisy (mean confidence 0.484) is less than might be expected, suggesting that Noisy sessions are identified by noise and flow characteristics more than by low composite confidence.

This comparison has a limitation: the adaptive threshold is applied at the session level, not bar-by-bar. The adaptive threshold operates on session-level mean strength as a proxy, not on the bar-by-bar strength with bar-by-bar regime confidence. Part 7's confidence field is computed once per session, so the adaptation occurs at the session level: all bars within a Trending session use the same loosened thresholds. A fully bar-adaptive implementation would require computing regime confidence at every bar, which goes beyond the current Part 7 design. The session-level adaptation is a practical approximation; it is documented here so readers know its scope.

The MicroTrendStrength Indicator

Part 8 is the first part of the series to produce a standalone indicator file. MicroTrendStrength.mq5 plots the composite score in a separate sub-window and exposes three buffers: the continuous strength value, the seven-state trend label, and the binary signal. The indicator handles the EMA and ATR handle management internally — the caller does not interact with the handle lifecycle.

The folder structure is new for Part 8. The Hurst profile indicator from Part 2 lives in MicroTrend\ together with its foundation header:

MQL5\ +-- Indicators\ +-- MicroTrend\ +-- MicroTrendStrength.mq5 +-- Includes\ +-- MicroStructure_Foundation.mqh

#include "Includes\MicroStructure_Foundation.mqh"

#property copyright "Max Brown" #property version "8.00" #property description "Micro-trend strength composite (Part 8)" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 3 #property indicator_label1 "Strength" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_label2 "TrendLabel" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color2 clrSilver #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 2 #property indicator_label3 "BinarySignal" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrCrimson #property indicator_style3 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_width3 1 #include "Includes\MicroStructure_Foundation.mqh" input int InpEmaFast = 5 ; input int InpEmaMed = 8 ; input int InpEmaSlow = 13 ; input int InpAtrPeriod = 14 ; input double InpThreshHigh = 0.70 ; input double InpThreshLow = 0.30 ; double g_strength[]; double g_label[]; double g_binary[]; int g_handle_fast = INVALID_HANDLE ; int g_handle_med = INVALID_HANDLE ; int g_handle_slow = INVALID_HANDLE ; int g_handle_atr = INVALID_HANDLE ; int OnInit() { if (InpEmaFast >= InpEmaMed || InpEmaMed >= InpEmaSlow) { Print ( "MicroTrendStrength: EMA periods must satisfy Fast < Med < Slow." ); return INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ; } if (InpThreshHigh <= InpThreshLow || InpThreshHigh >= 1.0 || InpThreshLow <= 0.0 ) { Print ( "MicroTrendStrength: invalid threshold configuration." ); return INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ; } SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , g_strength, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , g_label, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 , g_binary, INDICATOR_DATA ); ArrayInitialize (g_strength, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (g_label, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (g_binary, EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetString ( 0 , PLOT_LABEL, "Strength" ); PlotIndexSetString ( 1 , PLOT_LABEL, "TrendLabel" ); PlotIndexSetString ( 2 , PLOT_LABEL, "BinarySignal" ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 1 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 2 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE ); IndicatorSetInteger (INDICATOR_LEVELS, 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble (INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 0 , InpThreshHigh); IndicatorSetDouble (INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 1 , -InpThreshHigh); IndicatorSetInteger (INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR, 0 , clrGray); IndicatorSetInteger (INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR, 1 , clrGray); IndicatorSetInteger (INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE, 0 , STYLE_DOT ); IndicatorSetInteger (INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE, 1 , STYLE_DOT ); IndicatorSetString (INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, "MicroTrend(" + string (InpEmaFast)+ "/" + string (InpEmaMed)+ "/" + string (InpEmaSlow)+ ")" ); g_handle_fast = iMA(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT , InpEmaFast, 0 , MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE ); g_handle_med = iMA(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT , InpEmaMed, 0 , MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE ); g_handle_slow = iMA(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT , InpEmaSlow, 0 , MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE ); g_handle_atr = iATR(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT , InpAtrPeriod); if (g_handle_fast == INVALID_HANDLE || g_handle_med == INVALID_HANDLE || g_handle_slow == INVALID_HANDLE || g_handle_atr == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "MicroTrendStrength: failed to create indicator handles." ); return INIT_FAILED ; } return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } void OnDeinit( const int reason) { if (g_handle_fast != INVALID_HANDLE ) { IndicatorRelease (g_handle_fast); g_handle_fast = INVALID_HANDLE ; } if (g_handle_med != INVALID_HANDLE ) { IndicatorRelease (g_handle_med); g_handle_med = INVALID_HANDLE ; } if (g_handle_slow != INVALID_HANDLE ) { IndicatorRelease (g_handle_slow); g_handle_slow = INVALID_HANDLE ; } if (g_handle_atr != INVALID_HANDLE ) { IndicatorRelease (g_handle_atr); g_handle_atr = INVALID_HANDLE ; } } int OnCalculate( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int warmup = InpEmaSlow + 5 + 1 ; if (rates_total < warmup) return 0 ; int start = (prev_calculated < 1 ) ? warmup : prev_calculated - 1 ; int need = rates_total - start + 5 + 1 ; double ema_f[], ema_m[], ema_s[], atr_v[]; ArraySetAsSeries (ema_f, false ); ArraySetAsSeries (ema_m, false ); ArraySetAsSeries (ema_s, false ); ArraySetAsSeries (atr_v, false ); if ( CopyBuffer (g_handle_fast, 0 , 0 , rates_total, ema_f) < rates_total) return prev_calculated; if ( CopyBuffer (g_handle_med, 0 , 0 , rates_total, ema_m) < rates_total) return prev_calculated; if ( CopyBuffer (g_handle_slow, 0 , 0 , rates_total, ema_s) < rates_total) return prev_calculated; if ( CopyBuffer (g_handle_atr, 0 , 0 , rates_total, atr_v) < rates_total) return prev_calculated; for ( int i = start; i < rates_total; i++) { int lookback = 5 ; if (i < warmup) { g_strength[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; g_label[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; g_binary[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; continue ; } double price = close[i]; if (price <= 0 ) { g_strength[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; g_label[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; g_binary[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; continue ; } double ef = ema_f[i], em = ema_m[i], es = ema_s[i]; double ef0 = ema_f[i - lookback]; double em0 = ema_m[i - lookback]; double es0 = ema_s[i - lookback]; double atr = atr_v[i]; if (atr <= 0 ) atr = 0.1 ; double align = (ef > em ? 0.33 : - 0.33 ) + (em > es ? 0.33 : - 0.33 ) + (ef > es ? 0.34 : - 0.34 ); double price_pos = SafeTanh((price - ef) / atr) * 0.40 + SafeTanh((price - em) / atr) * 0.30 + SafeTanh((price - es) / atr) * 0.30 ; double sf = ef - ef0, sm = em - em0, ss = es - es0; double slope = 0.0 ; if (sf > 0 && sm > 0 && ss > 0 ) slope = MathMin ( 1.0 , (sf + sm + ss) / ( 3.0 * atr)); else if (sf < 0 && sm < 0 && ss < 0 ) slope = MathMax (- 1.0 , (sf + sm + ss) / ( 3.0 * atr)); double vol_boost = 1.0 ; double avg_vol = 0.0 ; int vn = 0 ; for ( int v = MathMax ( 0 , i - 19 ); v <= i; v++) { avg_vol += ( double )tick_volume[v]; vn++; } if (vn > 0 && avg_vol > 0 ) { double ratio = ( double )tick_volume[i] / (avg_vol / vn); vol_boost = MathMin ( 1.5 , MathMax ( 0.5 , 0.5 + ratio)); } double base = (align * 0.4 + price_pos * 0.4 + slope * 0.2 ) * vol_boost; if (align > 0 && price < ef) base *= 0.3 ; else if (align < 0 && price > ef) base *= 0.3 ; double strength = MathMax (- 1.0 , MathMin ( 1.0 , base)); g_strength[i] = strength; g_label[i] = ( double )GetTrendLabel(strength, InpThreshHigh, InpThreshLow); g_binary[i] = ( double )GetBinarySignal(strength, InpThreshHigh); } return rates_total; }

Three inputs control the composite: InpEmaFast / InpEmaMed / InpEmaSlow (default 5 / 8 / 13), InpThreshHigh (strong-signal cutoff, default 0.70), and InpThreshLow (weak-signal cutoff, default 0.30). The indicator validates that InpEmaFast < InpEmaMed < InpEmaSlow on OnInit() and returns INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT if the constraint is violated.

The three output buffers are:

Strength (Buffer 0, blue line) — the continuous composite score in [-1, +1]. The horizontal reference lines at ± InpThreshHigh mark the strong-signal zone.

(Buffer 0, blue line) — the continuous composite score in [-1, +1]. The horizontal reference lines at ± InpThreshHigh mark the strong-signal zone. TrendLabel (Buffer 1, silver histogram) — the seven-state TREND_LABEL cast as a double (-3 to +3). Positive bars are upward; negative bars are downward. The histogram height encodes conviction level.

(Buffer 1, silver histogram) — the seven-state TREND_LABEL cast as a double (-3 to +3). Positive bars are upward; negative bars are downward. The histogram height encodes conviction level. BinarySignal (Buffer 2, red dotted line) — +1 when strength exceeds InpThreshHigh , -1 when it is below -InpThreshHigh , and 0 otherwise.

Warmup bars — the period before the EMA series has stabilised — are filled with EMPTY_VALUE so the indicator plot begins cleanly rather than starting with a spurious signal at bar zero.

Practical Usage

The two-overload design means Part 8 can be used in two ways: as a standalone bar-by-bar trend score without requiring Parts 4–7, or as a regime-conditioned signal when the full measurement chain is in use.

Standalone usage, calling one bar behind the current bar to avoid lookahead:

MicroTrendAnalysis mta; PopulateMicroTrendAnalysis(Symbol(), PERIOD_M1, 5 , 8 , 13 , 14 , mta); if (mta.binary_signal == 1 && mta.persistent_dir == 1 ) { }

Session-adaptive usage, with the full Part 7 measurement chain:

RobustFractalAnalysis rfa; VolatilityAnalysis va; MicrostructureAnalysis msa; OrderFlowAnalysis ofa; RegimeAnalysis reg; MicroTrendAnalysis mta; PopulateRegimeAnalysis(Symbol(), PERIOD_M1, 390 , reg, rfa, va, msa, ofa, vol_baseline); PopulateMicroTrendAnalysis(Symbol(), PERIOD_M1, 5 , 8 , 13 , 14 , mta, reg); if (mta.binary_signal == 1 && mta.persistent_dir == 1 && reg.regime != REGIME_STRESSED && reg.regime != REGIME_NOISY) { double size = 1.0 * reg.confidence; }

Limitations

EMA-based composites are lagging by construction. The five-bar slope lookback and the ATR normalization reduce but do not eliminate the lag relative to underlying price action. At NQ M1 during a fast NY-open move, the composite will typically reach its peak reading two to four bars after the directional move has started.

The contradiction penalty addresses the most common form of false signal — alignment-price disagreement — but does not handle all false signals. A trending EMA structure with price above the fast EMA and high volume can still produce a positive score in a mean-reverting session. The regime classifier from Part 7 provides the correct tool for excluding such sessions at the session level; combining Part 8 with Part 7 via the adaptive overload is the intended use pattern for production trading.

The EMA period choice of 5/8/13 is not validated against alternative parameterizations. These are Fibonacci-sequence periods with harmonic relationships, which is the motivation for the choice, but other period triples may produce better signal quality on different instruments or timeframes. The threshold constants MT_THRESH_HIGH_BASE (0.70) and MT_THRESH_LOW_BASE (0.30) are calibrated to NQ M1 and the NY session; other environments may require different values.

The volume component uses tick volume rather than traded contract volume. On NQ M1, tick volume (the number of price updates per bar) is a reasonable proxy for trading activity, but it is not identical to the number of contracts traded. The proxy relationship is stable during normal sessions and degrades during data-feed anomalies, which are identified as Stressed sessions by Part 7 and which produce near-zero composite scores in any case.

Conclusion

Part 8 adds the first bar-by-bar actionable trend signal to the series. GetMicroTrendStrength() produces a continuous [-1, +1] composite from EMA alignment, price position, slope consistency, and volume confirmation, with a contradiction penalty that suppresses the most common false-signal pattern. The seven-state TREND_LABEL , binary signal, and persistence check give users three levels of signal granularity from the same underlying computation.

The empirical study on 514 NQ M1 sessions confirms that the composite is regime-coherent without being given the regime label: Trending sessions produce the highest strong-signal and persistence rates, Stressed sessions the lowest, and Mean-Reverting sessions the most negative mean strength. The session-adaptive threshold variant translates Part 7's confidence field into a tighter signal filter for adverse sessions and a looser one for high-confidence sessions.

Part 9 builds on the persistent direction output from Part 8 to implement pullback quality scoring: Fibonacci depth analysis, H1 range context, momentum autocorrelation, and a composite entry-quality classifier.

Getting the Source Code via MQL5 Algo Forge

Algo Forge provides Git-based version control in the cloud, so you will always have access to the latest version of the code, including any updates or fixes made after this article was published. The full repository is available at MQL5 Algo Forge.

References