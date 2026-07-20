Discussing the article: "Market Microstructure in MQL5 (Part 8): Micro-Trend Strength"
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Check out the new article: Market Microstructure in MQL5 (Part 8): Micro-Trend Strength.
Part 8 adds bar-by-bar micro-trend scoring for NQ M1. GetMicroTrendStrength() builds a continuous [-1, +1] composite from EMA alignment, ATR‑normalized price position, slope consistency, and volume, with a contradiction penalty to suppress alignment/price conflicts. Session-adaptive thresholds scale by Part 7 confidence to modulate signal frequency across regimes. Outputs include a seven-state label, a binary signal, and a persistence check, calibrated on 514 New York sessions (May 2024–May 2026).
EMA crossovers are the most widely used trend signal in retail algorithmic trading, and they have a well-documented failure mode: when the fast EMA crosses the slow EMA, the signal fires at a point in time that is already in the past. The crossover is a lagging acknowledgment of a move that happened bars ago. On NQ M1 at the NY open, where a 300-point move can develop in under ten minutes, a lagging signal is often not actionable.
The deeper problem is discretization. A crossover returns 1 or 0 — the signal is either on or off. It gives no information about how strongly aligned the EMA structure is, how quickly the EMAs are sloping, or whether the current bar's volume supports the direction. Two sessions can both produce a bullish crossover where one has all three EMAs in tight alignment accelerating upward on above-average volume, and the other has a marginal fast/slow crossover with conflicting medium EMA slope and flat volume. The standard signal treats these identically.
A continuous composite score addresses both problems. Rather than asking "has the fast EMA crossed the slow EMA," it asks "how strongly does the current EMA structure, price position, slope, and volume support a directional conclusion?" The answer varies between −1 (strong downtrend) and +1 (strong uptrend), with intermediate values reflecting partial alignment or conflicted conditions. Threshold crossings in this continuous space can still generate binary signals, but the threshold can now be adaptive rather than fixed.
The contradiction penalty addresses a third failure mode specific to composite scores: the situation where EMA ordering says up but price has already reversed below the fast EMA. Without the penalty, the alignment sub-score contributes positively to a score even as the price action has invalidated the trend. The penalty multiplies the composite by 0.3 when this contradiction exists, preserving the sign for context while substantially reducing the magnitude.
Author: Max Brown