Implementing Practical Modules from Other Languages in MQL5 (Part 04): time, date, and datetime modules from Python

Time is a foundational unit in our lives; everything that exists in this universe is measured in time. In our daily life, we measure our goals and the time taken to achieve them, and we even set tight schedules to measure (monitor) tasks with time tracking devices such as smartphones and watches.

When it comes to algorithmic and trading in general, time is still a crucial unit. We often make time-based trading decisions, and usually assess our achievements on a daily, monthly, and weekly basis.

The MQL5 programming language has plenty of built-in functions for managing and evaluating the time, ensuring our algorithmic trading systems are aware and in touch with the time in the real world. However, our favorable programming language offers a very basic (simple) and sometimes not human-friendly way of working with time, dates, etc., compared to other languages such as Python which offers rich modules for the task such as datetime, calendar, time, zoneinfo, etc.

In this article, we are going to implement similar modules to those offered in Python for time handling in the MQL5 programming language.





The Time class (Module)



Starting with the class named time, which has the foundational functions (methods) for working with time in the Python programming language.

According to a Python documentation:

A time object represents a (local) time of day, independent of any particular day, and subject to adjustment via a tzinfo object. class datetime.time(hour= 0 , minute= 0 , second= 0 , microsecond= 0 , tzinfo= None , *, fold= 0 ) All arguments are optional. tzinfo may be None, or an instance of a tzinfo subclass. The remaining arguments must be integers in the following ranges: 0 <= hour < 24,

0 <= minute < 60,

0 <= second < 60,

0 <= microsecond < 1000000 If an argument outside those ranges is given, ValueError is raised. All default to 0 except tzinfo, which defaults to None.

Python offers classes such as datetime and date with similar methods for working with time. However, the class named time from a module named time is responsible for working with time only (without being aware of the date). Just like the way you'd like to know a specific time of a day.

Within a class named CTime, we have to handle the checking of the values to ensure the user has given appropriate values to create a time object in the class constructor, similarly to how Python does it.

class CTime { protected : uint m_hour; uint m_minute; uint m_second; uint m_millisecond; CTZInfo *m_tzinfo; public : CTime( void ); CTime( const int hour, const int minute, const int second, CTZInfo *tzinfo= NULL , const int milliseconds= 0 ); ~CTime( void );

CTime::CTime( const int hour, const int minute, const int second, CTZInfo *tzinfo= NULL , const int milliseconds= 0 ) { if (hour < MINHOUR || hour > MAXHOUR) { printf ( "CTime Error: hour (%d) out of range [%d..%d]. Defaulting to 0." , hour, MINHOUR, MAXHOUR); m_hour = 0 ; } else m_hour = hour; if (minute < MINMINUTES || minute > MAXMINUTES) { printf ( "CTime Error: minute (%d) out of range [%d..%d]. Defaulting to 0." , minute, MINMINUTES, MAXMINUTES); m_minute = 0 ; } else m_minute = minute; if (second < MINSECOND || second > MAXSECOND) { printf ( "CTime Error: second (%d) out of range [%d..%d]. Defaulting to 0." , second, MINSECOND, MAXSECOND); m_second = 0 ; } else m_second = second; if (milliseconds < MINMILLISECOND || milliseconds > MAXMILLISECOND) { printf ( "CTime Error: millisecond (%d) out of range [%d..%d]. Defaulting to 0." , milliseconds, MINMILLISECOND, MAXMILLISECOND); m_millisecond = 0 ; } else m_millisecond = milliseconds; m_tzinfo = tzinfo; }

When a class constructor is called with optional parameters, it populates the variables within the class, effectively creating a CTime object.

An optional variable named tzinfo stores the information about a particular time zone a time object belongs to.

Below are several methods present in the class CTime.

(a): fromisoformat

This function returns a CTime object corresponding to a time_string variable in any valid ISO 8601 format, with the following exceptions:

Time zone offsets may have fractional seconds.

The leading T, normally required in cases where there may be ambiguity between a date and a time, is not required.

Fractional seconds may have any number of digits (anything beyond 6 will be truncated).

Fractional hours and minutes are not supported.

CTime CTime::fromisoformat( string time_string)

Example usage.

void OnStart () { CTime time; Print ( "Time: " ,time.fromisoformat( "04:23:01" ).__str__()); Print ( "Time: " ,time.fromisoformat( "T04:23:01" ).__str__()); Print ( "Time: " ,time.fromisoformat( "T042301" ).__str__()); Print ( "Time: " ,time.fromisoformat( "04:23:01.000384" ).__str__()); Print ( "Time: " ,time.fromisoformat( "04:23:01,000384" ).__str__()); Print ( "Time: " ,time.fromisoformat( "04:23:01+04:00" ).__str__()); Print ( "Time: " ,time.fromisoformat( "04:23:01Z" ).__str__()); Print ( "Time: " ,time.fromisoformat( "04:23:01+00:00" ).__datetime__()); }

Outputs.

OL 0 20 : 44 : 38.611 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Time: 04 : 23 : 01 IG 0 20 : 44 : 38.611 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Time: 04 : 23 : 01 KO 0 20 : 44 : 38.611 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Time: 04 : 23 : 01 EF 0 20 : 44 : 38.611 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Time: 04 : 23 : 01 GQ 0 20 : 44 : 38.611 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Time: 04 : 23 : 01 QI 0 20 : 44 : 38.611 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Time: 04 : 23 : 01 CP 0 20 : 44 : 38.611 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Time: 04 : 23 : 01 HJ 0 20 : 44 : 38.611 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Time: 1970.01 . 01 04 : 23 : 01

The methods __str__() and __datetime__() convert the time stored in the CTime object into a string and datetime formats (variables), respectively.

(b): strptime

This function converts a given time in a string format into an appropriate datetime variable.

datetime CTime::strptime( string timestr, string format)

Example usage.

void OnStart () { Print ( "Time: " , CTime::strptime( "00:00:01" , "%H:%M:%S" )); Print ( "Time: " , CTime::strptime( "00,00,01" , "%H,%M,%S" )); Print ( "Time: " , CTime::strptime( "00-00-01" , "%H-%M-%S" )); }

Outputs.

MD 0 20 : 37 : 49.509 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Time: 1970.01 . 01 00 : 00 : 01 IL 0 20 : 37 : 49.509 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Time: 1970.01 . 01 00 : 00 : 01 EE 0 20 : 37 : 49.509 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Time: 1970.01 . 01 00 : 00 : 01

(c): replace

This function returns a new CTime object with the same values but with specified parameters updated. Note that, tzinfo=NULL can be specified to create a naive time from an aware time, without conversion of the time data.

CTime CTime::replace( const int hour, const int minute=- 1 , const int second=- 1 , CTZInfo *tzinfo= NULL , const int millisecond= 0 ) { int n_hour = int (hour<=- 1 ? this .m_hour:hour); int n_minute = int (minute<=- 1 ? this .m_minute:minute); int n_second = int (second<=- 1 ? this .m_second:second); int n_millisecond = int (millisecond<=- 1 ? this .m_millisecond:millisecond); m_tzinfo = tzinfo; return CTime(n_hour, n_minute, n_second, m_tzinfo, n_millisecond); }

Example usage.

void OnStart () { CTime time( 9 , 48 , 10 , &tzinfo); Print (time.__str__()); time = time.replace( 22 ); Print (time.__str__()); }

Outputs.

FR 0 11 : 05 : 16.339 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) 09 : 48 : 10 IN 0 11 : 05 : 16.339 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) 22 : 48 : 10

(c): isoformat

This function returns a string representing the time in ISO 8601 format, one of:

HH:MM:SS.ffffff, if microsecond is not 0

HH:MM:SS, if microsecond is 0

HH:MM:SS.ffffff+HH:MM[:SS[.ffffff]], if utcoffset() does not return None

HH:MM:SS+HH:MM[:SS[.ffffff]], if microsecond is 0 and utcoffset() does not return None

string CTime::isoformat( string timespec = "auto" ) { string hh = StringFormat ( "%02d" , m_hour); string mm = StringFormat ( "%02d" , m_minute); string ss = StringFormat ( "%02d" , m_second); string ms = StringFormat ( "%03d" , m_millisecond); if (timespec == "hours" ) return hh; if (timespec == "minutes" ) return hh + ":" + mm; if (timespec == "seconds" ) return hh + ":" + mm + ":" + ss; if (timespec == "milliseconds" ) return hh + ":" + mm + ":" + ss + "." + ms; if (timespec == "auto" ) { if (m_millisecond > 0 ) return hh + ":" + mm + ":" + ss + "." + ms; else return hh + ":" + mm + ":" + ss; } return hh + ":" + mm + ":" + ss + "." + ms; }

The optional argument timespec specifies the number of additional components of the time to include (the default is 'auto'). It can be one of the following:

'auto': Same as 'seconds' if microseconds is 0, same as 'microseconds' otherwise.

'hours': Include the hour in the two-digit HH format.

'minutes': Include hour and minute in HH:MM format.

'seconds': Include hour, minute, and second in HH:MM:SS format.

'milliseconds': Include full time, but truncate the fractional second part to milliseconds. HH:MM:SS.sss format.

'microseconds': Include full time in HH:MM:SS.ffffff format.

Example usage.

void OnStart () { CTime t( 14 , 30 , 55 , &tzinfo, 120 ); Print (t.isoformat()); Print (t.isoformat( "hours" )); Print (t.isoformat( "minutes" )); Print (t.isoformat( "seconds" )); Print (t.isoformat( "milliseconds" )); }

(d): strftime

Returns a string representing the time, controlled by an explicit format string.

string CTime::strftime( string format) { string result = "" ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < StringLen (format); i++) { if ( StringGetCharacter (format, i) == '%' && i + 1 < StringLen (format)) { i++; uchar spec = ( uchar ) StringGetCharacter (format, i); switch (spec) { case 'H' : result += StringFormat ( "%02d" , m_hour); break ; case 'M' : result += StringFormat ( "%02d" , m_minute); break ; case 'S' : result += StringFormat ( "%02d" , m_second); break ; default : result += "%" ; result += CharToString (spec); break ; } } else result += CharToString (( char ) StringGetCharacter (format, i)); } return result; }

(e): utcoffset

If tzinfo is set to NULL (by default), this function returns INT_MAX; otherwise, it returns the offset in seconds of a given time zone from UTC/GMT-time.

int CTime::tzoffset() { if (m_tzinfo == NULL ) return INT_MAX ; return m_tzinfo.utcoffset(); }

Example.

void OnStart () { CTZInfo tzinfo( "America/New_York" ); CTime time( 10 , 22 , 0 , &tzinfo); printf ( "Tzoffset: %d hours" ,time.tzoffset()/ 3600 ); }

The class CTZInfo is discussed in the next section.

Outputs.

KK 0 12 : 39 : 37.184 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Tzoffset: - 5 hours

That is factual, the United States' time (New York) is GMT-5 (5 hours behind UTC).

(f): dst

Returns INT_MAX if tzinfo is set to NULL (default value); otherwise, it returns Daylight Savings Time.

int CTime::dst( void ) { if (m_tzinfo == NULL ) return INT_MAX ; return m_tzinfo.dst(); }





Time zone Information Class (tzinfo)



In MQL5, we don't have a built-in way of accessing information from different time zones. This makes it challenging for our programs to stay aware and relevant to different times in the world.

Python offers a built-in class named tzinfo that provides access to time from all regions over the world.

According the documentation in Python.

class datetime.tzinfo This is an abstract base class, meaning that this class should not be instantiated directly. Define a subclass of tzinfo to capture information about a particular time zone. An instance of (a concrete subclass of) tzinfo can be passed to the constructors for datetime and time objects. The latter objects view their attributes as being in local time, and the tzinfo object supports methods revealing the offset of local time from UTC, the name of the time zone, and DST offset, all relative to a date or time object passed to them. You need to derive a concrete subclass, and (at least) supply implementations of the standard tzinfo methods needed by the datetime methods you use. The datetime module provides time zone, a simple concrete subclass of tzinfo which can represent time zones with fixed offset from UTC such as UTC itself or North American EST and EDT. A concrete subclass of tzinfo may need to implement the following methods. Exactly which methods are needed depends on the uses made of aware datetime objects. If in doubt, simply implement all of them.

Similarly to the class in Python programming language, the implemented class named CTZInfo in MQL5 is meant to work harmoniously with CDatetime and CTime classes, aiding these two classes in obtaining information about time zones.

Despite that you might be able to call the class outside other time-based classes, you shouldn't use it for accessing its values, such as current time, etc.

For this class (module) to work, we need to have a unified database with all time zone information. I had to extract all the information from https://www.iana.org/time-zones and store them in a sqlite database named timezonedb.sqlite (attached at the end of this post).

Inside the class constructor, the above database is read, and a connection is kept open in a variable for later usage within the class.

#include "sqlite3.mqh" class CTZInfo { private : CSqlite3 sqlite; string m_zone_name; int utcoffset( datetime utc_time); public : CTZInfo( const string zone_name); ~CTZInfo( void ); }; CTZInfo::CTZInfo( const string zone_name): m_zone_name(zone_name) { string db_name = "timezonedb.sqlite" ; if (!sqlite.connect(db_name, true )) { Print ( "Failed to open timezone DB" ); return ; } }

Below are some of the methods provided in the class implemented in MQL5 as in Python, with slight changes.

(a): utcoffset

Return offset of local time from UTC in seconds. If local time is west of UTC, the returned value should be negative; otherwise, it will be positive.

int CTZInfo::utcoffset() { string query = "SELECT gmt_offset FROM time_zone " "WHERE zone_name='" + m_zone_name + "' AND time_start <= " + ( string )( int ) TimeGMT () + " " "ORDER BY time_start DESC LIMIT 1;" ; vector row = sqlite.execute(query).fetchone(); if (row.Size() == 0 ) return 0 ; return ( int )row[ 0 ]; }

Example.

void OnStart () { CTZInfo tzinfo( "America/New_York" ); printf ( "Utc offset: %d hours" ,tzinfo.utcoffset()/ 3600 ); }

Output.

2025.11 .19 17 : 32 : 08.699 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Utc offset: - 5 hours

(b): dst

Return the daylight saving time (DST) adjustment, as a timedelta object or None if DST information isn't found.

int CTZInfo::dst() { string query = "SELECT dst FROM time_zone

" "WHERE zone_name = '" + m_zone_name + "' " "AND time_start <= " + ( string )( int ) TimeGMT () + " " "ORDER BY time_start DESC

" "LIMIT 1;" ; vector row = sqlite.execute(query).fetchone(); if (row.Size() == 0 ) return 0 ; return ( int )row[ 0 ]; }

(c): fromutc

It takes a UTC datetime and returns the localized datetime (UTC shifted by the time zone offset for that moment).

datetime CTZInfo::fromutc( datetime utc_time) { int offset = utcoffset(utc_time); return ( datetime )(( int )utc_time + offset); }

Example.

void OnStart () { CTZInfo tzinfo( "America/New_York" ); Print ( "From utc: " ,tzinfo.fromutc( TimeGMT ())); }

Outputs.

2025.11 . 19 17 : 26 : 24.400 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) From utc: 2025.11 . 19 09 : 26 : 24





The Time delta Class



In Python, A timedelta object represents a duration, the difference or sum between two datetime or date instances.

class datetime.timedelta(days= 0 , seconds= 0 , microseconds= 0 , milliseconds= 0 , minutes= 0 , hours= 0 , weeks= 0 ) All arguments are optional and default to 0. Arguments may be integers or floats, and may be positive or negative. Only days, seconds, and microseconds are stored internally. Arguments are converted to those units: A millisecond is converted to 1000 microseconds.

A minute is converted to 60 seconds.

An hour is converted to 3600 seconds.

A week is converted to 7 days. and days, seconds, and microseconds are then normalized so that the representation is unique, with 0 <= microseconds < 1000000

0 <= seconds < 3600*24 (the number of seconds in one day)

-999999999 <= days <= 999999999

Below is the MQL5 equivalent of the timedelta module from Python, with slight changes.

No milliseconds and microseconds in the function arguments, this is because these two can't be stored (traced) within the datetime variable.

class CTimedelta { public : CTimedelta( void ) {}; ~CTimedelta( void ) {}; template < typename T> static T timedelta( uint days = 0 , uint hours = 0 , uint minutes = 0 , uint seconds = 0 , uint weeks = 0 ) { uint delta_seconds = ((days+(weeks* 7 )) * 86400 ) + (hours * 3600 ) + (minutes * 60 ) + seconds; return delta_seconds; } template < typename T> static T days( uint days_) { return timedelta<T>(days_); } template < typename T> static T hours( uint hours_) { return timedelta<T>( 0 , hours_); } template < typename T> static T minutes( uint minutes_) { return timedelta<T>( 0 , 0 , minutes_); } template < typename T> static T seconds( uint seconds_) { return timedelta<T>( 0 , 0 , 0 , seconds_); } template < typename T> static T weeks( uint weeks_) { return timedelta<T>( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , weeks_); } };

To make this class flexible, like in Python, we use the typename(s) to ensure we have the option to return the time created in seconds using variables like (long, int, ulong, double, etc) and datetime.

Example usage:

#include <PyMQL5\ datetime .mqh> void OnStart () { Print ( "10 minutes datetime: " ,CTimedelta::minutes< datetime >( 10 )); Print ( "10 minutes seconds: " ,CTimedelta::minutes< int >( 10 )); datetime now = TimeLocal (); printf ( "Current time: %s 10 minutes ahead: %s" ,( string )now, string (now + CTimedelta::minutes< datetime >( 10 ))); printf ( "Current time: %s 1 week, 2 days, 10 hours, and 5 minutes ahead: %s" , string (now), string (now + CTimedelta::timedelta< datetime >( 2 , 10 , 5 , 0 , 1 ))); }

Outputs.

CI 0 17 : 39 : 37.748 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) 10 minutes datetime : 1970.01 . 01 00 : 10 : 00 CL 0 17 : 39 : 37.748 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) 10 minutes seconds: 600 HL 0 17 : 39 : 37.748 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Current time: 2025.11 . 20 17 : 39 : 37 10 minutes ahead: 2025.11 . 20 17 : 49 : 37 HI 0 17 : 39 : 37.748 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Current time: 2025.11 . 20 17 : 39 : 37 1 week, 2 days, 10 hours, and 5 minutes ahead: 2025.11 . 30 03 : 44 : 37

This simple class is important for time addition and subtraction operations, which can be a little bit challenging in native MQL5.





A date object represents a date (year, month, and day) in an idealized calendar, the current Gregorian calendar indefinitely extended in both directions. Think of this class as a custom "date" variable (object).

From datetime in Python, the function named "date" returns an object containing all necessary information concerning the date of a given time.

Starting with a way to return today's date.

CDate CDate::today() { m_datetime = TimeLocal (); return CDate(); }

Example.

#include <PyMQL5\ datetime .mqh> void OnStart () { CDate date; Print ( "Today's date: " ,date.today().__str__()); }

Outputs.

2025.11.20 18:14:46.217 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Today's date: 2025-11-20

Below is a table containing all necessary functions within the class named CDate.

Function Description CDate::CDate( uint year, uint month, uint day) { if (year < MINYEAR || year > MAXYEAR) Print ( "ValueError: year out of range" ); if (month < 1 || month > 12 ) Print ( "ValueError: month out of range" ); if (day < 1 || ( int )day > DaysInMonth(year, month)) Print ( "ValueError: day out of range" ); m_year = year; m_month = month; m_day = day; } A constructor that receives a year, month, and day to create a custom date. CDate( void ); Default class constructor that sets today's date to the class when called. CDate::CDate( const datetime time) { MqlDateTime t; TimeToStruct (time, t); m_year = t.year; m_month = t.mon; m_day = t.day; } A custom constructor that extracts the date from a datetime variable, e.g., 18.10.2025 00:00 CDate fromtimestamp( datetime ts); Converts UNIX timestamp into a corresponding local date. CDate CDate::fromisoformat( string s) Return a date corresponding to a date_string given in any valid ISO 8601 format. Unlike the function present in Python datetime module(s) our MQL5 function currently supports only two iso formats, using these formulas.

"YYYY-MM-DD" (10 chars with dashes) "YYYYMMDD" (8 digits) CDate fromordinal( int ordinal); Converts ordinal date into a CDate object. const int weekday(); Return the day of the week as an integer, where Monday is 0 and Sunday is 6, similarly to MqlDateTime.day. const int isoweekday(); Return the day of the week as an integer, where Monday is 1 and Sunday is 7. static int DaysInMonth( int year, int month); Return the number of days in a given month. static bool IsLeapYear( int year); It returns true when a given year is a leap otherwise, it returns false. CDate replace( int year=- 1 , int month=- 1 , int day=- 1 ) const It replaces a value(s) of a given date object with new value(s).

Example usage:

void OnStart () { CDate date = py_datetime.date( D'29.02.2024' ); Print ( "date: " , date.isoformat()); Print ( "Weekday: " , date.weekday()); Print ( "ISO Weekday: " , date.isoweekday()); Print ( "Ordinal: " , date.toordinal()); Print ( "Leap year 2024? " , date.IsLeapYear( 2024 )); Print ( "__str__: " ,date.__str__()); CDate d2 = py_datetime.date().today(); Print ( "Today: " , d2.isoformat()); Print ( "From ISO: " , d2.isoformat()); d2 = d2.replace(- 1 , - 1 , 30 ); Print ( "Replaced: " , d2.isoformat()); CDate date3 = date.fromtimestamp( 1672531199 ); Print ( "Date From timestamps: " ,date3.isoformat()); datetime time = py_datetime.fromtimestamp( 1672531199 ); Print ( "time timestamps: " ,time); Print (date_m.fromisoformat( "2019-12-04" ).__str__()); Print (date_m.fromisoformat( "20191204" ).__str__()); CDate today = date.today(); Print (today.ctime()); }

Outputs.

OR 0 19 : 10 : 29.522 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) date: 2024 - 02 - 29 CD 0 19 : 10 : 29.522 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Weekday: 3 OQ 0 19 : 10 : 29.522 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) ISO Weekday: 4 CD 0 19 : 10 : 29.522 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Ordinal: 738945 RD 0 19 : 10 : 29.522 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Leap year 2024 ? true HQ 0 19 : 10 : 29.522 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) __str__: 2024 - 02 - 29 LJ 0 19 : 10 : 29.522 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Today: 2025 - 11 - 17 LR 0 19 : 10 : 29.522 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) From ISO: 2025 - 11 - 17 DD 0 19 : 10 : 29.522 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Replaced: 2025 - 11 - 30 DO 0 19 : 10 : 29.522 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Date From timestamps: 2023 - 01 - 01 EP 0 19 : 10 : 29.522 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) time timestamps: 2023.01 . 01 02 : 59 : 59 QK 0 19 : 10 : 29.522 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) 2019 - 12 - 04 OR 0 19 : 10 : 29.522 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) 2019 - 12 - 04 CH 0 19 : 10 : 29.523 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Sun Nov 17 19 : 10 : 29 2025





The datetime module supplies classes for manipulating dates and times. This class (module) combines the prior two (date and time) modules with several new methods introduced.

Starting with class constructors. Some take the datetime variable, and others take variables for creating the date and a specific time of that date.

class CDatetime { protected : CTZInfo *m_tzinfo; MqlDateTime m_datetime_struct; int weekday( const datetime time); public : CDatetime(); CDatetime( const datetime dt, CTZInfo *tzinfo= NULL ); CDatetime( uint year, uint month, uint day, uint hour, uint minutes, uint seconds, CTZInfo *tzinfo= NULL ); ~CDatetime( void ); CDatetime datetime_( uint year, uint month, uint day, uint hour, uint minutes, uint seconds, CTZInfo *tzinfo= NULL ); CDatetime combine(CDate &date, CTime &time, CTZInfo *tzinfo= NULL )

The method named combine combines both date and time objects to create a datetime object.

(a): The now function

This function returns the current CDatetime object depending on a specified time zone.

CDatetime CDatetime::now(CTZInfo *tzinfo) { return CDatetime(tzinfo.now(), tzinfo); }

Example.

#include <PyMQL5\ datetime .mqh> CDatetime py_datetime; void OnStart () { CTZInfo tzinfo( "Africa/Nairobi" ); CDatetime now = py_datetime.now(&tzinfo); Print ( "ctime: " , now.ctime()); }

Output.

2025.11 . 21 20 : 10 : 03.116 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) ctime: Fri Nov 21 20 : 10 : 03 2025

(b): fromisoformat

Return a datetime corresponding to a date_string in any valid ISO 8601 format, with the following exceptions.

Time zone offsets may have fractional seconds.

The T separator may be replaced by any single Unicode character.

Fractional hours and minutes are not supported.

Reduced precision dates are not currently supported (YYYY-MM, YYYY).

Extended date representations are not currently supported (±YYYYYY-MM-DD).

Ordinal dates are not currently supported (YYYY-OOO).

CDatetime CDatetime::fromisoformat( string iso) { string orig = iso; int sep = StringFind (iso, "T" ); if (sep == - 1 ) sep = StringFind (iso, " " ); if (sep == - 1 ) { Print ( "Invalid ISO datetime: " , orig); return CDatetime(); } string date_part = StringSubstr (iso, 0 , sep); string time_part = StringSubstr (iso, sep + 1 ); string dparts[]; if ( StringSplit (date_part, '-' , dparts) != 3 ) { Print ( "Invalid ISO date: " , orig); return CDatetime(); } int year = ( int ) StringToInteger (dparts[ 0 ]); int mon = ( int ) StringToInteger (dparts[ 1 ]); int day = ( int ) StringToInteger (dparts[ 2 ]); string tz = "" ; int tz_pos = StringFind (time_part, "+" ); if (tz_pos == - 1 ) tz_pos = StringFind (time_part, "-" ); if (tz_pos == - 1 ) tz_pos = StringFind (time_part, "Z" ); if (tz_pos != - 1 ) { tz = StringSubstr (time_part, tz_pos); time_part = StringSubstr (time_part, 0 , tz_pos); } int hour= 0 , minute= 0 , second= 0 , millisecond= 0 ; string tparts[]; int n = StringSplit (time_part, ':' , tparts); if (n < 2 ) { Print ( "Invalid ISO time: " , orig); return CDatetime(); } hour = ( int ) StringToInteger (tparts[ 0 ]); minute = ( int ) StringToInteger (tparts[ 1 ]); if (n >= 3 ) { int dot = StringFind (tparts[ 2 ], "." ); if (dot != - 1 ) { second = ( int ) StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (tparts[ 2 ], 0 , dot)); string frac = StringSubstr (tparts[ 2 ], dot + 1 ); millisecond = ( int )( StringToInteger (frac) / MathPow ( 10 , StringLen (frac) - 3 )); } else { second = ( int ) StringToInteger (tparts[ 2 ]); } } CTZInfo *tzinfo = NULL ; if (tz == "Z" ) tzinfo = new CTZInfo( "UTC" ); else if ( StringLen (tz) > 0 ) { string id = "UTC" + tz; tzinfo = new CTZInfo(id); } return CDatetime(year, mon, day, hour, minute, second, tzinfo); }

There is a function with a similar name in CDate and CTime, but this one takes it further as it considers both date and time in a single formatted string.

Example.

CDatetime time = py_datetime.fromisoformat( "2011-11-04T00:05:23Z" ); Print ( "datetime: " ,time.__str__());

Outputs.

2025.11 . 22 12 : 47 : 18.047 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) datetime : 2011.11 . 04 00 : 05 : 23

(c): isoformat

Converts the "datetime" information stored within the CDatetime object into a string-formatted time in ISO 8601 format.

string CDatetime::isoformat( string sep= "T" , string timespec= "auto" ) { datetime dt = this .__datetime__(); MqlDateTime s; TimeToStruct (dt, s); string hh = StringFormat ( "%02d" , s.hour); string mm = StringFormat ( "%02d" , s.min); string ss = StringFormat ( "%02d" , s.sec); string time_str; if (timespec == "hours" ) time_str = hh; else if (timespec == "minutes" ) time_str = hh + ":" + mm; else if (timespec == "seconds" ) time_str = hh + ":" + mm + ":" + ss; else if (timespec == "milliseconds" ) time_str = hh + ":" + mm + ":" + ss; else if (timespec == "auto" ) time_str = hh + ":" + mm + ":" + ss; else time_str = hh + ":" + mm + ":" + ss; string tz = _tz_offset_str(); return StringFormat ( "%04d-%02d-%02d" , s.year, s.mon, s.day) + sep + time_str + tz; }

Example usage.

CDatetime time = py_datetime.fromisoformat( "2011-11-04T00:05:23Z" ); Print ( "Iso format: " , time.isoformat());

Outputs.

2025.11 . 22 12 : 47 : 18.047 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Iso format: 2011 - 11 - 04 T00: 05 : 23

(d): strftime

Formats a stored datetime in the class to a desired string format, usually for demonstration purposes.

Example.

CDatetime now = py_datetime.now(&tzinfo); string formatted_time = now.strftime( "%Y/%M/%d %H:%M:%S" ); Print ( "formatted time: " , formatted_time);

Outputs.

2025.11 . 22 19 : 55 : 55.680 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) formatted time: 2025 / 55 / 22 19 : 55 : 55

(e): strptime

This does the opposite of the method strftime, it reverses the formatted time from an ISO 1806 string-format into a datetime object stored inside the CDatetime class.

Example.

CDatetime now = py_datetime.now(&tzinfo); string format = "%Y/%M/%d %H:%M:%S" ; string formatted_time = now.strftime(format); Print ( "formatted time: " , formatted_time); Print ( "Original time: " , now.strptime(formatted_time, format).__datetime__());

Outputs.

OL 0 20 : 00 : 47.220 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) formatted time: 2025 / 00 / 22 20 : 00 : 47 FF 0 20 : 00 : 47.220 Time testing (XAUUSD,H1) Original time: 2025.11 . 22 20 : 00 : 47





Final Thoughts

Re-creating Python’s modules date, time, and calendar utilities in MQL5 is more than an exercise in rewriting code; it bridges a real gap in the MQL5 ecosystem. By implementing classes such as CTimedelta, CTime, and CDatetime, we gain access to expressive, high-level time manipulation tools that do not exist natively in MetaTrader 5.

These additions make it possible to perform reliable timestamp conversions, handle time zones correctly, and build more sophisticated backtesting or time-driven systems.

The repository containing all the code discussed in this article series can be found here: https://github.com/MegaJoctan/PyMQL5 for contributions and bug fixes.

Best regards.





