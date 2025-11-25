Discussing the article: "Implementing Practical Modules from Other Languages in MQL5 (Part 04): time, date, and datetime modules from Python"
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Check out the new article: Implementing Practical Modules from Other Languages in MQL5 (Part 04): time, date, and datetime modules from Python.
Unlike MQL5, Python programming language offers control and flexibility when it comes to dealing with and manipulating time. In this article, we will implement similar modules for better handling of dates and time in MQL5 as in Python.
Time is a foundational unit in our lives; everything that exists in this universe is measured in time. In our daily life, we measure our goals and the time taken to achieve them, and we even set tight schedules to measure (monitor) tasks with time tracking devices such as smartphones and watches.
When it comes to algorithmic and trading in general, time is still a crucial unit. We often make time-based trading decisions, and usually assess our achievements on a daily, monthly, and weekly basis.
The MQL5 programming language has plenty of built-in functions for managing and evaluating the time, ensuring our algorithmic trading systems are aware and in touch with the time in the real world. However, our favorable programming language offers a very basic (simple) and sometimes not human-friendly way of working with time, dates, etc., compared to other languages such as Python which offers rich modules for the task such as datetime, calendar, time, zoneinfo, etc.
Author: Omega J Msigwa