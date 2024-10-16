How to Create an Interactive MQL5 Dashboard/Panel Using the Controls Class (Part 1): Setting Up the Panel

Introduction

This article will create an interactive dashboard using the MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) Controls class. The layout structure will give the dashboard a look and basic functionality that will serve as the core framework for more complex panel operations. The essence of this design is to think through and consider what would make the trading experience cleaner, faster, and more intuitive for the trader. By the end of this article, you should have a foundational dashboard in your MetaTrader 5 chart that has a title, buttons for navigation, and buttons for respective actions—meaning you can make the dashboard work for you.

The primary navigation panel will have three buttons: Trade, Close, and Information. Each section will have its specialized controls for various commands. For instance, the Trade section will have buttons for trading volume, Price, Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and marching orders like Buy, Sell, and Buy Stop. The Close section will have buttons for righting the panel with options like "Close All Profit" and "Close All Pending Orders" among others. The Information section will display vital trading data and status updates. We will divide the article into three key parts:

Elements Illustration GUI Panel Assembly in MQL5 Conclusion

On this journey, we will extensively use MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) as our primary Integrated Development Environment (IDE) coding language in the MetaEditor, enabling us to create sophisticated trading applications and interfaces. We will execute our program directly within the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal, where we can monitor real-time market data and seamlessly interact with our trading program. Therefore, having the latest versions of both MQL5 and MetaTrader 5 installed is crucial to ensure compatibility and access to the full range of features available. With everything in place, let's get started on creating your interactive trading panel!





Elements Illustration

Here, we will illustrate the key components of our interactive GUI panel/dashboard designed for traders. The panel will consist of several essential elements, each serving a specific purpose to enhance trading efficiency. We will focus on three main navigation buttons: Trade, Close, and Information, each equipped with respective action buttons.

The Trade section will feature buttons for trading volume, Price, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP), as well as execution buttons for Buy, Sell, and Buy stop among many others. The Close section will include functionalities such as "Close All Profit" and "Close All Pending Orders" among others, ensuring quick access to essential trade management tools. Finally, the Information section will display important trading data, such as account balance, margin levels, and real-time market updates.

To visually represent these elements, we will provide a layout diagram that showcases how these components will be arranged within the panel. This illustration will serve as a roadmap for constructing our GUI in the subsequent sections of the article, guiding us in integrating these elements into a cohesive and user-friendly interface. Here is the complete illustration:





GUI Panel Assembly in MQL5

To create the panel, we will base it on an expert advisor. To create an expert advisor (EA), on your MetaTrader 5 terminal, click the Tools tab and check MetaQuotes Language Editor, or simply press F4 on your keyboard. Alternatively, you can click the IDE (Integrated Development Environment) icon on the tools bar. This will open the MetaQuotes Language Editor environment, which allows the writing of trading robots, technical indicators, scripts, and libraries of functions.

Once the MetaEditor is opened, on the tools bar, navigate to the File tab and check New File, or simply press CTRL + N, to create a new document. Alternatively, you can click on the New icon on the tools tab. This will result in a MQL Wizard pop-up.

On the Wizard that pops, check Expert Advisor (template) and click Next.

On the general properties of the Expert Advisor, under the name section, provide your expert's file name. Note that to specify or create a folder if it doesn't exist, you use the backslash before the name of the EA. For example, here we have "Experts\" by default. That means that our EA will be created in the Experts folder and we can find it there. The other sections are pretty much straightforward, but you can follow the link at the bottom of the Wizard to know how to precisely undertake the process.

After providing your desired Expert Advisor file name, click on Next, click Next, and then click Finish. After doing all that, we are ready to code and program our GUI panel.

On the new program's data set that appears by default is the metadata that shows the necessary properties linked to the file. When customized, we have the following metadata.

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://forexalgo-trader.com" #property version "1.00"

From here, the first thing we need to do is get access to the default MQL5 custom library, which will enable us to create the panel or dashboard. It is already organized in classes and will make our panel creation easy. The files we will use are organized in the "Include" folder and "Controls" subfolder. To access them, just navigate to the specified folders and open them. Specifically, they are illustrated below.

After viewing the files, the first thing that we need to do is now include the files in the program so that we can get access to their properties and other utilities. The first thing we do is include the button files. We achieve this via the following logic.

#include <Controls/Button.mqh>

In this section, we utilize the "Button.mqh" library, which is part of the MQL5 standard libraries for graphical user interface (GUI) controls. With the "Button.mqh" library, we have access to the "CButton" class, which we can use for creating, configuring, and managing the button elements of our trading panel. By employing the "Button.mqh" library, we then can implement panel buttons that serve various purposes of interaction—e.g., navigation buttons, trading action buttons (like those for executing buy and sell orders), and other panel components that benefit from using buttons as GUI elements. When we compile the program, we should realize some extra file extensions in the program that are called as shown below.

We can confirm that the files are added correctly. From this, we can now create an object that will give us access to the class members and create the panel's main background holder's frame. We achieve this via the following logic.

CButton obj_Btn_MAIN;

Here, we declare the "obj_Btn_MAIN" variable as an instance of the "CButton" class. This means that "obj_Btn_MAIN" will act as a button object in our program. By creating this button object, we are essentially reserving space in memory to represent and manipulate a main button element in our interface. The "CButton" class provides various methods and properties for creating, customizing, and managing button controls, such as setting the button’s label, size, and color, and handling click events. With that, we can now proceed to create the button when the expert is initialized, that is on the OnInit event handler.

int OnInit () { obj_Btn_MAIN.Create( 0 , Btn_MAIN, 0 , 30 , 30 , 0 , 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Here, on the OnInit event handler, a function that is called automatically when the EA is first attached to a chart or reinitialized, we create the main button of the dashboard. We call the object "obj_Btn_MAIN" and use the dot operator to get access to all the class members. With the dot operator, you should realize something like this:

Create is the member function that we choose and provide its necessary parameters. To clearly understand what everything means, let’s break down the parameters:

The first parameter (0) specifies the chart ID. A value of 0 refers to the current chart where the EA is running.

The second parameter ("Btn_MAIN") is a predefined string constant representing the name of this button. This name is used to reference the button in other parts of the program. For easier referencing, we defined it on the global scope as follows:

#define Btn_MAIN "Btn_MAIN"

The third parameter (0) refers to the sub-window index. Here, 0 indicates that the button should be placed in the main chart window.

The fourth (30) and fifth (30) parameters set the button’s X and Y coordinates, respectively. These determine the button’s position on the chart.

The last two parameters (0 and 0) define the button's width and height. In this case, a value of 0 means that the button will use default dimensions. This is illustrated below:

When we run the program, we get the following output.

From the image, we can see that our first coordinates are set as 30 and 30 pixels, but the second coordinates are displayed as 0 since we leave them as 0. Thus, our second coordinates are mapped on the origin, (0,0). To set the second coordinates, we can use several ways. The first is directly defining them in the member function.

obj_Btn_MAIN.Create( 0 , Btn_MAIN, 0 , 30 , 30 , 310 , 300 );

Here, we define the second coordinates of the button. We have them as 310 and 300 pixels for the x and y axis respectively. We have them highlighted in yellow color as well to increase clarity. Upon run, we have the following output.

We have the expected results. However, for one to use this method, one needs to be careful when defining the pixels, since the second coordinates are not in any way related to the first coordinates. Thus, deep mathematics needs to be done because all of the pixels, reference from the origin. For example, if our defined second coordinates are 10 and 10, the button will have second coordinates on both the y and x axis 10 pixels from the origin. Thus, our button will be mapped backward, with the size being (30-10 = 20) 20 pixels. Here is an illustration.

To avoid the stress of the mathematics involved with the first method, we can use the second method which involves defining the button's height and width, which is directly computed from the first coordinates. The following logic is used.

obj_Btn_MAIN.Create( 0 , Btn_MAIN, 0 , 30 , 30 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_MAIN.Width( 20 ); obj_Btn_MAIN.Height( 20 );

Here, we use the width and height member functions to set the size of the button. We have used a uniform size of 20 pixels so that we can see the difference. Upon compilation of the program, we have the following results.

From the illustration, we can see that we have the button mapped in the forward direction, which means that we do not have to stress the second coordinates upon defining our starting point. There is yet another third way of defining the points directly, which saves space by combining the width and height parameters. Its code snippet is as below:

obj_Btn_MAIN.Create( 0 , Btn_MAIN, 0 , 30 , 30 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_MAIN.Size( 310 , 300 );

Here, we set the button size directly. We however need to set the background color of the button and its border color.

obj_Btn_MAIN.ColorBackground( C'070,070,070' ); obj_Btn_MAIN.ColorBorder( clrBlack );

Here, we configure the visual appearance of our "obj_Btn_MAIN" button by setting its background and border colors. First, we call the "ColorBackground" method on the "obj_Btn_MAIN" object and pass the RGB values "C'070,070,070'" as the parameter. RGB stands for Red, Green, and Blue - the three primary colors used to generate a wide spectrum of colors on digital screens.

The RGB format takes three values representing the intensity of red, green, and blue in a range from 0 to 255, where "0" means no intensity and "255" is the maximum intensity. For example "C'070,070,070'" means:

We set the red component to "70" (out of 255)

We set the green component to "70"

We set the blue component to "70"

When we set all three RGB values to be equal, the resulting color is a shade of grey. Since we use moderate values of 70 for all three, the button background becomes a medium-dark grey. This color is visually neutral, ensuring that other brightly colored elements that we will create stand out on the panel.

Next, we call the "ColorBorder" method and set the color using the "clrBlack" constant, which represents pure black. Here, each RGB value is 0 ("C'000,000,000'"), meaning no red, green, or blue components are present. By using black for the border, we create a strong visual outline, clearly defining the button’s boundaries against the darker grey background, making it look cleaner and more structured. This approach ensures that the button is easy to distinguish and provides a polished look to the overall graphical interface. Upon compilation, we have the following output.

There we have our main button. We finally need to refresh the chart so that the changes take effect automatically other than having to wait for a manual chart event that affects the refresh. Here is the logic adopted.

ChartRedraw ( 0 );

Here, we call the ChartRedraw function to refresh and visually update the chart interface. We do this to ensure that all newly added graphical elements—buttons, labels, or what have you—are properly displayed. The ChartRedraw function is indispensable any time we add to, alter, or remove chart elements since it forces the terminal to re-render the current chart. That is especially crucial when we're making interactive panels and want to ensure that the panel is showing the user the most recent state it can show.

The parameter 0 is used when calling the function. It is the chart ID. Every chart in MetaTrader 5 has a unique ID, and 0 refers to the current chart where the Expert Advisor is attached. To redraw a chart, we must pass the correct ID. We are ensuring the redraw operation applies to this specific chart. If we don't call the ChartRedraw function, we can end up with a graphical problem. Newly created graphical objects may fail to show up, or modified graphical objects may fail to show the modifications we've made to them; they'll still show their outdated properties. So we can ensure our panel and its contents are being shown correctly by calling the ChartRedraw function for that panel. The final initialization code responsible for the creation of the main button is as follows.

int OnInit () { obj_Btn_MAIN.Create( 0 , Btn_MAIN, 0 , 30 , 30 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_MAIN.Size( 310 , 300 ); obj_Btn_MAIN.ColorBackground( C'070,070,070' ); obj_Btn_MAIN.ColorBorder( clrBlack ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Up to this point, we now have some background basics of whatever we'll be doing and the necessary things that we have to do. Thus, we can define the objects for all the buttons that we will need for the initial interface.

#include <Controls/Button.mqh> CButton obj_Btn_MAIN; CButton obj_Btn_HEADER; CButton obj_Btn_X; CButton obj_Btn_TRADE; CButton obj_Btn_CLOSE; CButton obj_Btn_INFO; CButton obj_Btn_RISK; CButton obj_Btn_POINTS; CButton obj_Btn_SELL; CButton obj_Btn_ENTRY; CButton obj_Btn_BUY; CButton obj_Btn_SELLSTOP; CButton obj_Btn_BUYSTOP; CButton obj_Btn_SELLLIMIT; CButton obj_Btn_BUYLIMIT; CButton obj_Btn_FOOTER;

Here, we define multiple of the rest button objects using the "CButton" class to represent various interactive elements of the panel. Each line instantiates a unique button object, setting up a foundational structure for different sections of the dashboard that we need to create. Let’s break down the purpose and role of each button:

"obj_Btn_HEADER": This object will represent the header button of the panel. We could use it for displaying a title, or an icon, or serving as a visual separator for the panel’s top section.

"obj_Btn_X": This button will act as a close button (often represented as ‘X’) to allow users to exit or hide the panel.

"obj_Btn_TRADE": Represents the "Trade" button, which is a central control element. When pressed, this button will activate the trading functionalities, navigate to trading options, and open submenus specific to trade actions.

"obj_Btn_CLOSE": The "Close" button here is a specialized button that will be used for managing the closing of trades. It will function as a switch to transition between the trading section and a closing section on the panel.

"obj_Btn_INFO": This button will be used to present informational content to the user, such as trading metrics, account details, and panel descriptions.

For the trading functionality buttons, the objects will serve specific purposes within the trading context:

"obj_Btn_RISK": Acts as a risk control button. It will allow the user to configure or adjust risk parameters like the percentage risked per trade.

"obj_Btn_POINTS": This button will be used to set or switch to point-based trading options where certain levels, such as Stop Loss or Take Profit, are defined in points rather than price levels.

"obj_Btn_SELL", "obj_Btn_ENTRY", and "obj_Btn_BUY": Represent direct trade action buttons. "obj_Btn_SELL" triggers a Sell trade, "obj_Btn_BUY" initiates a Buy trade, and "obj_Btn_ENTRY" will serve as a placeholder for market entries.

For Pending Orders, these buttons define the actions:

"obj_Btn_SELLSTOP" and "obj_Btn_BUYSTOP": Control the placement of Sell Stop and Buy Stop pending orders, which are placed below or above the current price respectively.

"obj_Btn_SELLLIMIT" and "obj_Btn_BUYLIMIT": Handle Sell Limit and Buy Limit pending orders, allowing users to place orders at specified levels in anticipation of price retracements.

Finally, we have the "obj_Btn_FOOTER", which we use to define the footer button of the panel. This button could act as a decorative element, a reset control, or a navigational button to switch to a summary view, but in our case, we will just use it to display the dashboard summary.

Similarly, we will need to define the edit and label fields respectively. The following logic applies.

#include <Controls/Edit.mqh> CEdit obj_Edit_RISK; CEdit obj_Edit_PRICE; CEdit obj_Edit_LOTS; CEdit obj_Edit_SL; CEdit obj_Edit_TP; #include <Controls/Label.mqh> CLabel obj_Lbl_HEADER; CLabel obj_Lbl_PRICE; CLabel obj_Lbl_LOTS; CLabel obj_Lbl_SL; CLabel obj_Lbl_TP;

Here, we include the essential control libraries to govern user input and display text on the dashboard panel. First, we include the "Edit.mqh" library, which provides functionalities for editable input fields. Several objects of the "CEdit" class are defined, including "obj_Edit_RISK" as the risk edit field. The object "obj_Edit_PRICE" represents the price edit field, where the user can indicate the price at which they wish to execute trades. An object named "obj_Edit_LOTS" is designated for the lot size, which users can adjust to indicate the number of lots they wish to trade. "obj_Edit_SL" is the Stop Loss edit field. And lastly, "obj_Edit_TP" serves as the Take Profit edit field.

Next, we integrate the "Label.mqh" library. This library simplifies the process of creating static text labels on the panel, which is especially useful for providing a user-friendly interface. The library is designed specifically for our working environment, and it includes a class, "CLabel," which we have instantiated several times to create the different labels that we need on our panel. The first label that we instantiate is called "obj_Lbl_HEADER," and it is used to display the title or the most important information at the very top of the panel. The next label is called "obj_Lbl_PRICE," and it is used to indicate the current price of the asset we are working with. Next to the lot size input field, we have a label called "obj_Lbl_LOTS," which is used to indicate the lot size. Following this, we can define the respective panel fields as well as below:

#define Btn_MAIN "Btn_MAIN" #define Btn_HEADER "Btn_HEADER" #define Btn_X "Btn_X" #define Btn_TRADE "Btn_TRADE" #define Btn_CLOSE "Btn_CLOSE" #define Btn_INFO "Btn_INFO" #define Btn_RISK "Btn_RISK" #define Btn_POINTS "Btn_POINTS" #define Btn_SELL "Btn_SELL" #define Btn_ENTRY "Btn_ENTRY" #define Btn_BUY "Btn_BUY" #define Btn_SELLSTOP "Btn_SELLSTOP" #define Btn_BUYSTOP "Btn_BUYSTOP" #define Btn_SELLLIMIT "Btn_SELLLIMIT" #define Btn_BUYLIMIT "Btn_BUYLIMIT" #define Btn_FOOTER "Btn_FOOTER" #define Edit_RISK "Edit_RISK" #define Edit_PRICE "Edit_PRICE" #define Edit_LOTS "Edit_LOTS" #define Edit_SL "Edit_SL" #define Edit_TP "Edit_TP" #define Lbl_HEADER "Lbl_HEADER" #define Lbl_PRICE "Lbl_PRICE" #define Lbl_LOTS "Lbl_LOTS" #define Lbl_SL "Lbl_SL" #define Lbl_TP "Lbl_TP"

After defining the key elements that we need on our initialization interface, we can proceed to give our panel a header, using the already defined utilities. The header logic adopted is as shown in the code snippet below:

obj_Btn_HEADER.Create( 0 , Btn_HEADER, 0 , 30 , 30 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_HEADER.Size( 310 , 25 ); obj_Btn_HEADER.ColorBackground( clrLightBlue ); obj_Btn_HEADER.ColorBorder( clrBlack );

Here, we create and customize the header button of the dashboard panel. We start by using the "Create" method on the "obj_Btn_HEADER" object to initialize the button with parameters that specify its chart ID, name ("Btn_HEADER"), and first coordinates (30, 30) along with its second coordinates (0, 0). Next, we set the size of the button to 310 pixels wide and 25 pixels high using the "Size" method, ensuring it fits well within the panel layout.

We then customize the background color of the header button with the "ColorBackground" method, setting it to "clrLightBlue" for visual appeal. Additionally, we specify the border color using the "ColorBorder" method and set it to "clrBlack", which enhances the button's visibility and definition against the panel's background. Upon compilation, we have the following output.

That was a success. We can now continue to make the header more lively by adding a label to it and a side closure button. Let us first add the closure button. Its logic is as shown below.

obj_Btn_X.Create( 0 , Btn_X, 0 , 30 + 280 , 30 + 1 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_X.Size( 30 - 1 , 25 - 1 - 1 ); obj_Btn_X.ColorBackground( clrLightBlue ); obj_Btn_X.ColorBorder( clrLightBlue ); obj_Btn_X.Text( CharToString ( 255 )); obj_Btn_X.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_X.Font( "Wingdings" ); obj_Btn_X.FontSize( 17 );

Here, we create and configure the close button (X) for the dashboard panel. We start by initializing the button using the "Create" method on the "obj_Btn_X" object. The parameters we provide specify its chart ID, name ("Btn_X"), and position on the chart, calculated to place it at (30 + 280) for the x-coordinate and (30 + 1) for the y-coordinate, ensuring it is aligned properly within the panel layout.

Next, we set the size of the close button to 29 (30 -1) pixels wide and 23 (25 - 1 - 1) pixels high using the "Size" method, slightly reducing the default size to ensure it fits well in the UI. We play around with 1 pixel to take care of the border, so it does not override the header's border but come inside the header. We then customize the background color of the button to light blue using the "ColorBackground" method, creating a consistent look with the header button, which blends it within the header completely. The border color is also set to light blue with the "ColorBorder" method, giving the button a clean appearance without a contrasting border.

We proceed to set the button's text to an icon character using the CharToString function and 255 as its parameter, which allows the button to visually indicate its function as a close button. In MQL5, the character represents a Windows icon but could be anything else. The text color is set to black with the "Color" method, ensuring it stands out against the light background. Finally, we chose the font for the close button as Wingdings using the "Font" method, which is appropriate for displaying the windows symbol, and we set the font size to 17 using the "FontSize" method to enhance readability. Here is a representation of the possible symbol codes in MQL5.

We can see that there are a vast of options to choose from, but for us, we will just stick to the initial 255 code. We just need to set the header's title and we will be done with the header section.

obj_Lbl_HEADER.Create( 0 , Lbl_HEADER, 0 , 40 , 30 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Lbl_HEADER.Text( "Control Panel" ); obj_Lbl_HEADER.Color( clrRed ); obj_Lbl_HEADER.Font( "Cooper black" ); obj_Lbl_HEADER.FontSize( 14 );

Here, we create and configure the header label for the trading dashboard. We start by initializing the label using the "Create" method on the "obj_Lbl_HEADER" object, providing the chart ID, label name ("Lbl_HEADER"), and its position on the chart at (40) for the x-coordinate and (30) for the y-coordinate. This positioning ensures the header label appears appropriately within the panel layout.

Next, we set the text of the header label to "Control Panel" using the "Text" method, clearly indicating the purpose of the dashboard. This of course could be anything else of your choosing. Do feel free to change it. We then customize the text color to red with the "Color" method, ensuring that it stands out against the background for improved visibility. The font of the header label is set to "Cooper black" using the "Font" method, giving the text a distinct and professional appearance. Finally, we specify the font size as 14 with the "FontSize" method, ensuring the header text is easily readable. Upon compilation, we get the following output.

That was a success. In a similar format, we can proceed to create the navigation buttons. We will create the trade operations view button at first using the following logic.

obj_Btn_TRADE.Create( 0 , Btn_TRADE, 0 , 40 , 60 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_TRADE.Size( 90 , 30 ); obj_Btn_TRADE.ColorBackground( clrYellow ); obj_Btn_TRADE.ColorBorder( clrYellow ); obj_Btn_TRADE.Text( "Trade" ); obj_Btn_TRADE.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_TRADE.Font( "Arial Black" ); obj_Btn_TRADE.FontSize( 13 );

Here, we just change the size of the button as well as change the background color to yellow. Upon compilation, we have the following output.

That was a success. We set the button's color to be yellow to illustrate that the button is active. Thus, when we are defining the other navigation buttons, a similar logic will be maintained, but the color will be changed, to an inactive one. Here is the complete logic.

obj_Btn_CLOSE.Create( 0 , Btn_CLOSE, 0 , 40 + obj_Btn_TRADE.Width() + 10 , 60 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE.Size( 90 , 30 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE.ColorBackground( clrSilver ); obj_Btn_CLOSE.ColorBorder( clrSilver ); obj_Btn_CLOSE.Text( "Close" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_CLOSE.Font( "Arial Black" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE.FontSize( 13 ); obj_Btn_INFO.Create( 0 , Btn_INFO, 0 , 40 + obj_Btn_TRADE.Width() + 10 + obj_Btn_CLOSE.Width() + 10 , 60 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_INFO.Size( 90 , 30 ); obj_Btn_INFO.ColorBackground( clrSilver ); obj_Btn_INFO.ColorBorder( clrSilver ); obj_Btn_INFO.Text( "Inform'n" ); obj_Btn_INFO.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_INFO.Font( "Arial Black" ); obj_Btn_INFO.FontSize( 13 );

Here, we create the close and information buttons and set their background color to silver so that it indicates their initial inactive state. Here are the results.

After defining the navigation buttons, we can define the footer section before finalizing the initialization trading body. Its logic will be as shown in the code snippet below.

obj_Btn_FOOTER.Create( 0 , Btn_FOOTER, 0 , 30 + 1 , 305 - 1 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_FOOTER.Size( 310 - 1 - 1 , 25 ); obj_Btn_FOOTER.ColorBackground( C'070,070,070' ); obj_Btn_FOOTER.ColorBorder( C'070,070,070' ); obj_Btn_FOOTER.Text( ShortToString ( 0x23F0 ) + "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" ); obj_Btn_FOOTER.Color( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_FOOTER.Font( "Calibri bold italic" ); obj_Btn_FOOTER.FontSize( 12 );

Here, we create and configure the footer button for the trading dashboard by passing the normal parameters and placing it at the bottom of the panel. Next, we define the size of the footer button using the "Size" method, setting its dimensions to 310 - 1 - 1 for the width and 25 for the height. This ensures the button fits well within the footer area of the panel. We then customize the background color of the button to a dark gray using the "ColorBackground" method with the RGB values "C'070,070,070'", ensuring it is visually appealing and consistent with the overall design, basically blending it in the main button.

The border color is also set to the same dark gray using the "ColorBorder" method, giving the button a seamless look. For the button's text, we use the "Text" method to set it to a combination of an icon (represented by the Unicode character 0x23F0, which appears as a clock) and the link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader", encouraging users to access additional resources. We have the Unicode characters converted to an icon by use of the ShortToString function. The characters are in hexadecimal form as shown below, and that is the reason we need the function.

We set the text color to white using the "Color" method to enhance visibility against the dark background. Finally, we configure the font of the footer button to "Calibri bold italic" using the "Font" method, which adds a touch of professionalism, and set the font size to 12 using the "FontSize" method, ensuring the text remains readable. Upon compilation, we have the following milestone.

That was a success. We now need to finalize the body section and everything will be okay. Since we will have to constantly change the body view on every navigation button activation, we can have the body logic in a function and call it only when it is necessary.

createSection_Trade();

Here, we create a function called "createSection_Trade" within the body of the panel to set up the "Trade" section of the dashboard. This is typically calling the function had we defined it. This function is used to create and configure the interactive elements related to trading operations, such as buy, sell, and order type buttons. By using the function, we ensure that the code is modular and organized, allowing all elements related to trading to be handled within a separate function. This keeps the main panel setup cleaner, making it easier to maintain and expand the dashboard system as needed.

We then need to define the function. Since it is a simple function, we define it as a void function and pass no parameters to it.

void createSection_Trade(){ }

To create the function functionalities, we use a similar creation logic as we have been doing throughout the code. The full function code snippet will be as follows.

void createSection_Trade(){ obj_Btn_RISK.Create( 0 ,Btn_RISK, 0 , 40 , 100 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_RISK.Size( 210 , 25 ); obj_Btn_RISK.ColorBackground( clrTurquoise ); obj_Btn_RISK.ColorBorder( clrTurquoise ); obj_Btn_RISK.Text( "Risk based on Equity (%)" ); obj_Btn_RISK.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_RISK.Font( "Arial Black" ); obj_Btn_RISK.FontSize( 11 ); obj_Edit_RISK.Create( 0 ,Edit_RISK, 0 , 40 + 220 , 100 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Edit_RISK.Size( 70 , 25 ); obj_Edit_RISK.ColorBackground( clrWhite ); obj_Edit_RISK.ColorBorder( clrBlack ); obj_Edit_RISK.Text( "78" ); obj_Edit_RISK.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Edit_RISK.Font( "Times new roman bold" ); obj_Edit_RISK.FontSize( 15 ); obj_Lbl_PRICE.Create( 0 ,Lbl_PRICE, 0 , 40 , 130 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Lbl_PRICE.Text( "Price" ); obj_Lbl_PRICE.Color( clrWhite ); obj_Lbl_PRICE.Font( "Arial black" ); obj_Lbl_PRICE.FontSize( 13 ); obj_Edit_PRICE.Create( 0 ,Edit_PRICE, 0 , 40 + 60 , 130 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Edit_PRICE.Size( 90 , 25 ); obj_Edit_PRICE.ColorBackground( clrWhite ); obj_Edit_PRICE.ColorBorder( clrBlack ); obj_Edit_PRICE.Text( DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), _Digits )); obj_Edit_PRICE.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Edit_PRICE.Font( "Times new roman bold" ); obj_Edit_PRICE.FontSize( 13 ); obj_Lbl_LOTS.Create( 0 ,Lbl_LOTS, 0 , 40 + 160 , 130 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Lbl_LOTS.Text( "Lot size" ); obj_Lbl_LOTS.Color( clrWhite ); obj_Lbl_LOTS.Font( "Arial black" ); obj_Lbl_LOTS.FontSize( 13 ); obj_Edit_LOTS.Create( 0 ,Edit_LOTS, 0 , 40 + 60 + 180 , 130 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Edit_LOTS.Size( 50 , 25 ); obj_Edit_LOTS.ColorBackground( clrWhite ); obj_Edit_LOTS.ColorBorder( clrBlack ); obj_Edit_LOTS.Text( "0.01" ); obj_Edit_LOTS.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Edit_LOTS.Font( "Times new roman bold" ); obj_Edit_LOTS.FontSize( 13 ); obj_Lbl_SL.Create( 0 ,Lbl_SL, 0 , 40 , 160 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Lbl_SL.Text( "SL" ); obj_Lbl_SL.Color( clrWhite ); obj_Lbl_SL.Font( "Arial black" ); obj_Lbl_SL.FontSize( 13 ); obj_Edit_SL.Create( 0 ,Edit_SL, 0 , 40 + 30 , 160 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Edit_SL.Size( 70 , 25 ); obj_Edit_SL.ColorBackground( clrWhite ); obj_Edit_SL.ColorBorder( clrBlack ); obj_Edit_SL.Text( "300" ); obj_Edit_SL.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Edit_SL.Font( "Times new roman bold" ); obj_Edit_SL.FontSize( 13 ); obj_Lbl_TP.Create( 0 ,Lbl_TP, 0 , 40 + 190 , 160 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Lbl_TP.Text( "TP" ); obj_Lbl_TP.Color( clrWhite ); obj_Lbl_TP.Font( "Arial black" ); obj_Lbl_TP.FontSize( 13 ); obj_Edit_TP.Create( 0 ,Edit_TP, 0 , 40 + 30 + 190 , 160 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Edit_TP.Size( 70 , 25 ); obj_Edit_TP.ColorBackground( clrWhite ); obj_Edit_TP.ColorBorder( clrBlack ); obj_Edit_TP.Text( "750" ); obj_Edit_TP.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Edit_TP.Font( "Times new roman bold" ); obj_Edit_TP.FontSize( 13 ); obj_Btn_POINTS.Create( 0 ,Btn_POINTS, 0 , 40 + 110 , 160 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_POINTS.Size( 70 , 25 ); obj_Btn_POINTS.ColorBackground( clrGoldenrod ); obj_Btn_POINTS.ColorBorder( clrGoldenrod ); obj_Btn_POINTS.Text( "Points" ); obj_Btn_POINTS.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_POINTS.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_POINTS.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_SELL.Create( 0 ,Btn_SELL, 0 , 40 , 210 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_SELL.Size( 100 , 25 ); obj_Btn_SELL.ColorBackground( clrOrangeRed ); obj_Btn_SELL.ColorBorder( clrOrangeRed ); obj_Btn_SELL.Text( "Sell" ); obj_Btn_SELL.Color( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_SELL.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_SELL.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_ENTRY.Create( 0 ,Btn_ENTRY, 0 , 150 , 210 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_ENTRY.Size( 70 , 25 ); obj_Btn_ENTRY.ColorBackground( clrGoldenrod ); obj_Btn_ENTRY.ColorBorder( clrGoldenrod ); obj_Btn_ENTRY.Text( "Entry" ); obj_Btn_ENTRY.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_ENTRY.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_ENTRY.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_BUY.Create( 0 ,Btn_BUY, 0 , 40 + 190 , 210 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_BUY.Size( 100 , 25 ); obj_Btn_BUY.ColorBackground( clrLimeGreen ); obj_Btn_BUY.ColorBorder( clrLimeGreen ); obj_Btn_BUY.Text( "Buy" ); obj_Btn_BUY.Color( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_BUY.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_BUY.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_SELLSTOP.Create( 0 ,Btn_SELLSTOP, 0 , 40 , 240 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_SELLSTOP.Size( 140 , 25 ); obj_Btn_SELLSTOP.ColorBackground( clrOrangeRed ); obj_Btn_SELLSTOP.ColorBorder( clrOrangeRed ); obj_Btn_SELLSTOP.Text( "Sell Stop" ); obj_Btn_SELLSTOP.Color( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_SELLSTOP.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_SELLSTOP.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_BUYSTOP.Create( 0 ,Btn_BUYSTOP, 0 , 40 + 190 - 40 , 240 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_BUYSTOP.Size( 140 , 25 ); obj_Btn_BUYSTOP.ColorBackground( clrLimeGreen ); obj_Btn_BUYSTOP.ColorBorder( clrLimeGreen ); obj_Btn_BUYSTOP.Text( "Buy Stop" ); obj_Btn_BUYSTOP.Color( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_BUYSTOP.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_BUYSTOP.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_SELLLIMIT.Create( 0 ,Btn_SELLLIMIT, 0 , 40 , 270 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_SELLLIMIT.Size( 140 , 25 ); obj_Btn_SELLLIMIT.ColorBackground( clrOrangeRed ); obj_Btn_SELLLIMIT.ColorBorder( clrOrangeRed ); obj_Btn_SELLLIMIT.Text( "Sell Limit" ); obj_Btn_SELLLIMIT.Color( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_SELLLIMIT.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_SELLLIMIT.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_BUYLIMIT.Create( 0 ,Btn_BUYLIMIT, 0 , 40 + 190 - 40 , 270 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_BUYLIMIT.Size( 140 , 25 ); obj_Btn_BUYLIMIT.ColorBackground( clrLimeGreen ); obj_Btn_BUYLIMIT.ColorBorder( clrLimeGreen ); obj_Btn_BUYLIMIT.Text( "Buy Limit" ); obj_Btn_BUYLIMIT.Color( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_BUYLIMIT.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_BUYLIMIT.FontSize( 14 ); }

Upon compilation, we have the following output.

That was a success. We now have the necessary appealing trade interface we wanted. We just need to proceed to craft the other navigation section views and that will be all. At first, we will create the closing interface and organize its logic in a function as well. However, before defining the function utilities, we'll need to define the respective names of the buttons alongside their object declarations. Here is the object declaration logic.

CButton obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL; CButton obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_SELL; CButton obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_BUY; CButton obj_Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_SELL; CButton obj_Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_BUY; CButton obj_Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_SELL; CButton obj_Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_BUY; CButton obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_LOSS; CButton obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_PROFIT; CButton obj_Btn_CLOSE_PENDING; CButton obj_Btn_ACC_NUMBER; CButton obj_Btn_ACC_NAME; CButton obj_Btn_ACC_TYPE; CButton obj_Btn_ACC_LEVERAGE; CButton obj_Btn_ACC_EQUITY; CButton obj_Btn_ACC_BALANCE; CButton obj_Btn_TIME; CLabel obj_Lbl_ACC_NUMBER; CLabel obj_Lbl_ACC_NAME; CLabel obj_Lbl_ACC_TYPE; CLabel obj_Lbl_ACC_LEVERAGE; CLabel obj_Lbl_ACC_EQUITY; CLabel obj_Lbl_ACC_BALANCE; CLabel obj_Lbl_TIME;

Here is the object defination logic.

#define Btn_CLOSE_ALL "Btn_CLOSE_ALL" #define Btn_CLOSE_ALL_SELL "Btn_CLOSE_ALL_SELL" #define Btn_CLOSE_ALL_BUY "Btn_CLOSE_ALL_BUY" #define Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_SELL "Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_SELL" #define Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_BUY "Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_BUY" #define Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_SELL "Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_SELL" #define Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_BUY "Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_BUY" #define Btn_CLOSE_ALL_LOSS "Btn_CLOSE_ALL_LOSS" #define Btn_CLOSE_ALL_PROFIT "Btn_CLOSE_ALL_PROFIT" #define Btn_CLOSE_PENDING "Btn_CLOSE_PENDING" #define Btn_ACC_NUMBER "Btn_ACC_NUMBER" #define Btn_ACC_NAME "Btn_ACC_NAME" #define Btn_ACC_TYPE "Btn_ACC_TYPE" #define Btn_ACC_LEVERAGE "Btn_ACC_LEVERAGE" #define Btn_ACC_EQUITY "Btn_ACC_EQUITY" #define Btn_ACC_BALANCE "Btn_ACC_BALANCE" #define Btn_TIME "Btn_TIME" #define Lbl_ACC_NUMBER "Lbl_ACC_NUMBER" #define Lbl_ACC_NAME "Lbl_ACC_NAME" #define Lbl_ACC_TYPE "Lbl_ACC_TYPE" #define Lbl_ACC_LEVERAGE "Lbl_ACC_LEVERAGE" #define Lbl_ACC_EQUITY "Lbl_ACC_EQUITY" #define Lbl_ACC_BALANCE "Lbl_ACC_BALANCE" #define Lbl_TIME "Lbl_TIME"

After defining all the necessary parameters, we proceed to create the close function as follows.

void createSection_Close(){ obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL.Create( 0 , Btn_CLOSE_ALL, 0 , 80 , 120 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL.Size( 210 , 25 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL.ColorBackground( clrPeru ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL.ColorBorder( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL.Text( "Close All" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_SELL.Create( 0 , Btn_CLOSE_ALL_SELL, 0 , 40 , 150 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_SELL.Size( 140 , 25 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_SELL.ColorBackground( clrSalmon ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_SELL.ColorBorder( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_SELL.Text( "Close All Sell" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_SELL.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_SELL.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_SELL.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_BUY.Create( 0 , Btn_CLOSE_ALL_BUY, 0 , 190 , 150 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_BUY.Size( 140 , 25 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_BUY.ColorBackground( clrMediumSeaGreen ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_BUY.ColorBorder( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_BUY.Text( "Close All Buy" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_BUY.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_BUY.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_BUY.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_SELL.Create( 0 , Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_SELL, 0 , 40 , 180 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_SELL.Size( 140 , 25 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_SELL.ColorBackground( clrSalmon ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_SELL.ColorBorder( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_SELL.Text( "Close Loss Sell" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_SELL.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_SELL.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_SELL.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_BUY.Create( 0 , Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_BUY, 0 , 190 , 180 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_BUY.Size( 140 , 25 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_BUY.ColorBackground( clrMediumSeaGreen ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_BUY.ColorBorder( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_BUY.Text( "Close Loss Buy" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_BUY.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_BUY.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_BUY.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_SELL.Create( 0 , Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_SELL, 0 , 40 , 210 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_SELL.Size( 140 , 25 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_SELL.ColorBackground( clrSalmon ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_SELL.ColorBorder( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_SELL.Text( "Close Profit Sell" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_SELL.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_SELL.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_SELL.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_BUY.Create( 0 , Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_BUY, 0 , 190 , 210 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_BUY.Size( 140 , 25 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_BUY.ColorBackground( clrMediumSeaGreen ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_BUY.ColorBorder( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_BUY.Text( "Close Profit Buy" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_BUY.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_BUY.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_BUY.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_LOSS.Create( 0 , Btn_CLOSE_ALL_LOSS, 0 , 40 , 240 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_LOSS.Size( 140 , 25 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_LOSS.ColorBackground( clrSalmon ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_LOSS.ColorBorder( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_LOSS.Text( "CLOSE LOSS" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_LOSS.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_LOSS.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_LOSS.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_PROFIT.Create( 0 , Btn_CLOSE_ALL_PROFIT, 0 , 190 , 240 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_PROFIT.Size( 140 , 25 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_PROFIT.ColorBackground( clrMediumSeaGreen ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_PROFIT.ColorBorder( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_PROFIT.Text( "CLOSE PROFIT" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_PROFIT.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_PROFIT.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_PROFIT.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PENDING.Create( 0 , Btn_CLOSE_PENDING, 0 , 80 , 270 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PENDING.Size( 210 , 25 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PENDING.ColorBackground( clrPeru ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PENDING.ColorBorder( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PENDING.Text( "Close All Pending" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PENDING.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PENDING.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PENDING.FontSize( 14 ); }

On the initialization event handler, we can comment out the function call logic for the trade section and effect the close section via the function call. We achieve this by commenting out the function rather than deleting it since we'll have to reuse it again later.

createSection_Close();

Upon running the program, we have the following output.

That was a success. We now can proceed to create the last section which will display the information related to the trading account. For this, we also use a function.

void createSection_Information() { obj_Lbl_ACC_NUMBER.Create( 0 , Lbl_ACC_NUMBER, 0 , 40 , 100 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Lbl_ACC_NUMBER.Text( "Account Number" ); obj_Lbl_ACC_NUMBER.Color( clrWhite ); obj_Lbl_ACC_NUMBER.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Lbl_ACC_NUMBER.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_ACC_NUMBER.Create( 0 , Btn_ACC_NUMBER, 0 , 40 + 140 , 100 + 2 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_ACC_NUMBER.Size( 150 , 20 ); obj_Btn_ACC_NUMBER.ColorBackground( clrGainsboro ); obj_Btn_ACC_NUMBER.ColorBorder( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_ACC_NUMBER.Text( IntegerToString ( AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ))); obj_Btn_ACC_NUMBER.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_ACC_NUMBER.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_ACC_NUMBER.FontSize( 13 ); }

We again use a similar format in the creation of the information section. However, when setting the text, we use some extra functions that we would like to explain their essence. The line is highlighted in yellow color to increase clarity. We use a combination of the AccountInfoInteger and IntegerToString functions to set the text of the "obj_Btn_ACC_NUMBER" button to display the account number.

We use the AccountInfoInteger function to retrieve the specific account information based on the given parameter. In this case, the parameter is "ACCOUNT_LOGIN", which tells the function to obtain the account's login number from the MetaTrader terminal. This login number is returned as an integer value.

Next, the IntegerToString function is applied to convert this integer value into a string. This is necessary because the "Text" method of the button requires the value to be in a string format for proper display. Without this conversion, the button would not be able to render the account number correctly. In a similar format, we set the account name and type buttons.

obj_Lbl_ACC_NAME.Create( 0 , Lbl_ACC_NAME, 0 , 40 , 125 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Lbl_ACC_NAME.Text( "Account Name" ); obj_Lbl_ACC_NAME.Color( clrWhite ); obj_Lbl_ACC_NAME.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Lbl_ACC_NAME.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_ACC_NAME.Create( 0 , Btn_ACC_NAME, 0 , 40 + 120 , 125 + 2 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_ACC_NAME.Size( 170 , 20 ); obj_Btn_ACC_NAME.ColorBackground( clrGainsboro ); obj_Btn_ACC_NAME.ColorBorder( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_ACC_NAME.Text( AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER )); obj_Btn_ACC_NAME.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_ACC_NAME.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_ACC_NAME.FontSize( 13 ); obj_Lbl_ACC_TYPE.Create( 0 , Lbl_ACC_TYPE, 0 , 40 , 150 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Lbl_ACC_TYPE.Text( "Account Type" ); obj_Lbl_ACC_TYPE.Color( clrWhite ); obj_Lbl_ACC_TYPE.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Lbl_ACC_TYPE.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_ACC_TYPE.Create( 0 , Btn_ACC_TYPE, 0 , 40 + 110 , 150 + 2 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_ACC_TYPE.Size( 180 , 20 ); obj_Btn_ACC_TYPE.ColorBackground( clrGainsboro ); obj_Btn_ACC_TYPE.ColorBorder( clrWhite ); ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE account_type = ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ) AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); string trade_mode; switch (account_type) { case ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO : trade_mode = "Demo Account" ; break ; case ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST : trade_mode = "Contest Account" ; break ; default : trade_mode = "Real Account" ; break ; } obj_Btn_ACC_TYPE.Text(trade_mode); obj_Btn_ACC_TYPE.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_ACC_TYPE.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_ACC_TYPE.FontSize( 13 );

Here, we set the account name and type buttons. However, we use some more complex logic to acquire the account type since there is no direct method of acquiring the account type directly. The logic is again highlighted in yellow color for emphasis. We start by defining a variable named "account_type" of the enumeration type ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE. This is an enumerated data type specifically designed to hold various account trading modes, such as Demo, Contest, or Real account types. We then assign it a value using the "AccountInfoInteger" function, with the parameter ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE. This function retrieves the current trading mode of the account as an enumerated integer.

Next, we declare a string variable named "trade_mode" to hold a descriptive label based on the type of account. We then use a switch statement to determine the account type by checking the value of "account_type". This switch statement has three cases:

"ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO": If the account is a Demo account, "trade_mode" is set to "Demo Account".

"ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST": If the account is used in a Contest, "trade_mode" is set to "Contest Account".

Default Case: For any other type (usually a Real account), "trade_mode" is set to "Real Account".

Finally, we call the "Text" method on the "obj_Btn_ACC_TYPE" button and pass the "trade_mode" string. This updates the button's text to display the descriptive account type. From here, the rest of the utilities are defined in a similar format as follows.

obj_Lbl_ACC_LEVERAGE.Create( 0 , Lbl_ACC_LEVERAGE, 0 , 40 , 175 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Lbl_ACC_LEVERAGE.Text( "Account Leverage" ); obj_Lbl_ACC_LEVERAGE.Color( clrWhite ); obj_Lbl_ACC_LEVERAGE.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Lbl_ACC_LEVERAGE.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_ACC_LEVERAGE.Create( 0 , Btn_ACC_LEVERAGE, 0 , 40 + 150 , 175 + 2 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_ACC_LEVERAGE.Size( 140 , 20 ); obj_Btn_ACC_LEVERAGE.ColorBackground( clrGainsboro ); obj_Btn_ACC_LEVERAGE.ColorBorder( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_ACC_LEVERAGE.Text( IntegerToString ( AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ))); obj_Btn_ACC_LEVERAGE.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_ACC_LEVERAGE.Font( "Calibri bold" ); obj_Btn_ACC_LEVERAGE.FontSize( 13 ); obj_Lbl_ACC_EQUITY.Create( 0 , Lbl_ACC_EQUITY, 0 , 40 , 220 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Lbl_ACC_EQUITY.Text( "Account Equity" ); obj_Lbl_ACC_EQUITY.Color( clrAqua ); obj_Lbl_ACC_EQUITY.Font( "Cooper Black" ); obj_Lbl_ACC_EQUITY.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_ACC_EQUITY.Create( 0 , Btn_ACC_EQUITY, 0 , 40 + 170 , 220 + 2 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_ACC_EQUITY.Size( 120 , 20 ); obj_Btn_ACC_EQUITY.ColorBackground( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_ACC_EQUITY.ColorBorder( clrBlanchedAlmond ); obj_Btn_ACC_EQUITY.Text( DoubleToString ( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ), 2 )); obj_Btn_ACC_EQUITY.Color( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_ACC_EQUITY.Font( "Times new roman bold" ); obj_Btn_ACC_EQUITY.FontSize( 13 ); obj_Lbl_ACC_BALANCE.Create( 0 , Lbl_ACC_BALANCE, 0 , 40 , 245 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Lbl_ACC_BALANCE.Text( "Account Balance" ); obj_Lbl_ACC_BALANCE.Color( clrAqua ); obj_Lbl_ACC_BALANCE.Font( "Cooper Black" ); obj_Lbl_ACC_BALANCE.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_ACC_BALANCE.Create( 0 , Btn_ACC_BALANCE, 0 , 40 + 170 , 245 + 2 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_ACC_BALANCE.Size( 120 , 20 ); obj_Btn_ACC_BALANCE.ColorBackground( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_ACC_BALANCE.ColorBorder( clrBlanchedAlmond ); obj_Btn_ACC_BALANCE.Text( DoubleToString ( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ), 2 )); obj_Btn_ACC_BALANCE.Color( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_ACC_BALANCE.Font( "Times new roman bold" ); obj_Btn_ACC_BALANCE.FontSize( 13 ); obj_Lbl_TIME.Create( 0 , Lbl_TIME, 0 , 40 , 270 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Lbl_TIME.Text( "Server Time" ); obj_Lbl_TIME.Color( clrLime ); obj_Lbl_TIME.Font( "Cooper Black" ); obj_Lbl_TIME.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_TIME.Create( 0 , Btn_TIME, 0 , 40 + 120 , 270 + 2 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_TIME.Size( 170 , 20 ); obj_Btn_TIME.ColorBackground( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_TIME.ColorBorder( clrBlanchedAlmond ); obj_Btn_TIME.Text( TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer (), TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS )); obj_Btn_TIME.Color( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_TIME.Font( "Times new roman bold" ); obj_Btn_TIME.FontSize( 13 );

That is all. To check the effect of the change, we will need to call the function on the initialization stage and comment out on the other navigation function calls. This is as shown below.

createSection_Information();

Upon compilation and run of the program, we have the following output.

We now have the complete panel utility components we wanted. We can now default back to the original interface for trading activities since it is the one whose button is active. We will thus comment out the close and information section functions, but we will need them later when necessary, that is when their respective view fields are needed. Thus, the final initialization code responsible for the creation of the panel interface is as follows:

int OnInit () { obj_Btn_MAIN.Create( 0 , Btn_MAIN, 0 , 30 , 30 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_MAIN.Size( 310 , 300 ); obj_Btn_MAIN.ColorBackground( C'070,070,070' ); obj_Btn_MAIN.ColorBorder( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_HEADER.Create( 0 , Btn_HEADER, 0 , 30 , 30 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_HEADER.Size( 310 , 25 ); obj_Btn_HEADER.ColorBackground( clrLightBlue ); obj_Btn_HEADER.ColorBorder( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_X.Create( 0 , Btn_X, 0 , 30 + 280 , 30 + 1 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_X.Size( 30 - 1 , 25 - 1 - 1 ); obj_Btn_X.ColorBackground( clrLightBlue ); obj_Btn_X.ColorBorder( clrLightBlue ); obj_Btn_X.Text( CharToString ( 255 )); obj_Btn_X.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_X.Font( "Wingdings" ); obj_Btn_X.FontSize( 17 ); obj_Lbl_HEADER.Create( 0 , Lbl_HEADER, 0 , 40 , 30 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Lbl_HEADER.Text( "Control Panel" ); obj_Lbl_HEADER.Color( clrRed ); obj_Lbl_HEADER.Font( "Cooper black" ); obj_Lbl_HEADER.FontSize( 14 ); obj_Btn_TRADE.Create( 0 , Btn_TRADE, 0 , 40 , 60 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_TRADE.Size( 90 , 30 ); obj_Btn_TRADE.ColorBackground( clrYellow ); obj_Btn_TRADE.ColorBorder( clrYellow ); obj_Btn_TRADE.Text( "Trade" ); obj_Btn_TRADE.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_TRADE.Font( "Arial Black" ); obj_Btn_TRADE.FontSize( 13 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE.Create( 0 , Btn_CLOSE, 0 , 40 + obj_Btn_TRADE.Width() + 10 , 60 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE.Size( 90 , 30 ); obj_Btn_CLOSE.ColorBackground( clrSilver ); obj_Btn_CLOSE.ColorBorder( clrSilver ); obj_Btn_CLOSE.Text( "Close" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_CLOSE.Font( "Arial Black" ); obj_Btn_CLOSE.FontSize( 13 ); obj_Btn_INFO.Create( 0 , Btn_INFO, 0 , 40 + obj_Btn_TRADE.Width() + 10 + obj_Btn_CLOSE.Width() + 10 , 60 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_INFO.Size( 90 , 30 ); obj_Btn_INFO.ColorBackground( clrSilver ); obj_Btn_INFO.ColorBorder( clrSilver ); obj_Btn_INFO.Text( "Inform'n" ); obj_Btn_INFO.Color( clrBlack ); obj_Btn_INFO.Font( "Arial Black" ); obj_Btn_INFO.FontSize( 13 ); createSection_Trade(); obj_Btn_FOOTER.Create( 0 , Btn_FOOTER, 0 , 30 + 1 , 305 - 1 , 0 , 0 ); obj_Btn_FOOTER.Size( 310 - 1 - 1 , 25 ); obj_Btn_FOOTER.ColorBackground( C'070,070,070' ); obj_Btn_FOOTER.ColorBorder( C'070,070,070' ); obj_Btn_FOOTER.Text( ShortToString ( 0x23F0 ) + "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" ); obj_Btn_FOOTER.Color( clrWhite ); obj_Btn_FOOTER.Font( "Calibri bold italic" ); obj_Btn_FOOTER.FontSize( 12 ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

The final milestone output is as follows:

Though we have created the necessary components, we need to get rid of every component that we have created once we remove the program from the chart. The best way to effect this is by creating functions for every section that we have created so that they can be used to remove the sections simultaneously and be reused. We mean to be orderly. If we take an example of a building demolition, it makes sense to remove the cladding first, then the partitions, and then the upper floors before going to the foundation. Like yes, any could start, but it is more professional to do things professionally. We bet you agree. The functions are as follows:

void destroySection_Main_Panel() { obj_Btn_MAIN.Destroy(); obj_Btn_HEADER.Destroy(); obj_Btn_X.Destroy(); obj_Lbl_HEADER.Destroy(); obj_Btn_TRADE.Destroy(); obj_Btn_CLOSE.Destroy(); obj_Btn_INFO.Destroy(); obj_Btn_FOOTER.Destroy(); } void destroySection_Trade() { obj_Btn_RISK.Destroy(); obj_Edit_RISK.Destroy(); obj_Lbl_PRICE.Destroy(); obj_Edit_PRICE.Destroy(); obj_Lbl_LOTS.Destroy(); obj_Edit_LOTS.Destroy(); obj_Lbl_SL.Destroy(); obj_Edit_SL.Destroy(); obj_Lbl_TP.Destroy(); obj_Edit_TP.Destroy(); obj_Btn_POINTS.Destroy(); obj_Btn_SELL.Destroy(); obj_Btn_ENTRY.Destroy(); obj_Btn_BUY.Destroy(); obj_Btn_SELLSTOP.Destroy(); obj_Btn_BUYSTOP.Destroy(); obj_Btn_SELLLIMIT.Destroy(); obj_Btn_BUYLIMIT.Destroy(); } void destroySection_Close() { obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL.Destroy(); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_SELL.Destroy(); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_BUY.Destroy(); obj_Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_SELL.Destroy(); obj_Btn_CLOSE_LOSS_BUY.Destroy(); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_SELL.Destroy(); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PROFIT_BUY.Destroy(); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_LOSS.Destroy(); obj_Btn_CLOSE_ALL_PROFIT.Destroy(); obj_Btn_CLOSE_PENDING.Destroy(); } void destroySection_Information() { obj_Lbl_ACC_NUMBER.Destroy(); obj_Btn_ACC_NUMBER.Destroy(); obj_Lbl_ACC_NAME.Destroy(); obj_Btn_ACC_NAME.Destroy(); obj_Lbl_ACC_TYPE.Destroy(); obj_Btn_ACC_TYPE.Destroy(); obj_Lbl_ACC_LEVERAGE.Destroy(); obj_Btn_ACC_LEVERAGE.Destroy(); obj_Lbl_ACC_EQUITY.Destroy(); obj_Btn_ACC_EQUITY.Destroy(); obj_Lbl_ACC_BALANCE.Destroy(); obj_Btn_ACC_BALANCE.Destroy(); obj_Lbl_TIME.Destroy(); obj_Btn_TIME.Destroy(); }

Here, we just use the respective objects and call the "Destroy" method to get rid of the specific elements. After that, we then call the functions on the OnDeinit event handler.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { destroySection_Main_Panel(); destroySection_Trade(); destroySection_Close(); destroySection_Information(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

That was a success. We have created the panel that we wanted with the respective navigation buttons and body components. Thus, our objective of this first installment of the article series is complete. We now need to make the buttons live and responsive to clicks and automatic updates whenever necessary, which is to be taken care of in the subsequent installments.





Conclusion

In this article, we focused on setting up the foundational structure for creating an interactive MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) dashboard panel using the "Controls" class. We have covered the step-by-step creation of essential components like buttons, labels, and edit fields while ensuring that each element is clearly defined and visually styled. Additionally, we have highlighted how to customize text, colors, and sizes to create a professional and cohesive look for the panel. Through this structured approach, we have built the core of a fully functional interface that can be expanded and adapted based on specific trading requirements.

In the next part, we will enhance this panel by adding responsiveness and interactivity, making it capable of reacting dynamically to user inputs and trading actions in MetaTrader 5. We will explore how to program button click events, manage real-time data updates, and implement feedback mechanisms to improve the panel’s usability. This upgrade will transform the current static interface into a powerful, real-time trading assistant that offers a seamless trading experience. Keep tuned.