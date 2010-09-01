How to Quickly Create an Expert Advisor for Automated Trading Championship 2010

Introduction

In order to develop an expert to participate in Automated Trading Championship 2010, let's use a template of ready expert advisor from The Prototype of Trade Robot article. Even novice MQL5 programmer will be capable of this task, because for your strategies the basic classes, functions, templates are already developed. It's enough to write a minimal amount of code to implement your trading idea.

1. Selection of Strategy



What we will need to prepare:

It is believed that trading with trend is more profitable than trading in a range, and the bounce from the intraday levels occurs more frequently than the breakdown of channel borders.



Based on these assumptions, we will open position towards the current trend on the bounce from the channel boundaries (Envelopes). We'll close position on a signal to close position or when the Stop Loss or Take Profit levels will be reached.

As the trend signal we'll use MACD growth or dwindling on the daily chart, and we will trade on the bounce from the channel boundaries on the hour timeframe.

Figure 1. MACD Indicator on EURUSD Daily Chart



If MACD indicator grows on two bars in succession - this is the Buy signal. If it dwindles on two bars in succession - this is the Sell signal.

Figure 2. Price Bounce from the Envelopes Boundaries





2. Writing an Expert Advisor

2.1. Included Modules

The expert will use the ExpertAdvisor class from the ExpertAdvisor.mqh module.

#include <ExpertAdvisor.mqh>

2.2. Input Variables



input int SL = 50 ; input int TP = 100 ; input int TS = 50 ; input int FastEMA = 15 ; input int SlowEMA = 26 ; input int MACD_SMA = 1 ; input int EnvelPer = 20 ; input double EnvelDev = 0.4 ; input double Risk = 0.1 ;

2.3. Create a Class Inherited From CExpertAdvisor

class CMyEA : public CExpertAdvisor { protected : double m_risk; int m_sl; int m_tp; int m_ts; int m_pFastEMA; int m_pSlowEMA; int m_pMACD_SMA; int m_EnvelPer; double m_EnvelDev; int m_hmacd; int m_henvel; public : void CMyEA(); void ~CMyEA(); virtual bool Init( string smb, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf); virtual bool Main(); virtual void OpenPosition( long dir); virtual void ClosePosition( long dir); virtual long CheckSignal( bool bEntry); };

void CMyEA::~CMyEA() { IndicatorRelease (m_hmacd); IndicatorRelease (m_henvel); }

bool CMyEA::Init( string smb, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf) { if (!CExpertAdvisor::Init( 0 ,smb,tf)) return (false); m_risk=Risk; m_tp=TP; m_sl=SL; m_ts=TS; m_pFastEMA=FastEMA; m_pSlowEMA=SlowEMA; m_pMACD_SMA=MACD_SMA; m_EnvelPer = EnvelPer; m_EnvelDev = EnvelDev; m_hmacd= iMACD (m_smb, PERIOD_D1 ,m_pFastEMA,m_pSlowEMA,m_pMACD_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE ); m_henvel= iEnvelopes (m_smb, PERIOD_H1 ,m_EnvelPer, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ,m_EnvelDev); if (m_hmacd== INVALID_HANDLE ||m_henvel== INVALID_HANDLE ) return (false); m_bInit=true; return (true); }

2.6. Trade Function

long CMyEA::CheckSignal( bool bEntry) { double macd[ 4 ], env1[ 3 ], env2[ 3 ]; MqlRates rt[ 3 ]; if ( CopyRates (m_smb,m_tf, 0 , 3 ,rt)!= 3 ) { Print ( "CopyRates " ,m_smb, " history is not loaded" ); return ( WRONG_VALUE ); } if ( CopyBuffer (m_hmacd, 0 , 0 , 4 ,macd)< 4 || CopyBuffer (m_henvel, 0 , 0 , 2 ,env1)< 2 || CopyBuffer (m_henvel, 1 , 0 , 2 ,env2)< 2 ) { Print ( "CopyBuffer - no data" ); return ( WRONG_VALUE ); } if (rt[ 1 ].open<env2[ 1 ] && rt[ 1 ].close>env2[ 1 ] && macd[ 1 ]<macd[ 2 ] && macd[ 2 ]<macd[ 3 ]) return (bEntry ? ORDER_TYPE_BUY : ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (rt[ 1 ].open>env1[ 1 ] && rt[ 2 ].close<env1[ 1 ]&& macd[ 1 ]>macd[ 2 ] && macd[ 2 ]>macd[ 3 ]) return (bEntry ? ORDER_TYPE_SELL : ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); return ( WRONG_VALUE ); } CMyEA ea;

And so, after writing the code, send the resulting expert to Strategy Tester.





3. Testing

In Strategy Tester for the "Last year" period on EURUSD we get the following chart:

Figure 3. Results of Testing the Trading System with Initial Parameters

The results are not impressive, so let's start to optimize the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.





4. Optimization in Strategy Tester

We will optimize the Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters at the interval 10-500 with step 50.



Best results: Stop Loss = 160, Take Profit = 310. After Stop Loss and Take Profit optimization we received 67% of profitable trades against the previous 36% and net profit of $1522.97. Thus, by simple manipulations, we've upgraded our system to break-even and even got some profit.

Figure 4. Results of Testing the Trading System with Optimized Stop Loss and Take Profit



Next let's optimize the Envelopes period and deviation.



Envelopes period will change from 10 to 40 with step 4, and deviation - from 0.1 to 1 with step 0.1.



The best optimization results are: Envelopes period = 22, Envelopes deviation = 0.3. Even now we've got $14418.92 net profit and 79% of profitable trades.

Figure 5. Results of Testing the Trading System with Optimized Envelopes Period and Deviation

If we increase the risk to 0.8, we'll get $77330.95 net profit.

Figure 6. The Results of Testing the Trading System with Optimized Risk

5. Optimization of the Strategy

Optimization of the strategy may consist of the following steps:

Change trend indicator

Select another envelope

Select another timeframe

Change trade conditions

5.1. Change Trend Indicator

As we can see from the Several Ways of Finding a Trend in MQL5 article, the best trend indicators are moving average and a "fan" of moving averages.

Let's replace the MACD indicator with simple moving average. The expert's code can be found in the attached Macena.mq5 file.

5.2. Select Another Envelope

Besides the Envelopes you can also select another envelope at our disposal. For example, Price Channel, Bollinger Bands or an envelope based on moving averages.

An example of expert, that uses MA and Bollinger Bands, can be found in the attached Maboll.mq5 file.

5.3. Select Another Timeframe

Let's change the timeframe to bigger or lesser. As a bigger timeframe - take H4, as the lesser - M15, and then test and optimize your system.

To do this, replace only one line in the code:

m_henvel= iEnvelopes (m_smb, PERIOD_H1 ,m_EnvelPer, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ,m_EnvelDev);

In the case of H4 timeframe:

m_henvel= iEnvelopes (m_smb, PERIOD_H4 ,m_EnvelPer, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ,m_EnvelDev);

For the M15 timeframe:

m_henvel= iEnvelopes (m_smb, PERIOD_M15 ,m_EnvelPer, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ,m_EnvelDev);

5.4. Change Trade Conditions

As an experiment, also let's change trade conditions.

Make the system able to reverse. We will buy on the bounce from the Envelope's lower boundary, and sell on the bounce from the Envelopes upper boundary. Check the system without following the day trend. This is done simply by inserting the following code into trade block:

long CMyEA::CheckSignal( bool bEntry) { double env1[ 3 ], env2[ 3 ]; MqlRates rt[ 3 ]; if ( CopyRates (m_smb,m_tf, 0 , 3 ,rt)!= 3 ) { Print ( "CopyRates " ,m_smb, " history is not loaded" ); return ( WRONG_VALUE ); } if ( CopyBuffer (m_henvel, 0 , 0 , 2 ,env1)< 2 || CopyBuffer (m_henvel, 1 , 0 , 2 ,env2)< 2 ) { Print ( "CopyBuffer - no data" ); return ( WRONG_VALUE ); } if (rt[ 1 ].open<env2[ 1 ] && rt[ 1 ].close>env2[ 1 ]) return (bEntry ? ORDER_TYPE_BUY : ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); if (rt[ 1 ].open>env1[ 1 ] && rt[ 2 ].close<env1[ 1 ]) return (bEntry ? ORDER_TYPE_SELL : ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); return ( WRONG_VALUE ); } CMyEA ea;

3. We will close short position when the price did not go far down, but turned and went up.

4. We will close long position when the price did not go far up, but turned and went down.

You can invent many other ways to optimize a trading strategy, some of them are described in corresponding literature.



Further researches are up to you.





6. Testing on Different Intervals



Test our Expert Advisor on equal intervals of time with a shift of 1 month. Let's take the "Last year" as a testing period. Period of time - 3 months.

Testing interval

Profit, USD

Profitable trades

1.01.2010 - 30.03.2010

7239.50 76.92% 1.02.2010 - 30.04.2010 -6577.50 0% 1.03.2010 - 30.05.2010 -8378.50 50% 1.04.2010 - 30.06.2010 -6608.00 0% 1.05.2010 - 30.07.2010 41599.50 80% 1.06.2010 - 30.08.2010 69835.50 85%

Summary: It's not desirable to use Expert Advisor with such an aggressive money management. Reduce the risk.





Conclusion



Brief conclusion: on the basis on this template you can quite quickly implement your trading idea with minimum of time and effort.



Optimization of system parameters and trade criteria is also makes no problems.



To create a more stable working trading system, it is desirable to optimize all parameters over longer time intervals.