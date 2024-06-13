MQL5 Trading Toolkit (Part 1): Developing A Positions Management EX5 Library

Introduction

As a software developer, I often find it convenient and efficient to create my own code libraries or toolkits. This saves me time because I don't have to repeatedly rewrite code for common tasks required in my various MQL5 development projects. In this article series, we will create an MQL5 trading library responsible for performing repetitive tasks in common MQL5 development projects.

In this first article, we will discuss what developer libraries are, why they are important, and the different types of code libraries you can create with MQL5. Then, we'll proceed to create a library of MQL5 functions to handle various position operations as a practical example to help solidify your understanding of how you can use a code library for a real-world project.

What Are Code Libraries in MQL5?

MQL5 code libraries are pre-written code functions (ex5) or dynamically linked libraries (DLLs) that we can use to efficiently speed up the development process of Expert Advisors, custom indicators, scripts, or services for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Imagine a code library as a mechanic's toolbox. Just as the mechanic's toolbox contains a variety of tools (wrenches, screwdrivers, etc.) for specific tasks, a code library contains pre-written functions that serve similar roles. Each function addresses a particular task within your program, such as opening, closing, or modifying positions, sending push notifications, database management, etc. much like how a wrench tightens bolts or a screwdriver turns screws.



Types of Code Libraries in MQL5

As an MQL5 developer, you have several options for building your code library or toolkit: Function Libraries(ex5) : These libraries implement a procedural coding style, offering a collection of pre-written functions for specific tasks. They also provide the added security advantage of code encapsulation. Think of them as individual tools, each designed for a particular job.

: These libraries implement a procedural coding style, offering a collection of pre-written functions for specific tasks. They also provide the added security advantage of code encapsulation. Think of them as individual tools, each designed for a particular job. Third-Party C++ DLLs: You can integrate pre-written C++ libraries as DLLs (Dynamic Linked Libraries). This expands MQL5's capabilities by allowing you to leverage external functionalities. MetaTrader 5 also offers additional ways to extend your toolkit: .NET Libraries : The MetaEditor provides seamless integration with .NET libraries through "smart" function import, eliminating the need for custom wrappers.

: The MetaEditor provides seamless integration with .NET libraries through "smart" function import, eliminating the need for custom wrappers. Python Language Module: The newly supported Python language module allows you to leverage Python functionalities within your MQL5 projects. If you're comfortable with C++, you can create custom DLLs that integrate easily into your MQL5 projects. You can utilize tools like Microsoft Visual Studio to develop C++ source code files (CPP and H), compile them into DLLs, and then import them into MetaEditor for use with your MQL5 code.

Other Code Resources Similar To MQL5 Libraries Class/Include(*.mqh): MQL5 include files utilize object-oriented programming, offering pre-built classes that encapsulate data and functionality. Imagine them as more complex tools that combine functions/methods and data structures. In essence, a class or structure can not be exported to create an MQL5 library (ex5) but you can use pointers and references to classes or structures in MQL5 library functions.



Why Do You Need to Create or Use an ex5 MQL5 Library?

Creating your own code libraries for MQL5 projects can make your development process much more efficient. These libraries, saved as .ex5 files, act like a personal toolbox filled with functions you've optimized for specific tasks.

Easy Reusability and Modular Design Save time by having not to rewrite common functions every time you start a new project. With .ex5 libraries, you write the code once, optimize it for best performance, export the functions, and then easily import them into any project. This modular approach keeps your code clean and organized by separating core functionalities from project-specific logic. Each part of the library becomes a building block for creating powerful trading systems. Secure Functions with Encapsulation Creating MQL5 libraries helps you share your functions while keeping the source code hidden. Encapsulation ensures that the details of your code are secure and not visible to users, while still providing a clear interface for functionality. You only need to share the .ex5 library file along with clear documentation of the exported function definitions with other developers for them to import the library functions into their projects. The .ex5 library file effectively hides the source code and how the exported functions are coded, maintaining a secure and encapsulated workspace in your main project code. Easy Upgrades and Long-Term Benefits When new language features come out or old ones become deprecated, updating your code is easy with .ex5 libraries. Just update the library code, redeploy, and recompile all projects using it to automatically get the changes. This saves you a lot of time and effort, especially for large projects. The library acts as a central system for your codebase and one update or change will affect all related projects, and thus make your work more efficient in the long run.

How to Create an ex5 Library in MQL5?

All .ex5 libraries begin as .mq5 source code files with the #property library directive added at the beginning of the file and one or more functions that are designated as exportable using the special keyword export. The .mq5 library source code file transforms into a .ex5 library file after it is compiled, securely encapsulating or hiding the source code and making it ready for import and use in other MQL5 projects. Creating a new MQL5 library is easy with the MetaEditor IDE. Follow the steps below to create a new library source code file (.mq5) that will contain the position management functions and later be compiled into a .ex5 library. Step 1: Open the MetaEditor IDE and launch the 'MQL Wizard' using the 'New' menu item button.

Step 2: Select the 'Library' option and click 'Next.'

Step 3: In the 'General Properties of the Library file' section, fill in the folder and name for your new library " Libraries\Toolkit\PositionsManager " and proceed by clicking 'Finish' to generate our new library.

An MQL5 Library is typically stored in a file with the ".mq5" extension. This file contains the source code of different functions written for various specific tasks. Code libraries are stored in the MQL5\Libraries folder by default within the MetaTrader 5 installation directory. A quick way to gain access to the Libraries folder is by using the Navigator panel in MetaEditor.

We now have a newly created blank MQL5 library PositionsManager.mq5 file which contains the head property directives and a commented-out function. Remember to save the new file before you proceed. This is what our newly generated library file looks like: #property library #property copyright "Copyright 2024, Wanateki Solutions Ltd." #property link "https://www.wanateki.com" #property version "1.00"

Components Of An MQL5 Library Source Code File

An MQL5 Library source code file (.mq5) consists of two main components: 1. The #property library directive: This property directive must be added at the top of the library .mq5 source code file. The library property lets the compiler know that the given file is a library and an indication of this is stored in the header of the compiled library in the .ex5 file that results from the .mq5 library compilation. #property library

2. Exported Functions: At the heart of MQL5 libraries are exported functions. These are the main components of a library as they are in charge of performing all the heavy lifting of the tasks that are to be executed by the library. An exported MQL5 function is similar to an ordinary MQL5 function except that it is declared with the export postmodifier enabling it to be imported and used in other MQL5 programs after compilation. The export modifier instructs the compiler to add the specified function to the table of ex5 functions exported by this library file. Only functions that are declared with the export modifier are accessible and detectable from other mql5 programs where they can be called after importation with the special #import directive. int ExportedFunction( int a, int b) export { return (a + b); }

MQL5 libraries are not expected or required to directly execute any standard events handling like expert advisors, custom indicators, or scripts. This means they do not have any of the standard functions like OnInit(), OnDeinit(), or OnTick().

MQL5 Functions Library for Position Management

Position management is a fundamental task for every Expert Advisor under development. These essential operations form the core of any algorithmic trading system. To avoid repetitive coding, MQL5 developers should use libraries to manage positions efficiently. This ensures developers don't rewrite the same position management code for each Expert Advisor. In this section, we will add some code to our newly created PositionsManager.mq5 file to create a position management library using MQL5. This library will handle all position-related operations. By importing it into your Expert Advisor code, you can execute and manage positions effectively, keeping your codebase clean and organized.



Global Variables





Trade request deals in MQL5 are represented by a special predefined structure known as MqlTradeRequest. This structure includes all the necessary fields required to execute trade operations and ensures that all required order request data is packaged within a single data structure. When a trade request is processed, the result is saved in another predefined structure called MqlTradeResult. The MqlTradeResult is responsible for giving us detailed information about the result of the trade request, including whether the request was successful and any relevant data regarding the execution of the trade. Since we will be using these two special data structures in most of our functions, let us begin by declaring them as global variables so that they are available throughout the library. MqlTradeRequest tradeRequest; MqlTradeResult tradeResult;





Position Error Management Function





The first function in our library will be an Error Management function. When opening, modifying, and closing positions with MQL5, we often get different types of errors that either require us to abort the operation or re-send the position management request to the trade server another time. Creating a dedicated function to monitor and recommend the right action is a necessity to have a properly coded and optimized library. Before we can create the error handling function, we need to understand the various MQL5 position management error codes that we might encounter. The table below highlights some of the returned trade server and runtime error codes we need to detect and overcome when managing different position operations. You can find a full list of all the codes of errors and warnings in the MQL5 documentation. Code Code Constant Description

Action Taken Type Of Code 10004 TRADE_RETCODE_REQUOTE Requote Resend the order request again. Trade server return code (RETCODE) 10008 TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED Order placed No action to take. Operations successful. Trade server return code (RETCODE) 10009 TRADE_RETCODE_DONE Request completed No action to take. Operations completed.

Trade server return code (RETCODE)

10013 TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID Invalid request Stop resending the order initialization request and update order details. Trade server return code (RETCODE) 10014 TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_VOLUME Invalid volume in the request Stop resending the order initialization request and update order details. Trade server return code (RETCODE) 10016 TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_STOPS Invalid stops in the request Stop resending the order initialization request and update order details. Trade server return code (RETCODE) 10017 TRADE_RETCODE_TRADE_DISABLED Trade is disabled Terminate all trade operations and stop resending the order initialization request. Trade server return code (RETCODE) 10018 TRADE_RETCODE_MARKET_CLOSED Market is closed Stop resending the order initialization request. Trade server return code (RETCODE) 10019 TRADE_RETCODE_NO_MONEY There is not enough money to complete the request Stop resending the order initialization request and update the order details. Trade server return code (RETCODE) 10026 TRADE_RETCODE_SERVER_DISABLES_AT Autotrading disabled by server Trading is not allowed by server. Stop resending the order initialization request. Trade server return code (RETCODE) 10027 TRADE_RETCODE_CLIENT_DISABLES_AT Autotrading disabled by client terminal Client terminal has disabled EA trading. Stop resending the order initialization request. Trade server return code (RETCODE) 10034 TRADE_RETCODE_LIMIT_VOLUME The volume of orders and positions for the symbol has reached the limit Stop resending the order initialization request. Trade server return code (RETCODE) 10011 TRADE_RETCODE_ERROR Request processing error Keep resending the order initialization request. Trade server return code (RETCODE) 10012 TRADE_RETCODE_TIMEOUT Request canceled by timeout Pause execution for a few milliseconds and then keep resending the order initialization request. Trade server return code (RETCODE) 10015 TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_PRICE Invalid price in the request Update the order entry price and resend the order initialization request. Trade server return code (RETCODE) 10020 TRADE_RETCODE_PRICE_CHANGED Prices changed Update the order entry price and resend the order initialization request. Trade server return code (RETCODE) 10021 TRADE_RETCODE_PRICE_OFF There are no quotes to process the request Pause execution for a few milliseconds and then resend the order initialization request. Trade server return code (RETCODE) 10024 TRADE_RETCODE_TOO_MANY_REQUESTS Too frequent requests Pause execution for a few seconds and then resend the order initialization request. Trade server return code (RETCODE) 10031 TRADE_RETCODE_CONNECTION No connection with the trade server Pause execution for a few milliseconds and then resend the order initialization request again. Trade server return code (RETCODE) 0 ERR_SUCCESS The operation completed successfully Stop resending the request. Order sent ok. Runtime error code 4752 ERR_TRADE_DISABLED Trading by Expert Advisors prohibited Stop resending the order initialization request. Runtime error code 4753 ERR_TRADE_POSITION_NOT_FOUND Position not found Stop resending the trade operation request.

Runtime error code

4754 ERR_TRADE_ORDER_NOT_FOUND Order not found Stop resending the order request.

Runtime error code

4755 ERR_TRADE_DEAL_NOT_FOUND Deal not found Stop resending the order request.

Runtime error code







Let Us create our first function in the library to process the errors mentioned above. The error processing function, named ErrorAdvisor(), will be of boolean type, meaning it will return True or False depending on the encountered error type. It will take two arguments to aid in data processing:

callingFunc (string): This parameter stores the name or identifier of the function that calls ErrorAdvisor(). symbol (string): This parameter stores the symbol name of the asset being worked on. tradeServerErrorCode (integer): This parameter stores the type of error encountered.

If the error is recoverable and not critical, the ErrorAdvisor() function will return True. This indicates to the calling function that the order has not been executed yet and it should resend the order request. If ErrorAdvisor() returns False, it means the calling function should stop sending any more order requests since the order has already been successfully executed or a critical, unrecoverable error has been encountered. Remember to place the export postmodifier before the function opening curly bracket to indicate that the function belongs to a library and is intended to be used in other MQL5 programs. bool ErrorAdvisor( string callingFunc, string symbol, int tradeServerErrorCode) export { } Let us begin by declaring and initializing an integer variable to store the current runtime error. Name the integer runtimeErrorCode and call the GetLastError() function to store the most recent runtime error. We will use this variable to process any runtime error we might encounter in the second nested switch operator. int runtimeErrorCode = GetLastError ();

We will scan and process the trade server return errors (retcode) and runtime errors using nested switch operators. This is convenient because it allows us to quickly identify the error type, print a description for the user in the ExpertAdvisor log, and instruct the calling function on how to proceed. You'll notice that I've grouped the errors into two categories:

Errors indicating order completion or non-execution: These errors will return False, instructing the calling function to stop sending order requests. Errors indicating incomplete orders: These errors will return True, instructing the calling function to resend the order request.

The first switch operator will tackle the trade server return codes and the second nested switch operator will handle the runtime error codes. This approach minimizes the function's code by avoiding sequential checks for every error code or warning. Now, let's code the first switch statement to examine the encountered tradeServerErrorCode and see what kind of error the trading server reported. switch (tradeServerErrorCode) { } Inside the switch statement, we'll add cases for different error codes returned by the trading server. Here are a few of them: Requote (code 10004): This means the price has changed since the user tried to open the order. In this case, we'll want to print a message to the log, wait a few milliseconds using the Sleep() function, and then tell the calling function to retry opening the order. case 10004 : Print (symbol, " - " , callingFunc, " ->(TradeServer_Code: " , tradeServerErrorCode, ") Requote!" ); Sleep ( 10 ); return ( true );

Order Placed Successfully (code 10008): If this code is returned, everything went well, and the order was placed. We can print a message to the log saying the order was successful and then tell the calling function to stop trying to open the order. case 10008 : Print (symbol, " - " , callingFunc, " ->(TradeServer_Code: " , tradeServerErrorCode, ") Order placed!" ); return ( false ); We'll add similar cases for other trade server errors (codes 10009, 10011, 10012, etc.), following the same logic of printing a message for the ExpertAdvisor log, waiting a bit if needed, and instructing the calling function on whether to retry sending the trade request again. If the switch statement for trade server errors doesn't find a match, it means the error might be a runtime error and can only be found through creating another switch statement that scans the current runtime error returned by the GetLastError() function. To tackle this challenge, we'll use a nested switch statement in the default section of the previous switch statement to examine the value of the runtimeErrorCode we saved earlier. default : switch (runtimeErrorCode) } }

Repeat the same process as we did with the trade server errors and add cases for different runtime error codes: No Errors (code 0): This means everything worked well from our program's perspective. We can print a message to the log saying there were no errors and then tell the calling function to stop trying. case 0 : Print (symbol, " - " , callingFunc, " ->(Runtime_Code: " , runtimeErrorCode, ") The operation completed successfully!" ); ResetLastError (); return ( false ); We'll continue adding similar cases for other runtime errors (codes 4752, 4753, 4754, etc.), following the same logic of printing a message for the ExpertAdvisor error log and telling the calling function to stop or proceed with the trade request. Since we have only accounted for the most important error codes that can affect the order execution process and have not scanned or processed all the possibly existing error codes, we may encounter an error that is currently not processed or accounted for in our current code. In this case, we'll print a message to the log indicating an unknown (other) error occurred, specify the server return code error and runtime error encountered, and then tell the calling function to stop trying to open the order. default : Print (symbol, " - " , callingFunc, " *OTHER* Error occurred \r

Trade Server RetCode: " , tradeServerErrorCode, ", Runtime Error Code = " , runtimeErrorCode); ResetLastError (); return ( false ); break ; Here is the complete error management function ErrorAdvisor() with all the code segments completed: bool ErrorAdvisor( string callingFunc, string symbol, int tradeServerErrorCode) export { int runtimeErrorCode = GetLastError (); switch (tradeServerErrorCode) { case 10004 : Print (symbol, " - " , callingFunc, " ->(TradeServer_Code: " , tradeServerErrorCode, ") Requote!" ); Sleep ( 10 ); return ( true ); case 10008 : Print (symbol, " - " , callingFunc, " ->(TradeServer_Code: " , tradeServerErrorCode, ") Order placed!" ); return ( false ); case 10009 : Print (symbol, " - " , callingFunc, " ->(TradeServer_Code: " , tradeServerErrorCode, ") Request completed!" ); return ( false ); case 10011 : Print (symbol, " - " , callingFunc, " ->(TradeServer_Code: " , tradeServerErrorCode, ") Request processing error!" ); Sleep ( 10 ); return ( true ); case 10012 : Print (symbol, " - " , callingFunc, " ->(TradeServer_Code: " , tradeServerErrorCode, ") Request canceled by timeout!" ); Sleep ( 100 ); return ( true ); case 10015 : Print (symbol, " - " , callingFunc, " ->(TradeServer_Code: " , tradeServerErrorCode, ") Invalid price in the request!" ); Sleep ( 10 ); return ( true ); case 10020 : Print (symbol, " - " , callingFunc, " ->(TradeServer_Code: " , tradeServerErrorCode, ") Prices changed!" ); Sleep ( 10 ); return ( true ); case 10021 : Print (symbol, " - " , callingFunc, " ->(TradeServer_Code: " , tradeServerErrorCode, ") There are no quotes to process the request!" ); Sleep ( 100 ); return ( true ); case 10024 : Print (symbol, " - " , callingFunc, " ->(TradeServer_Code: " , tradeServerErrorCode, ") Too frequent requests!" ); Sleep ( 1000 ); return ( true ); case 10031 : Print (symbol, " - " , callingFunc, " ->(TradeServer_Code: " , tradeServerErrorCode, ") No connection with the trade server!" ); Sleep ( 100 ); return ( true ); default : switch (runtimeErrorCode) case 0 : Print (symbol, " - " , callingFunc, " ->(Runtime_Code: " , runtimeErrorCode, ") The operation completed successfully!" ); ResetLastError (); return ( false ); case 4752 : Print (symbol, " - " , callingFunc, " ->(Runtime_Code: " , runtimeErrorCode, ") Trading by Expert Advisors prohibited!" ); ResetLastError (); return ( false ); case 4753 : Print (symbol, " - " , callingFunc, " ->(Runtime_Code: " , runtimeErrorCode, ") Position not found!" ); ResetLastError (); return ( false ); case 4754 : Print (symbol, " - " , callingFunc, " ->(Runtime_Code: " , runtimeErrorCode, ") Order not found!" ); ResetLastError (); return ( false ); case 4755 : Print (symbol, " - " , callingFunc, " ->(Runtime_Code: " , runtimeErrorCode, ") Deal not found!" ); ResetLastError (); return ( false ); default : Print (symbol, " - " , callingFunc, " *OTHER* Error occurred \r

Trade Server RetCode: " , tradeServerErrorCode, ", Runtime Error Code = " , runtimeErrorCode); ResetLastError (); return ( false ); break ; } } }



Trade Permissions Function





This function verifies whether trading is currently allowed in the trading terminal. It considers authorization from the user, the trade server, and the broker. The function is called before any position operations or order requests are sent for processing to the trading server.

We will name the function TradingIsAllowed() and give it a return type of boolean. If trading is allowed and enabled, it will return a boolean value of True and a boolean value of False if auto-trading trading is disabled or disallowed. It will not have any parameters or arguments and will contain the code segment below:

bool TradingIsAllowed() export { if ( ! IsStopped () && MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED ) && TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED ) && AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ) && AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ) ) { return ( true ); } return ( false ); }





Order Details Logging and Printing Function





This is a simple function to log and print the properties of the different trade operations or position opening requests. It provides a simple way for an ExpertAdvisor user to keep updated on the status of the ExpertAdvisor's operations through the MetaTrader 5 EA log tab. You will notice that this function is not exported and thus it is only accessible through other exported functions that explicitly call it or execute it. We will name it PrintOrderDetails() and specify that it won't return any data making it a void type function and will take one string variable as its input parameter or argument.

void PrintOrderDetails( string header) { string orderDescription; orderDescription += "_______________________________________________________________________________________\r

" ; orderDescription += "--> " + tradeRequest.symbol + " " + EnumToString (tradeRequest.type) + " " + header + " <--\r

" ; orderDescription += "Order ticket: " + ( string )tradeRequest.order + "\r

" ; orderDescription += "Volume: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , tradeRequest.volume) + "\r

" ; orderDescription += "Price: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , tradeRequest.price) + "\r

" ; orderDescription += "Stop Loss: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , tradeRequest.sl) + "\r

" ; orderDescription += "Take Profit: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , tradeRequest.tp) + "\r

" ; orderDescription += "Comment: " + tradeRequest.comment + "\r

" ; orderDescription += "Magic Number: " + StringFormat ( "%d" , tradeRequest.magic) + "\r

" ; orderDescription += "Order filling: " + EnumToString (tradeRequest.type_filling)+ "\r

" ; orderDescription += "Deviation points: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , tradeRequest.deviation) + "\r

" ; orderDescription += "RETCODE: " + ( string )(tradeResult.retcode) + "\r

" ; orderDescription += "Runtime Code: " + ( string )( GetLastError ()) + "\r

" ; orderDescription += "---" ; Print (orderDescription); }





Position Opening Functions





We will group this functions in two categories:

OpenBuyPositions() function: This exportable function will be responsible for opening new buy positions as its name implies. OpenSellPositions() function: This exportable function will take on the sole task of opening new sell positions as its name also implies.

OpenBuyPositions() Function

This function is of type bool and returns a true value if it is successful in opening a new buy position as directed and false if it is not possible to open a new buy position. It takes in six parameters or arguments:

ulong magicNumber: Used to save the ExpertAdvisors magic number for easier position modification or termination with easy filtering of positions. string symbol: Saves the name of the symbol or asset for which the request is being executed. double lotSize: Stores the volume or quantity of the buy position to be opened. int sl: Stores the stop loss value in points/pips of the buy position. int tp: Stores the take profit value in points/pips of the buy position. string positionComment: Used to save or store the buy position's comment.

We will begin by coding the function definition. Notice that we have placed the export post modifier before the function opening curly brace to direct the compiler to make this function exportable for use in other MQL5 projects that implement this library. bool OpenBuyPosition( ulong magicNumber, string symbol, double lotSize, int sl, int tp, string positionComment) export { } Before we attempt to open an order, let's check if our Expert Advisor is even allowed to trade. We will do this by calling the TradingIsAllowed() function we created earlier. The TradingIsAllowed() function will scan for various settings and permissions to ensure automated trading is enabled. If TradingIsAllowed() returns false, it means that trading is disabled and our ExpertAdvisor cannot open orders. In this case, we'll immediately return false from this function as well and exit it without opening a new buy order. if (!TradingIsAllowed()) { return ( false ); } The next step will be preparing for the order request by clearing out any leftover data from previous trade attempts. To do this, let's use the ZeroMemory() function on the two global trade data structures we created at the beginning of our file: tradeRequest and tradeResult. These will store the details of the buy order we want to open and the results returned by the trade server, respectively. ZeroMemory (tradeRequest); ZeroMemory (tradeResult); Now, let's set the parameters for opening a buy position in the tradeRequest data structure variable: tradeRequest.type : Set this to ORDER_TYPE_BUY to indicate a buy order.

: Set this to to indicate a buy order. tradeRequest.action : Set this to TRADE_ACTION_DEAL to specify opening a new position.

: Set this to to specify opening a new position. tradeRequest.magic : We'll assign the magicNumber provided as an argument here. This helps identify orders opened by our ExpertAdvisor.

: We'll assign the provided as an argument here. This helps identify orders opened by our ExpertAdvisor. tradeRequest.symbol : Assign the symbol provided as an argument here, specifying the currency pair to trade.

: Assign the symbol provided as an argument here, specifying the currency pair to trade. tradeRequest.tp and tradeRequest.sl : We'll set these to 0 for now, as we'll handle take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels later.

and : We'll set these to 0 for now, as we'll handle take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels later. tradeRequest.comment : Assign the positionComment provided as an argument here, which can be used to add a text comment to the order.

: Assign the provided as an argument here, which can be used to add a text comment to the order. tradeRequest.deviation: Set this to allow a deviation of up to twice the current spread for the symbol being traded. This gives the platform some flexibility in finding a matching order price and limits order requotes. tradeRequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; tradeRequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; tradeRequest.magic = magicNumber; tradeRequest.symbol = symbol; tradeRequest.tp = 0 ; tradeRequest.sl = 0 ; tradeRequest.comment = positionComment; tradeRequest.deviation = SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_SPREAD ) * 2 ; Normalization for the order volume or lot size is a very important step. We will do this by adjusting the lotSize variable argument or parameter to ensure that it falls within the allowed range for the chosen symbol. Here's how we'll adjust it: lotSize = MathMax (lotSize, SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN )); lotSize = MathMin (lotSize, SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX )); lotSize = MathFloor (lotSize / SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP )) * SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); tradeRequest.volume = lotSize; Next, we will use the ResetLastError() function to clear any previous runtime error codes from the platform. This ensures we will get an accurate error code from the ErrorAdvisor() function later. ResetLastError (); Now, we'll enter a loop that can try opening the order up to 100 times (with a maximum of 101 iterations). This loop acts as a failsafe in case the order fails to open on the first try due to temporary market fluctuations or other reasons. for ( int loop = 0 ; loop <= 100 ; loop++) { } The first task in the for loop will be to update the order opening price on each iteration in case of an order price requote. We'll use SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_ASK) to get the current asking price for the symbol and assign it to tradeRequest.price. This ensures our order request reflects the latest market price. tradeRequest.price = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); Next, we will update the take profit and stop loss values on each iteration to match the updated entry price while also normalizing their values to ensure they conform to the required precision requirements and then assign them to the tradeRequest.tp and tradeRequest.tp data structure. if (tp > 0 ) { tradeRequest.tp = NormalizeDouble (tradeRequest.price + (tp * _Point ), _Digits ); } if (sl > 0 ) { tradeRequest.sl = NormalizeDouble (tradeRequest.price - (sl * _Point ), _Digits ); } Next, we will send the order to the trade server for execution. For this task, we will use the OrderSend() function, passing the prepared tradeRequest and an empty tradeResult variable as arguments or parameters. This function attempts to open the order based on the specifications stored in tradeRequest. The results, including success or error codes, will be stored in the tradeResult variable after it completes its execution. The if statement we have placed for the OrderSend() function will allow us to check and confirm if the order request is successful or not. If OrderSend() returns true, it signifies the order request was sent successfully and if it returns false it signifies that the request failed. We then call our earlier coded function PrintOrderDetails() with the message "Sent OK" to log this information in the Expert Advisor log. Also, check the tradeResult.retcode to confirm successful order execution. Return true from the OpenBuyPosition() function to indicate success, and use break to exit the loop altogether. If OrderSend() returns false (meaning the order request failed), it signifies an issue occurred. We'll call PrintOrderDetails() with the message "Sending Failed" to log this information. We'll also print an error message to highlight the different error codes that we have encountered and return false from the OpenBuyPosition() function to indicate failure, and use break to exit the loop. if ( OrderSend (tradeRequest, tradeResult)) { PrintOrderDetails( "Sent OK" ); if (tradeResult.retcode == 10008 || tradeResult.retcode == 10009 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": CONFIRMED: Successfully openend a " , symbol, " BUY POSITION #" , tradeResult.order, ", Price: " , tradeResult.price); PrintFormat ( "retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u" , tradeResult.retcode, tradeResult.deal, tradeResult.order); Print ( "_______________________________________________________________________________________" ); return ( true ); break ; } } else { PrintOrderDetails( "Sending Failed" ); if (!ErrorAdvisor( __FUNCTION__ , symbol, tradeResult.retcode) || IsStopped ()) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": " , symbol, " ERROR opening a BUY POSITION at: " , tradeRequest.price, ", Lot\\Vol: " , tradeRequest.volume); Print ( "_______________________________________________________________________________________" ); return ( false ); break ; } } Here is the OpenBuyPosition() with all the code segments and their proper sequence: bool OpenBuyPosition( ulong magicNumber, string symbol, double lotSize, int sl, int tp, string positionComment) export { if (!TradingIsAllowed()) { return ( false ); } ZeroMemory (tradeRequest); ZeroMemory (tradeResult); tradeRequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; tradeRequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; tradeRequest.magic = magicNumber; tradeRequest.symbol = symbol; tradeRequest.tp = 0 ; tradeRequest.sl = 0 ; tradeRequest.comment = positionComment; tradeRequest.deviation = SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_SPREAD ) * 2 ; lotSize = MathMax (lotSize, SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN )); lotSize = MathMin (lotSize, SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX )); lotSize = MathFloor (lotSize / SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP )) * SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); tradeRequest.volume = lotSize; ResetLastError (); for ( int loop = 0 ; loop <= 100 ; loop++) { tradeRequest.price = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); if (tp > 0 ) { tradeRequest.tp = NormalizeDouble (tradeRequest.price + (tp * _Point ), _Digits ); } if (sl > 0 ) { tradeRequest.sl = NormalizeDouble (tradeRequest.price - (sl * _Point ), _Digits ); } if ( OrderSend (tradeRequest, tradeResult)) { PrintOrderDetails( "Sent OK" ); if (tradeResult.retcode == 10008 || tradeResult.retcode == 10009 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": CONFIRMED: Successfully openend a " , symbol, " BUY POSITION #" , tradeResult.order, ", Price: " , tradeResult.price); PrintFormat ( "retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u" , tradeResult.retcode, tradeResult.deal, tradeResult.order); Print ( "_______________________________________________________________________________________" ); return ( true ); break ; } } else { PrintOrderDetails( "Sending Failed" ); if (!ErrorAdvisor( __FUNCTION__ , symbol, tradeResult.retcode) || IsStopped ()) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": " , symbol, " ERROR opening a BUY POSITION at: " , tradeRequest.price, ", Lot\\Vol: " , tradeRequest.volume); Print ( "_______________________________________________________________________________________" ); return ( false ); break ; } } } return ( false ); }

OpenSellPositios() Function This function is very similar to the OpenBuyPosition() function we finished coding above and follows the same procedures, with a few differences such as the type of order being processed. The OpenSellPosition() function is designed to open a new sell position. It includes a for loop that makes multiple attempts in case of failure, significantly increasing its success rate as long as it is provided with valid trade request parameters. Here is the OpenSellPosition() function code: bool OpenSellPosition( ulong magicNumber, string symbol, double lotSize, int sl, int tp, string positionComment) export { if (!TradingIsAllowed()) { return ( false ); } ZeroMemory (tradeRequest); ZeroMemory (tradeResult); tradeRequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; tradeRequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; tradeRequest.magic = magicNumber; tradeRequest.symbol = symbol; tradeRequest.tp = 0 ; tradeRequest.sl = 0 ; tradeRequest.comment = positionComment; tradeRequest.deviation = SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_SPREAD ) * 2 ; lotSize = MathMax (lotSize, SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN )); lotSize = MathMin (lotSize, SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX )); lotSize = MathFloor (lotSize / SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP )) * SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); tradeRequest.volume = lotSize; ResetLastError (); for ( int loop = 0 ; loop <= 100 ; loop++) { tradeRequest.price = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_BID ); if (tp > 0 ) { tradeRequest.tp = NormalizeDouble (tradeRequest.price - (tp * _Point ), _Digits ); } if (sl > 0 ) { tradeRequest.sl = NormalizeDouble (tradeRequest.price + (sl * _Point ), _Digits ); } if ( OrderSend (tradeRequest, tradeResult)) { PrintOrderDetails( "Sent OK" ); if (tradeResult.retcode == 10008 || tradeResult.retcode == 10009 ) { Print ( "CONFIRMED: Successfully openend a " , symbol, " SELL POSITION #" , tradeResult.order, ", Price: " , tradeResult.price); PrintFormat ( "retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u" , tradeResult.retcode, tradeResult.deal, tradeResult.order); Print ( "_______________________________________________________________________________________" ); return ( true ); break ; } } else { PrintOrderDetails( "Sending Failed" ); if (!ErrorAdvisor( __FUNCTION__ , symbol, tradeResult.retcode) || IsStopped ()) { Print (symbol, " ERROR opening a SELL POSITION at: " , tradeRequest.price, ", Lot\\Vol: " , tradeRequest.volume); Print ( "_______________________________________________________________________________________" ); return ( false ); break ; } } } return ( false ); }



Position Stop Loss and Take Profit Modification Function





Our next function in the library will be called SetSlTpByTicket() and will be responsible for modifying the Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for an existing open position using the position's ticket as a filtering mechanism. It takes the position's ticket number, desired SL in pips (points), and desired TP in pips (points) as arguments and attempts to update the position's SL and TP on the trading server. The function will return a boolean value of (true or false). If the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are successfully modified for the position, it will return true, and if it is unable to successfully set or modify the Stop Loss or Take Profit levels it will return false. Here is a breakdown of the SetSlTpByTicket() function arguments or parameters: ulong positionTicket: This is a unique identifier for the position we will be modifying. int sl: This is the desired Stop Loss level in pips (points) from the opening price. int tp: This is the desired Take Profit level in pips (points) from the opening price. Remember to use the export post modifier in the function definition to make it externally accessible for our library. bool SetSlTpByTicket( ulong positionTicket, int sl, int tp) export { } Just like with our other functions above, we will first check if trading for our ExpertAdvisor is allowed using the TradingIsAllowed() function. If trading is disabled, the function exits and returns false. if (!TradingIsAllowed()) { return ( false ); } Before we select the position specified using the positionTicket argument, we will first reset the runtime error code system variable to get an accurate actionable error response for the ErrorAdvisor() function later. If the selection is successful, a message is printed indicating that the position is selected giving us the green light to access the position's properties. If the selection fails, an error message is printed along with the error code retrieved using GetLastError(). The function then exits by returning false. ResetLastError (); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (positionTicket)) { Print ( "\r

_______________________________________________________________________________________" ); Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Position with ticket:" , positionTicket, " selected and ready to set SLTP." ); } else { Print ( "\r

_______________________________________________________________________________________" ); Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Selecting position with ticket:" , positionTicket, " failed. ERROR: " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } After selecting the position, we need to gather and save some details about it. We'll use this information for calculations and later reference. double tpPrice = 0.0 , slPrice = 0.0 ; double newTpPrice = 0.0 , newSlPrice = 0.0 ; string positionSymbol = PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); double entryPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); double volume = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); double currentPositionSlPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); double currentPositionTpPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE positionType = ( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); We'll also need some symbol-specific information: int symbolDigits = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (positionSymbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int symbolStopLevel = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (positionSymbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); double symbolPoint = SymbolInfoDouble (positionSymbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); double positionPriceCurrent = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT ); int spread = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (positionSymbol, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); Now, let's calculate the new Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) prices based on the position's opening price, desired SL/TP in pips (points), and position type (Buy or Sell). We'll store these initial calculations before validating them: if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { newSlPrice = entryPrice - (sl * symbolPoint); newTpPrice = entryPrice + (tp * symbolPoint); } else { newSlPrice = entryPrice + (sl * symbolPoint); newTpPrice = entryPrice - (tp * symbolPoint); } Next, we print a summary of the position details we gathered earlier: string positionProperties = "--> " + positionSymbol + " " + EnumToString (positionType) + " SLTP Modification Details" + " <--\r

" ; positionProperties += "------------------------------------------------------------\r

" ; positionProperties += "Ticket: " + ( string )positionTicket + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Volume: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , volume) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Price Open: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , entryPrice) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Current SL: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionSlPrice) + " -> New Proposed SL: " + ( string )newSlPrice + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Current TP: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionTpPrice) + " -> New Proposed TP: " + ( string )newTpPrice + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Comment: " + PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Magic Number: " + ( string ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "---" ; Print (positionProperties); Since the values provided by the library user for SL and TP might not be directly usable by the OrderSend() function. We need to do a simple validation of their values before we can continue: if (sl == 0 ) { slPrice = 0.0 ; } if (tp == 0 ) { tpPrice = 0.0 ; } Now, we need to perform a more complex validation based on the symbol details we had saved earlier. We will group the validation logic into two groups, one for the Buy positions and another for the Sell positions. The SL and TP validation will be based on the symbol's current price, minimum symbol stop level restrictions, and the symbol's spread. If a specified TP or SL price is invalid and found to be outside the required range, the original TP or SL price will be retained, and a message will be printed explaining why the modification failed. After we finish validating the SL and TP values, we will print another summary to log the confirmed and verified values for reference: if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { newTpPrice = 0.0 ; newSlPrice = 0.0 ; if (tp > 0 ) { newTpPrice = entryPrice + (tp * symbolPoint); } if (sl > 0 ) { newSlPrice = entryPrice - (sl * symbolPoint); } tpPrice = newTpPrice; slPrice = newSlPrice; if ( tp > 0 && ( newTpPrice <= entryPrice + (spread * symbolPoint) || newTpPrice <= positionPriceCurrent || ( newTpPrice - entryPrice < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint || (positionPriceCurrent > entryPrice && newTpPrice - positionPriceCurrent < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint) ) ) ) { Print ( "Specified proposed " , positionSymbol, " TP Price at " , newTpPrice, " is invalid since current " , positionSymbol, " price is at " , positionPriceCurrent, "\r

Current TP at " , StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionTpPrice), " will not be changed!" ); tpPrice = currentPositionTpPrice; } if ( sl > 0 && ( newSlPrice >= positionPriceCurrent || entryPrice - newSlPrice < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint || positionPriceCurrent - newSlPrice < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint ) ) { Print ( "Specified proposed " , positionSymbol, " SL Price at " , newSlPrice, " is invalid since current " , positionSymbol, " price is at " , positionPriceCurrent, "\r

Current SL at " , StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionSlPrice), " will not be changed!" ); slPrice = currentPositionSlPrice; } } if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { newTpPrice = 0.0 ; newSlPrice = 0.0 ; if (tp > 0 ) { newTpPrice = entryPrice - (tp * symbolPoint); } if (sl > 0 ) { newSlPrice = entryPrice + (sl * symbolPoint); } tpPrice = newTpPrice; slPrice = newSlPrice; if ( tp > 0 && ( newTpPrice >= entryPrice - (spread * symbolPoint) || newTpPrice >= positionPriceCurrent || ( entryPrice - newTpPrice < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint || (positionPriceCurrent < entryPrice && positionPriceCurrent - newTpPrice < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint) ) ) ) { Print ( "Specified proposed " , positionSymbol, " TP Price at " , newTpPrice, " is invalid since current " , positionSymbol, " price is at " , positionPriceCurrent, "\r

Current TP at " , StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionTpPrice), " will not be changed!" ); tpPrice = currentPositionTpPrice; } if ( sl > 0 && ( newSlPrice <= positionPriceCurrent || newSlPrice - entryPrice < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint || newSlPrice - positionPriceCurrent < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint ) ) { Print ( "Specified proposed " , positionSymbol, " SL Price at " , newSlPrice, " is invalid since current " , positionSymbol, " price is at " , positionPriceCurrent, "\r

Current SL at " , StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionSlPrice), " will not be changed!" ); slPrice = currentPositionSlPrice; } } positionProperties = "---\r

" ; positionProperties += "--> Validated and Confirmed SL and TP: <--\r

" ; positionProperties += "Price Open: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , entryPrice) + ", Price Current: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , positionPriceCurrent) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Current SL: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionSlPrice) + " -> New SL: " + ( string )slPrice + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Current TP: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionTpPrice) + " -> New TP: " + ( string )tpPrice + "\r

" ; Print (positionProperties); Now that we have the validated SL and TP values, it's time to send a request to the trading server to modify them. We use the ZeroMemory() function to clear the tradeRequest and tradeResult structures, ensuring they contain no residual data from previous operations. Then, we initialize the tradeRequest structure with the following information: action : Set to TRADE_ACTION_SLTP to indicate modifying Stop Loss and Take Profit.

: Set to to indicate modifying Stop Loss and Take Profit. position : Set to the positionTicket to specify the position we're working on.

: Set to the to specify the position we're working on. symbol : Set to the positionSymbol to identify the symbol for this position.

: Set to the to identify the symbol for this position. sl : Set to the slPrice which contains the validated Stop Loss value.

: Set to the which contains the validated Stop Loss value. tp: Set to the tpPrice which contains the validated Take Profit value. We next call the ResetLastError() function to clear any previous error codes stored internally. This ensures we get accurate error codes during the order-sending process. ZeroMemory (tradeRequest); ZeroMemory (tradeResult); We're ready to send the order to the trading server. However, experience has taught me that order execution might fail occasionally due to temporary network issues or server overload. This means that we need to find a smart way to handle sending the order with retries. To resolve this, we will use a for loop that iterates up to 101 times (loop <= 100). This retry mechanism helps handle potential temporary errors during order execution. Inside the for loop, we use OrderSend() to send the order request contained in tradeRequest and store the result in tradeResult. If OrderSend() returns true, it indicates that the SL and TP prices have been successfully changed and the order request was completed without any problems. We will also do a final confirmation by checking the tradeResult.retcode for specific codes (10008 or 10009) that indicate successful SL/TP modification for this position. If the codes match, we print a confirmation message with details like the position ticket, symbol, and return codes. We then use return(true) to exit the function successfully. The break statement exits the loop just to be fully sure that we exit the for loop to avoid unnecessary iterations. If OrderSend() returns false or the retcode doesn't match success codes, it indicates an error. tradeRequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ; tradeRequest.position = positionTicket; tradeRequest.symbol = positionSymbol; tradeRequest.sl = slPrice; tradeRequest.tp = tpPrice; ResetLastError (); for ( int loop = 0 ; loop <= 100 ; loop++) { if ( OrderSend (tradeRequest, tradeResult)) { if (tradeResult.retcode == 10008 || tradeResult.retcode == 10009 ) { PrintFormat ( "Successfully modified SLTP for #%I64d %s %s" , positionTicket, positionSymbol, EnumToString (positionType)); PrintFormat ( "retcode=%u runtime_code=%u" , tradeResult.retcode, GetLastError ()); Print ( "_______________________________________________________________________________________\r

\r

" ); return ( true ); break ; } } else { if (!ErrorAdvisor( __FUNCTION__ , positionSymbol, tradeResult.retcode) || IsStopped ()) { PrintFormat ( "ERROR modified SLTP for #%I64d %s %s" , positionTicket, positionSymbol, EnumToString (positionType)); Print ( "_______________________________________________________________________________________\r

\r

" ); return ( false ); break ; } } } Here is the SetSlTpByTicket() function with all the code segments and their proper sequence. Make sure that your function has all the components of the code below: bool SetSlTpByTicket( ulong positionTicket, int sl, int tp) export { if (!TradingIsAllowed()) { return ( false ); } ResetLastError (); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (positionTicket)) { Print ( "\r

_______________________________________________________________________________________" ); Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Position with ticket:" , positionTicket, " selected and ready to set SLTP." ); } else { Print ( "\r

_______________________________________________________________________________________" ); Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Selecting position with ticket:" , positionTicket, " failed. ERROR: " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } double tpPrice = 0.0 , slPrice = 0.0 ; double newTpPrice = 0.0 , newSlPrice = 0.0 ; string positionSymbol = PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); double entryPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); double volume = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); double currentPositionSlPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); double currentPositionTpPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE positionType = ( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); int symbolDigits = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (positionSymbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int symbolStopLevel = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (positionSymbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); double symbolPoint = SymbolInfoDouble (positionSymbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); double positionPriceCurrent = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT ); int spread = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (positionSymbol, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { newSlPrice = entryPrice - (sl * symbolPoint); newTpPrice = entryPrice + (tp * symbolPoint); } else { newSlPrice = entryPrice + (sl * symbolPoint); newTpPrice = entryPrice - (tp * symbolPoint); } string positionProperties = "--> " + positionSymbol + " " + EnumToString (positionType) + " SLTP Modification Details" + " <--\r

" ; positionProperties += "------------------------------------------------------------\r

" ; positionProperties += "Ticket: " + ( string )positionTicket + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Volume: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , volume) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Price Open: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , entryPrice) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Current SL: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionSlPrice) + " -> New Proposed SL: " + ( string )newSlPrice + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Current TP: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionTpPrice) + " -> New Proposed TP: " + ( string )newTpPrice + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Comment: " + PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Magic Number: " + ( string ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "---" ; Print (positionProperties); if (sl == 0 ) { slPrice = 0.0 ; } if (tp == 0 ) { tpPrice = 0.0 ; } if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { newTpPrice = 0.0 ; newSlPrice = 0.0 ; if (tp > 0 ) { newTpPrice = entryPrice + (tp * symbolPoint); } if (sl > 0 ) { newSlPrice = entryPrice - (sl * symbolPoint); } tpPrice = newTpPrice; slPrice = newSlPrice; if ( tp > 0 && ( newTpPrice <= entryPrice + (spread * symbolPoint) || newTpPrice <= positionPriceCurrent || ( newTpPrice - entryPrice < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint || (positionPriceCurrent > entryPrice && newTpPrice - positionPriceCurrent < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint) ) ) ) { Print ( "Specified proposed " , positionSymbol, " TP Price at " , newTpPrice, " is invalid since current " , positionSymbol, " price is at " , positionPriceCurrent, "\r

Current TP at " , StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionTpPrice), " will not be changed!" ); tpPrice = currentPositionTpPrice; } if ( sl > 0 && ( newSlPrice >= positionPriceCurrent || entryPrice - newSlPrice < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint || positionPriceCurrent - newSlPrice < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint ) ) { Print ( "Specified proposed " , positionSymbol, " SL Price at " , newSlPrice, " is invalid since current " , positionSymbol, " price is at " , positionPriceCurrent, "\r

Current SL at " , StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionSlPrice), " will not be changed!" ); slPrice = currentPositionSlPrice; } } if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { newTpPrice = 0.0 ; newSlPrice = 0.0 ; if (tp > 0 ) { newTpPrice = entryPrice - (tp * symbolPoint); } if (sl > 0 ) { newSlPrice = entryPrice + (sl * symbolPoint); } tpPrice = newTpPrice; slPrice = newSlPrice; if ( tp > 0 && ( newTpPrice >= entryPrice - (spread * symbolPoint) || newTpPrice >= positionPriceCurrent || ( entryPrice - newTpPrice < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint || (positionPriceCurrent < entryPrice && positionPriceCurrent - newTpPrice < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint) ) ) ) { Print ( "Specified proposed " , positionSymbol, " TP Price at " , newTpPrice, " is invalid since current " , positionSymbol, " price is at " , positionPriceCurrent, "\r

Current TP at " , StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionTpPrice), " will not be changed!" ); tpPrice = currentPositionTpPrice; } if ( sl > 0 && ( newSlPrice <= positionPriceCurrent || newSlPrice - entryPrice < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint || newSlPrice - positionPriceCurrent < symbolStopLevel * symbolPoint ) ) { Print ( "Specified proposed " , positionSymbol, " SL Price at " , newSlPrice, " is invalid since current " , positionSymbol, " price is at " , positionPriceCurrent, "\r

Current SL at " , StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionSlPrice), " will not be changed!" ); slPrice = currentPositionSlPrice; } } positionProperties = "---\r

" ; positionProperties += "--> Validated and Confirmed SL and TP: <--\r

" ; positionProperties += "Price Open: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , entryPrice) + ", Price Current: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , positionPriceCurrent) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Current SL: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionSlPrice) + " -> New SL: " + ( string )slPrice + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Current TP: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , currentPositionTpPrice) + " -> New TP: " + ( string )tpPrice + "\r

" ; Print (positionProperties); ZeroMemory (tradeRequest); ZeroMemory (tradeResult); tradeRequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ; tradeRequest.position = positionTicket; tradeRequest.symbol = positionSymbol; tradeRequest.sl = slPrice; tradeRequest.tp = tpPrice; ResetLastError (); for ( int loop = 0 ; loop <= 100 ; loop++) { if ( OrderSend (tradeRequest, tradeResult)) { if (tradeResult.retcode == 10008 || tradeResult.retcode == 10009 ) { PrintFormat ( "Successfully modified SLTP for #%I64d %s %s" , positionTicket, positionSymbol, EnumToString (positionType)); PrintFormat ( "retcode=%u runtime_code=%u" , tradeResult.retcode, GetLastError ()); Print ( "_______________________________________________________________________________________\r

\r

" ); return ( true ); break ; } } else { if (!ErrorAdvisor( __FUNCTION__ , positionSymbol, tradeResult.retcode) || IsStopped ()) { PrintFormat ( "ERROR modified SLTP for #%I64d %s %s" , positionTicket, positionSymbol, EnumToString (positionType)); Print ( "_______________________________________________________________________________________\r

\r

" ); return ( false ); break ; } } } return ( false ); }





Position Closing Function





This function will be called ClosePositionByTicket() and will use a structured approach to ensure that we can effectively close positions based on their ticket numbers. It takes the position's ticket number as an argument. It will check if trading is allowed, select the position using the provided ticket, retrieve and print its properties, prepare a trade request, and attempt to close the position while handling any errors that occur. First, we define the function and specify that it will return a boolean value (true or false) and take one parameter as an argument. bool ClosePositionByTicket( ulong positionTicket) export { } We will then check if the Expert Advisor is allowed to trade. if (!TradingIsAllowed()) { return ( false ); } Next, we reset any previous errors using the ResetLastError() function and then select the position using the provided ticket number. If the position is selected, we print a message confirming the selection and if the selection fails, we print an error message and exit the function by returning false. ResetLastError (); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (positionTicket)) { Print ( "..........................................................................................." ); Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Position with ticket:" , positionTicket, " selected and ready to be closed." ); } else { Print ( "..........................................................................................." ); Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Selecting position with ticket:" , positionTicket, " failed. ERROR: " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } Once the position is selected successfully, we save its properties and print them. string positionSymbol = PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); double positionVolume = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE positionType = ( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); string positionProperties; positionProperties += "-- " + positionSymbol + " " + EnumToString (positionType) + " Details" + " -------------------------------------------------------------\r

" ; positionProperties += "Ticket: " + ( string )positionTicket + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Volume: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME )) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Price Open: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "SL: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL )) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "TP: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP )) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Comment: " + PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Magic Number: " + ( string ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "_______________________________________________________________________________________" ; Print (positionProperties); Next, we reset the tradeRequest and tradeResult data structure values by using the ZeroMemory() function to clear any previous data in them. We then initialize the trade request parameters to close the position by setting the trade action to TRADE_ACTION_DEAL to indicate a trade termination operation, the position ticket, symbol, volume, and price deviation. ZeroMemory (tradeRequest); ZeroMemory (tradeResult); tradeRequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; tradeRequest.position = positionTicket; tradeRequest.symbol = positionSymbol; tradeRequest.volume = positionVolume; tradeRequest.deviation = SymbolInfoInteger (positionSymbol, SYMBOL_SPREAD ) * 2 ; We now need to determine the position's closing price and order type based on whether the position is a buy or sell. if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { tradeRequest.price = SymbolInfoDouble (positionSymbol, SYMBOL_BID ); tradeRequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; } else { tradeRequest.price = SymbolInfoDouble (positionSymbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); tradeRequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } Finally, we reset any previous errors using ResetLastError() function and then attempt to close the position by sending the trade request. We will use a for loop to try sending the position closing request multiple times to ensure that the position is closed even with a weak internet connection or when non-critical errors occur. If the order is successfully sent and executed (return codes 10008 or 10009), we print a success message and return true. If the order fails, we call ErrorAdvisor() function to handle the error. If ErrorAdvisor() function indicates a critical error or if the ExpertAdvisor is stopped, we print an error message and return false to signify the position closing failed. ResetLastError (); for ( int loop = 0 ; loop <= 100 ; loop++) { if ( OrderSend (tradeRequest, tradeResult)) { if (tradeResult.retcode == 10008 || tradeResult.retcode == 10009 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , "_________________________________________________________________________" ); PrintFormat ( "Successfully closed position #%I64d %s %s" , positionTicket, positionSymbol, EnumToString (positionType)); PrintFormat ( "retcode=%u runtime_code=%u" , tradeResult.retcode, GetLastError ()); Print ( "_______________________________________________________________________________________" ); return ( true ); break ; } } else { if (!ErrorAdvisor( __FUNCTION__ , positionSymbol, tradeResult.retcode) || IsStopped ()) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , "_________________________________________________________________________" ); PrintFormat ( "ERROR closing position #%I64d %s %s" , positionTicket, positionSymbol, EnumToString (positionType)); Print ( "_______________________________________________________________________________________" ); return ( false ); break ; } } } Make sure to arrange all the code segments above in the following sequence. Here are all the ClosePositionByTicket() function code segments together in their appropriate order: bool ClosePositionByTicket( ulong positionTicket) export { if (!TradingIsAllowed()) { return ( false ); } ResetLastError (); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (positionTicket)) { Print ( "..........................................................................................." ); Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Position with ticket:" , positionTicket, " selected and ready to be closed." ); } else { Print ( "..........................................................................................." ); Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Selecting position with ticket:" , positionTicket, " failed. ERROR: " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } string positionSymbol = PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); double positionVolume = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE positionType = ( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); string positionProperties; positionProperties += "-- " + positionSymbol + " " + EnumToString (positionType) + " Details" + " -------------------------------------------------------------\r

" ; positionProperties += "Ticket: " + ( string )positionTicket + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Volume: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME )) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Price Open: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "SL: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL )) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "TP: " + StringFormat ( "%G" , PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP )) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Comment: " + PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "Magic Number: " + ( string ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) + "\r

" ; positionProperties += "_______________________________________________________________________________________" ; Print (positionProperties); ZeroMemory (tradeRequest); ZeroMemory (tradeResult); tradeRequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; tradeRequest.position = positionTicket; tradeRequest.symbol = positionSymbol; tradeRequest.volume = positionVolume; tradeRequest.deviation = SymbolInfoInteger (positionSymbol, SYMBOL_SPREAD ) * 2 ; if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { tradeRequest.price = SymbolInfoDouble (positionSymbol, SYMBOL_BID ); tradeRequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; } else { tradeRequest.price = SymbolInfoDouble (positionSymbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); tradeRequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } ResetLastError (); for ( int loop = 0 ; loop <= 100 ; loop++) { if ( OrderSend (tradeRequest, tradeResult)) { if (tradeResult.retcode == 10008 || tradeResult.retcode == 10009 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , "_________________________________________________________________________" ); PrintFormat ( "Successfully closed position #%I64d %s %s" , positionTicket, positionSymbol, EnumToString (positionType)); PrintFormat ( "retcode=%u runtime_code=%u" , tradeResult.retcode, GetLastError ()); Print ( "_______________________________________________________________________________________" ); return ( true ); break ; } } else { if (!ErrorAdvisor( __FUNCTION__ , positionSymbol, tradeResult.retcode) || IsStopped ()) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , "_________________________________________________________________________" ); PrintFormat ( "ERROR closing position #%I64d %s %s" , positionTicket, positionSymbol, EnumToString (positionType)); Print ( "_______________________________________________________________________________________" ); return ( false ); break ; } } } return ( false ); }

Save and compile the PositionsManager.mq5 source code file of the library, and you will notice that a new PositionsManager.ex5 library file is generated in the Libraries\Toolkit\ folder where we have saved our library.





Conclusion

By now, you've gained a solid understanding of MQL5 ex5 libraries and their creation process. In the next article, we'll expand our positions management library with additional functionalities for various position management tasks and then proceed to demonstrate how to implement ex5 libraries in any MQL5 project with different practical examples. Please find the source code file PositionsManager.mq5 of the library, which includes all the functions we have created above, attached at the bottom of this article.



