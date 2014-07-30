MetaTrader 5 / Trading
Outline of MetaTrader Market (Infographics)

A few weeks ago we published the infographic on Freelance service. We also promised to reveal some statistics of the MetaTrader Market. Now, we invite you to examine the data we have gathered.

MetaTrader Market was officially released in February 2012. The store of trading applications has come a long way since then. Initially the Market was introduced in MetaTrader 5. Then, the Market section was also launched for MetaTrader 4. The range of products has been expanded as well, from offering trading applications to provide also financial magazines and books

The evolution of the Market increased the sales turnover: by July 2014, about 6 300 products worth a total of more than $522,000 have been sold in the Market, while 520 sellers and 24 500 buyers have already passed through the application store. This increase in sales has given rise to the emergence of the significant number of successful developers making $10,000 or more per month. Check the Market infographic below for more interesting statistical data on the Market service results.




Last comments | Go to discussion (39)
[Deleted] | 14 Feb 2015 at 16:15

Judging by the dates of comments, the topic is not relevant at all, as well as the transition to MT5...alas....

The very purchase of a product is a cat in a bag...take Ebay as an example.

We are moving in the wrong direction...and statistics should be taken from the number of users who use MT4, there are millions of them,

and then it turns out that there are practically no real movements on the market...

Everything is known in comparison.

Stanislav Dray
Stanislav Dray | 7 Oct 2016 at 23:54
Stanislav Olhovsky:

The very purchase of a product is a cat in a bag...take Ebay as an example.

A different way and can not be, the seller himself does not know whether his robot will bring a profit tomorrow or not, yes, it is simply impossible to know, unless of course he is not selling a monkey, then he certainly knows how it ends :). Many newbies are guided by beautiful monitoring and a bunch of stars and rush to buy such robots.naturally, after one or two drained deposits they have confidence in the market, and actually to the platform itself begins to aspire to zero, and the seller at this time already launches another temporary-beautiful monitoring on virtually the same robot, only slightly modified and with a different name and in a month he already has a bunch of stars from the allegedly real-raised on the robot grateful customers, in general carousel :). It is necessary on all labels of robots, which use in one form or another martingale or increasing risks in trading, to put warning signs of increased risk.(imho) It is one thing not to earn, and quite another thing to lose everything. People who lost everything will not want to return to the market and try something else.

Ivashka222
Ivashka222 | 28 Dec 2017 at 11:04
Stanislav Korotky:
The statistics are good. Only the promotion of products is in trouble. There is no advertising rotator and it is not planned, as far as I understand. You can only search if you already know what you are looking for. Very often a person needs specific features, and the name is unimportant and unknown to him. But if, say, this person comes here to the forum and writes that he needs this and that, he can be sent (in a good sense, and sometimes in a bad sense) only to the codebase or to work. But it is forbidden to give a link to an already finished product that meets the requirements. It's not clear how it differs from work - there is exactly the same commercial background and one of the developers will earn money on the order by giving a commission to MK. So how is a commission on a product in the Marketplace worse than a commission on a job?

I agree

optionshk
optionshk | 24 Dec 2020 at 10:04

It is time to update the statistics.

This kind of market insight will attract new sellers and buyers.

As a retired journalist, I can publicise the new statistics if they are released now.

Adrian Ząbkowski
Adrian Ząbkowski | 18 Jan 2023 at 18:46
Good idea.
I'm curious how the market changed over the years.
