Outline of MetaTrader Market (Infographics)

A few weeks ago we published the infographic on Freelance service. We also promised to reveal some statistics of the MetaTrader Market. Now, we invite you to examine the data we have gathered.



MetaTrader Market was officially released in February 2012. The store of trading applications has come a long way since then. Initially the Market was introduced in MetaTrader 5. Then, the Market section was also launched for MetaTrader 4. The range of products has been expanded as well, from offering trading applications to provide also financial magazines and books.



The evolution of the Market increased the sales turnover: by July 2014, about 6 300 products worth a total of more than $522,000 have been sold in the Market, while 520 sellers and 24 500 buyers have already passed through the application store. This increase in sales has given rise to the emergence of the significant number of successful developers making $10,000 or more per month. Check the Market infographic below for more interesting statistical data on the Market service results.











