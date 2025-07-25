Währungen / GBX
GBX: Greenbrier Companies Inc (The)
46.33 USD 0.68 (1.45%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GBX hat sich für heute um -1.45% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 46.33 bis zu einem Hoch von 47.02 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Greenbrier Companies Inc (The)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
46.33 47.02
Jahresspanne
37.77 71.06
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 47.01
- Eröffnung
- 47.02
- Bid
- 46.33
- Ask
- 46.63
- Tief
- 46.33
- Hoch
- 47.02
- Volumen
- 2
- Tagesänderung
- -1.45%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.18%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -9.33%
- Jahresänderung
- -7.71%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K