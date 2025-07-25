通貨 / GBX
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
GBX: Greenbrier Companies Inc (The)
47.01 USD 1.60 (3.52%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GBXの今日の為替レートは、3.52%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり45.43の安値と47.03の高値で取引されました。
Greenbrier Companies Inc (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GBX News
- Arlo and Krispy Kreme have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- 3 Dividend-Paying Transport Equipment & Leasing Stocks to Watch
- Here's Why Investors Should Give ZTO Express Stock a Miss Now
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Precision Drilling, The Greenbrier, Green Dot, The Mosaic and PagSeguro Digital
- 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks That Can Deliver Outsized Returns
- Zacks.com featured highlights Post Holdings, Plains GP, Greenbrier, POSCO and Sally Beauty
- Railcar Lessors: A Competitive Analysis
- 6 Reasons Why Investors Should Invest in Ryanair Stock Now
- 5 Value Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Own Now
- Here's Why Investors Should Give Landstar Stock a Miss Now
- Here's Why Investors Should Bet on LATAM Airlines Stock for Now
- Should Value Investors Buy The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock?
- Here's Why Investors Should Bet on Greenbrier Stock Right Now
- Here's Why Investors Should Bet on Lyft Stock Right Now
- Here's Why Investors Should Give Golar LNG Stock a Miss Now
- Here's Why Investors Should Give J.B. Hunt Stock a Miss Now
- Here's Why Investors Should Bet on SkyWest Stock Right Now
- GBX vs. WAB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Janus Henderson, The Greenbrier Companies, Precision Drilling, The Mosaic Company and PagSeguro Digital
- Buy These 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks That Are Set for Strong Upside
- Are Investors Undervaluing The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Right Now?
- GBX or WAB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include AZZ, Plains GP, DMC Global, MRC Global and The Greenbrier Companies
- 5 Value Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Snap Up Now
1日のレンジ
45.43 47.03
1年のレンジ
37.77 71.06
- 以前の終値
- 45.41
- 始値
- 45.98
- 買値
- 47.01
- 買値
- 47.31
- 安値
- 45.43
- 高値
- 47.03
- 出来高
- 390
- 1日の変化
- 3.52%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.66%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -8.00%
- 1年の変化
- -6.35%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K