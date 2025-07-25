クォートセクション
通貨 / GBX
GBX: Greenbrier Companies Inc (The)

47.01 USD 1.60 (3.52%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GBXの今日の為替レートは、3.52%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり45.43の安値と47.03の高値で取引されました。

Greenbrier Companies Inc (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
45.43 47.03
1年のレンジ
37.77 71.06
以前の終値
45.41
始値
45.98
買値
47.01
買値
47.31
安値
45.43
高値
47.03
出来高
390
1日の変化
3.52%
1ヶ月の変化
2.66%
6ヶ月の変化
-8.00%
1年の変化
-6.35%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K