GBX: Greenbrier Companies Inc (The)

46.18 USD 0.83 (1.77%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GBX ha avuto una variazione del -1.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.73 e ad un massimo di 47.02.

Segui le dinamiche di Greenbrier Companies Inc (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
45.73 47.02
Intervallo Annuale
37.77 71.06
Chiusura Precedente
47.01
Apertura
47.02
Bid
46.18
Ask
46.48
Minimo
45.73
Massimo
47.02
Volume
273
Variazione giornaliera
-1.77%
Variazione Mensile
0.85%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.63%
Variazione Annuale
-8.01%
20 settembre, sabato