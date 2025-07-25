Valute / GBX
GBX: Greenbrier Companies Inc (The)
46.18 USD 0.83 (1.77%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GBX ha avuto una variazione del -1.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.73 e ad un massimo di 47.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Greenbrier Companies Inc (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GBX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.73 47.02
Intervallo Annuale
37.77 71.06
- Chiusura Precedente
- 47.01
- Apertura
- 47.02
- Bid
- 46.18
- Ask
- 46.48
- Minimo
- 45.73
- Massimo
- 47.02
- Volume
- 273
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.77%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- -8.01%
20 settembre, sabato