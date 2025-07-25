FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / GBX
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

GBX: Greenbrier Companies Inc (The)

46.18 USD 0.83 (1.77%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

GBX fiyatı bugün -1.77% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 45.73 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 47.02 aralığında işlem gördü.

Greenbrier Companies Inc (The) hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBX haberleri

Günlük aralık
45.73 47.02
Yıllık aralık
37.77 71.06
Önceki kapanış
47.01
Açılış
47.02
Satış
46.18
Alış
46.48
Düşük
45.73
Yüksek
47.02
Hacim
273
Günlük değişim
-1.77%
Aylık değişim
0.85%
6 aylık değişim
-9.63%
Yıllık değişim
-8.01%
21 Eylül, Pazar