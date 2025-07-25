Dövizler / GBX
GBX: Greenbrier Companies Inc (The)
46.18 USD 0.83 (1.77%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
GBX fiyatı bugün -1.77% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 45.73 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 47.02 aralığında işlem gördü.
Greenbrier Companies Inc (The) hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
45.73 47.02
Yıllık aralık
37.77 71.06
- Önceki kapanış
- 47.01
- Açılış
- 47.02
- Satış
- 46.18
- Alış
- 46.48
- Düşük
- 45.73
- Yüksek
- 47.02
- Hacim
- 273
- Günlük değişim
- -1.77%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.85%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -9.63%
- Yıllık değişim
- -8.01%
21 Eylül, Pazar