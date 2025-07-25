통화 / GBX
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
GBX: Greenbrier Companies Inc (The)
46.18 USD 0.83 (1.77%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GBX 환율이 오늘 -1.77%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 45.73이고 고가는 47.02이었습니다.
Greenbrier Companies Inc (The) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GBX News
- Arlo and Krispy Kreme have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- 3 Dividend-Paying Transport Equipment & Leasing Stocks to Watch
- Here's Why Investors Should Give ZTO Express Stock a Miss Now
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Precision Drilling, The Greenbrier, Green Dot, The Mosaic and PagSeguro Digital
- 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks That Can Deliver Outsized Returns
- Zacks.com featured highlights Post Holdings, Plains GP, Greenbrier, POSCO and Sally Beauty
- Railcar Lessors: A Competitive Analysis
- 6 Reasons Why Investors Should Invest in Ryanair Stock Now
- 5 Value Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Own Now
- Here's Why Investors Should Give Landstar Stock a Miss Now
- Here's Why Investors Should Bet on LATAM Airlines Stock for Now
- Should Value Investors Buy The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock?
- Here's Why Investors Should Bet on Greenbrier Stock Right Now
- Here's Why Investors Should Bet on Lyft Stock Right Now
- Here's Why Investors Should Give Golar LNG Stock a Miss Now
- Here's Why Investors Should Give J.B. Hunt Stock a Miss Now
- Here's Why Investors Should Bet on SkyWest Stock Right Now
- GBX vs. WAB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Janus Henderson, The Greenbrier Companies, Precision Drilling, The Mosaic Company and PagSeguro Digital
- Buy These 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks That Are Set for Strong Upside
- Are Investors Undervaluing The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Right Now?
- GBX or WAB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include AZZ, Plains GP, DMC Global, MRC Global and The Greenbrier Companies
- 5 Value Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Snap Up Now
일일 변동 비율
45.73 47.02
년간 변동
37.77 71.06
- 이전 종가
- 47.01
- 시가
- 47.02
- Bid
- 46.18
- Ask
- 46.48
- 저가
- 45.73
- 고가
- 47.02
- 볼륨
- 273
- 일일 변동
- -1.77%
- 월 변동
- 0.85%
- 6개월 변동
- -9.63%
- 년간 변동율
- -8.01%
20 9월, 토요일