시세섹션
통화 / GBX
주식로 돌아가기

GBX: Greenbrier Companies Inc (The)

46.18 USD 0.83 (1.77%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

GBX 환율이 오늘 -1.77%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 45.73이고 고가는 47.02이었습니다.

Greenbrier Companies Inc (The) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBX News

일일 변동 비율
45.73 47.02
년간 변동
37.77 71.06
이전 종가
47.01
시가
47.02
Bid
46.18
Ask
46.48
저가
45.73
고가
47.02
볼륨
273
일일 변동
-1.77%
월 변동
0.85%
6개월 변동
-9.63%
년간 변동율
-8.01%
20 9월, 토요일