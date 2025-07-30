Währungen / ASC
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
ASC: Ardmore Shipping Corporation
12.84 USD 0.31 (2.36%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ASC hat sich für heute um -2.36% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.65 bis zu einem Hoch von 13.06 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Ardmore Shipping Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASC News
- Investors Heavily Search Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC): Here is What You Need to Know
- Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
- Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Ardmore Shipping (ASC) This Year?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Post Holdings, BuildABear Workshop, Equity Bancshares, Ardmore Shipping and Sally Beauty
- 5 Must-Buy Efficient Stocks for Solid Gains Amid Volatility
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) is a Trending Stock
- Brokers Suggest Investing in Ardmore Shipping (ASC): Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Dorian LPG, Ardmore Shipping Corporation and Euroseas
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- 3 Stocks to Bet on From the Prospering Shipping Industry
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 21st
- Earnings call transcript: Ardmore Shipping beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- How Much Upside is Left in Ardmore Shipping (ASC)? Wall Street Analysts Think 25.55%
- Is It Worth Investing in Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- All You Need to Know About Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Ardmore Shipping: Undervalued, Underleveraged, And Ready For The Next Upcycle (NYSE:ASC)
- Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 1st
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 1st
- Ardmore Shipping: Strong Balance Sheet, Low Break-Even, And An Undervalued Opportunity
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ardmore Shipping stock price target raised to $13 at Evercore ISI on strong earnings
- Ardmore (ASC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Tagesspanne
12.65 13.06
Jahresspanne
8.32 18.79
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 13.15
- Eröffnung
- 13.02
- Bid
- 12.84
- Ask
- 13.14
- Tief
- 12.65
- Hoch
- 13.06
- Volumen
- 114
- Tagesänderung
- -2.36%
- Monatsänderung
- 10.50%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 30.75%
- Jahresänderung
- -28.47%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K