ASC: Ardmore Shipping Corporation

12.84 USD 0.31 (2.36%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ASC hat sich für heute um -2.36% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.65 bis zu einem Hoch von 13.06 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Ardmore Shipping Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
12.65 13.06
Jahresspanne
8.32 18.79
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
13.15
Eröffnung
13.02
Bid
12.84
Ask
13.14
Tief
12.65
Hoch
13.06
Volumen
114
Tagesänderung
-2.36%
Monatsänderung
10.50%
6-Monatsänderung
30.75%
Jahresänderung
-28.47%
