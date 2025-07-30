Divisas / ASC
ASC: Ardmore Shipping Corporation
13.27 USD 0.03 (0.23%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ASC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.23%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 13.08, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 13.44.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Ardmore Shipping Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
ASC News
Rango diario
13.08 13.44
Rango anual
8.32 18.79
- Cierres anteriores
- 13.24
- Open
- 13.20
- Bid
- 13.27
- Ask
- 13.57
- Low
- 13.08
- High
- 13.44
- Volumen
- 640
- Cambio diario
- 0.23%
- Cambio mensual
- 14.20%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 35.13%
- Cambio anual
- -26.07%
