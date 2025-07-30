CotationsSections
Devises / ASC
Retour à Actions

ASC: Ardmore Shipping Corporation

12.71 USD 0.44 (3.35%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ASC a changé de -3.35% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 12.63 et à un maximum de 13.06.

Suivez la dynamique Ardmore Shipping Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ASC Nouvelles

Range quotidien
12.63 13.06
Range Annuel
8.32 18.79
Clôture Précédente
13.15
Ouverture
13.02
Bid
12.71
Ask
13.01
Plus Bas
12.63
Plus Haut
13.06
Volume
748
Changement quotidien
-3.35%
Changement Mensuel
9.38%
Changement à 6 Mois
29.43%
Changement Annuel
-29.19%
20 septembre, samedi