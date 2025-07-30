Valute / ASC
ASC: Ardmore Shipping Corporation
12.71 USD 0.44 (3.35%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ASC ha avuto una variazione del -3.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.63 e ad un massimo di 13.06.
Segui le dinamiche di Ardmore Shipping Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ASC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.63 13.06
Intervallo Annuale
8.32 18.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.15
- Apertura
- 13.02
- Bid
- 12.71
- Ask
- 13.01
- Minimo
- 12.63
- Massimo
- 13.06
- Volume
- 748
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 29.43%
- Variazione Annuale
- -29.19%
20 settembre, sabato