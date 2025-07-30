Dövizler / ASC
ASC: Ardmore Shipping Corporation
12.71 USD 0.44 (3.35%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
ASC fiyatı bugün -3.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 12.63 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 13.06 aralığında işlem gördü.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
ASC haberleri
Günlük aralık
12.63 13.06
Yıllık aralık
8.32 18.79
- Önceki kapanış
- 13.15
- Açılış
- 13.02
- Satış
- 12.71
- Alış
- 13.01
- Düşük
- 12.63
- Yüksek
- 13.06
- Hacim
- 748
- Günlük değişim
- -3.35%
- Aylık değişim
- 9.38%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 29.43%
- Yıllık değişim
- -29.19%
21 Eylül, Pazar