FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / ASC
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

ASC: Ardmore Shipping Corporation

12.71 USD 0.44 (3.35%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ASC fiyatı bugün -3.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 12.63 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 13.06 aralığında işlem gördü.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ASC haberleri

Günlük aralık
12.63 13.06
Yıllık aralık
8.32 18.79
Önceki kapanış
13.15
Açılış
13.02
Satış
12.71
Alış
13.01
Düşük
12.63
Yüksek
13.06
Hacim
748
Günlük değişim
-3.35%
Aylık değişim
9.38%
6 aylık değişim
29.43%
Yıllık değişim
-29.19%
21 Eylül, Pazar