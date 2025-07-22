货币 / HUBB
HUBB: Hubbell Inc
432.50 USD 3.11 (0.71%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HUBB汇率已更改-0.71%。当日，交易品种以低点432.50和高点436.18进行交易。
关注Hubbell Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
HUBB新闻
- Opendoor? No Meme Stocks, Ring The Register: Jim Cramer - Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE), Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)
- Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference Transcript
- Hubbell at Morgan Stanley’s Laguna Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Hubbell announces CFO retirement, names Joseph Capozzoli as successor
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Otis to Elevate Connectivity on Singapore's Cross Island Line Phase 1
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Heartland Mid Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Hubbell Expands Grid Infrastructure Capabilities With DMC Power Deal - Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)
- Hubbell to acquire DMC Power for $825 million
- Hubbell (HUBB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- These 2 Industrial Products Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- Hubbell: Earnings Showing Positive Momentum (NYSE:HUBB)
- Mizuho raises Hubbell stock price target to $475 on improved outlook
- Bernstein raises Hubbell stock price target to $511 on strong outlook
- Hubbell Posts 11 Percent EPS Jump in Q2
- Hubbell earnings beat by $0.50, revenue fell short of estimates
- Hubbell (HUBB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Hubbell (HUBB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Hubbell Q2 2025 slides: Double-digit EPS growth, raises full-year outlook
- Heartland Mid Cap Value Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Hubbell (HUBB) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
日范围
432.50 436.18
年范围
299.42 481.35
- 前一天收盘价
- 435.61
- 开盘价
- 436.18
- 卖价
- 432.50
- 买价
- 432.80
- 最低价
- 432.50
- 最高价
- 436.18
- 交易量
- 83
- 日变化
- -0.71%
- 月变化
- 0.75%
- 6个月变化
- 31.28%
- 年变化
- 1.54%
