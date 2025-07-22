Valute / HUBB
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HUBB: Hubbell Inc
441.34 USD 0.80 (0.18%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HUBB ha avuto una variazione del 0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 436.35 e ad un massimo di 444.15.
Segui le dinamiche di Hubbell Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HUBB News
- Opendoor? No Meme Stocks, Ring The Register: Jim Cramer - Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE), Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)
- Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference Transcript
- Hubbell alla Conferenza Laguna di Morgan Stanley: Approfondimenti sulla Crescita Strategica
- Hubbell at Morgan Stanley’s Laguna Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Hubbell announces CFO retirement, names Joseph Capozzoli as successor
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Otis to Elevate Connectivity on Singapore's Cross Island Line Phase 1
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Heartland Mid Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Hubbell Expands Grid Infrastructure Capabilities With DMC Power Deal - Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)
- Hubbell to acquire DMC Power for $825 million
- Hubbell (HUBB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- These 2 Industrial Products Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- Hubbell: Earnings Showing Positive Momentum (NYSE:HUBB)
- Mizuho raises Hubbell stock price target to $475 on improved outlook
- Bernstein raises Hubbell stock price target to $511 on strong outlook
- Hubbell Posts 11 Percent EPS Jump in Q2
- Hubbell earnings beat by $0.50, revenue fell short of estimates
- Hubbell (HUBB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Hubbell (HUBB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Hubbell Q2 2025 slides: Double-digit EPS growth, raises full-year outlook
- Heartland Mid Cap Value Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Hubbell (HUBB) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Intervallo Giornaliero
436.35 444.15
Intervallo Annuale
299.42 481.35
- Chiusura Precedente
- 440.54
- Apertura
- 442.61
- Bid
- 441.34
- Ask
- 441.64
- Minimo
- 436.35
- Massimo
- 444.15
- Volume
- 661
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 33.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.61%
20 settembre, sabato