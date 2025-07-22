QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HUBB
Tornare a Azioni

HUBB: Hubbell Inc

441.34 USD 0.80 (0.18%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HUBB ha avuto una variazione del 0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 436.35 e ad un massimo di 444.15.

Segui le dinamiche di Hubbell Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HUBB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
436.35 444.15
Intervallo Annuale
299.42 481.35
Chiusura Precedente
440.54
Apertura
442.61
Bid
441.34
Ask
441.64
Minimo
436.35
Massimo
444.15
Volume
661
Variazione giornaliera
0.18%
Variazione Mensile
2.81%
Variazione Semestrale
33.96%
Variazione Annuale
3.61%
20 settembre, sabato