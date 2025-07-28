Währungen / HUBB
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
HUBB: Hubbell Inc
440.54 USD 6.92 (1.60%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HUBB hat sich für heute um 1.60% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 432.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 443.48 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Hubbell Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HUBB News
- Opendoor? No Meme Stocks, Ring The Register: Jim Cramer - Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE), Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)
- Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference Transcript
- Hubbell auf Morgan Stanley Konferenz: Einblicke in die strategische Wachstumsplanung
- Hubbell at Morgan Stanley’s Laguna Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- CFO-Wechsel bei Hubbell: Joseph Capozzoli wird Nachfolger von Bill Sperry
- Hubbell announces CFO retirement, names Joseph Capozzoli as successor
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Otis to Elevate Connectivity on Singapore's Cross Island Line Phase 1
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Heartland Mid Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Hubbell Expands Grid Infrastructure Capabilities With DMC Power Deal - Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)
- Hubbell to acquire DMC Power for $825 million
- Hubbell (HUBB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- These 2 Industrial Products Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- Hubbell: Earnings Showing Positive Momentum (NYSE:HUBB)
- Mizuho raises Hubbell stock price target to $475 on improved outlook
- Bernstein raises Hubbell stock price target to $511 on strong outlook
- Hubbell Posts 11 Percent EPS Jump in Q2
- Hubbell earnings beat by $0.50, revenue fell short of estimates
- Hubbell (HUBB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Hubbell (HUBB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Hubbell Q2 2025 slides: Double-digit EPS growth, raises full-year outlook
- Heartland Mid Cap Value Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
Tagesspanne
432.19 443.48
Jahresspanne
299.42 481.35
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 433.62
- Eröffnung
- 433.65
- Bid
- 440.54
- Ask
- 440.84
- Tief
- 432.19
- Hoch
- 443.48
- Volumen
- 549
- Tagesänderung
- 1.60%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.62%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 33.72%
- Jahresänderung
- 3.43%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K