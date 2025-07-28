KurseKategorien
HUBB: Hubbell Inc

440.54 USD 6.92 (1.60%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von HUBB hat sich für heute um 1.60% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 432.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 443.48 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Hubbell Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
432.19 443.48
Jahresspanne
299.42 481.35
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
433.62
Eröffnung
433.65
Bid
440.54
Ask
440.84
Tief
432.19
Hoch
443.48
Volumen
549
Tagesänderung
1.60%
Monatsänderung
2.62%
6-Monatsänderung
33.72%
Jahresänderung
3.43%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K