HUBB: Hubbell Inc

433.62 USD 1.99 (0.46%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de HUBB de hoy ha cambiado un -0.46%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 429.57, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 440.58.

Rango diario
429.57 440.58
Rango anual
299.42 481.35
Cierres anteriores
435.61
Open
436.18
Bid
433.62
Ask
433.92
Low
429.57
High
440.58
Volumen
817
Cambio diario
-0.46%
Cambio mensual
1.01%
Cambio a 6 meses
31.62%
Cambio anual
1.80%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B