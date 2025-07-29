Divisas / HUBB
HUBB: Hubbell Inc
433.62 USD 1.99 (0.46%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HUBB de hoy ha cambiado un -0.46%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 429.57, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 440.58.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Hubbell Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HUBB News
- Opendoor? No Meme Stocks, Ring The Register: Jim Cramer - Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE), Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)
- Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference Transcript
- Hubbell en la Conferencia Laguna de Morgan Stanley: Perspectivas de crecimiento estratégico
- Hubbell en Conferencia Laguna de Morgan Stanley: Perspectivas de crecimiento
- Hubbell at Morgan Stanley’s Laguna Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Hubbell anuncia la jubilación de su CFO y nombra a Joseph Capozzoli como sucesor
- Hubbell announces CFO retirement, names Joseph Capozzoli as successor
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Otis to Elevate Connectivity on Singapore's Cross Island Line Phase 1
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Heartland Mid Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Hubbell Expands Grid Infrastructure Capabilities With DMC Power Deal - Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)
- Hubbell to acquire DMC Power for $825 million
- Hubbell (HUBB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- These 2 Industrial Products Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- Hubbell: Earnings Showing Positive Momentum (NYSE:HUBB)
- Mizuho raises Hubbell stock price target to $475 on improved outlook
- Bernstein raises Hubbell stock price target to $511 on strong outlook
- Hubbell Posts 11 Percent EPS Jump in Q2
- Hubbell earnings beat by $0.50, revenue fell short of estimates
- Hubbell (HUBB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Hubbell (HUBB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Hubbell Q2 2025 slides: Double-digit EPS growth, raises full-year outlook
Rango diario
429.57 440.58
Rango anual
299.42 481.35
- Cierres anteriores
- 435.61
- Open
- 436.18
- Bid
- 433.62
- Ask
- 433.92
- Low
- 429.57
- High
- 440.58
- Volumen
- 817
- Cambio diario
- -0.46%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.01%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 31.62%
- Cambio anual
- 1.80%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B