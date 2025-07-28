通貨 / HUBB
HUBB: Hubbell Inc
440.54 USD 6.92 (1.60%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HUBBの今日の為替レートは、1.60%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり432.19の安値と443.48の高値で取引されました。
Hubbell Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HUBB News
- ジム・クレイマー：この不動産「ミーム」株で売り抜けろ
- Opendoor? No Meme Stocks, Ring The Register: Jim Cramer - Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE), Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)
- Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference Transcript
- モルガン・スタンレーのラグナ会議におけるハブベル：戦略的成長の洞察
- Hubbell at Morgan Stanley’s Laguna Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Hubbell announces CFO retirement, names Joseph Capozzoli as successor
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Otis to Elevate Connectivity on Singapore's Cross Island Line Phase 1
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Heartland Mid Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Hubbell Expands Grid Infrastructure Capabilities With DMC Power Deal - Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)
- Hubbell to acquire DMC Power for $825 million
- Hubbell (HUBB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- These 2 Industrial Products Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- Hubbell: Earnings Showing Positive Momentum (NYSE:HUBB)
- Mizuho raises Hubbell stock price target to $475 on improved outlook
- Bernstein raises Hubbell stock price target to $511 on strong outlook
- Hubbell Posts 11 Percent EPS Jump in Q2
- Hubbell earnings beat by $0.50, revenue fell short of estimates
- Hubbell (HUBB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Hubbell (HUBB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Hubbell Q2 2025 slides: Double-digit EPS growth, raises full-year outlook
- Heartland Mid Cap Value Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
1日のレンジ
432.19 443.48
1年のレンジ
299.42 481.35
- 以前の終値
- 433.62
- 始値
- 433.65
- 買値
- 440.54
- 買値
- 440.84
- 安値
- 432.19
- 高値
- 443.48
- 出来高
- 549
- 1日の変化
- 1.60%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.62%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 33.72%
- 1年の変化
- 3.43%
