通貨 / HUBB
HUBB: Hubbell Inc

440.54 USD 6.92 (1.60%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HUBBの今日の為替レートは、1.60%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり432.19の安値と443.48の高値で取引されました。

Hubbell Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

HUBB News

1日のレンジ
432.19 443.48
1年のレンジ
299.42 481.35
以前の終値
433.62
始値
433.65
買値
440.54
買値
440.84
安値
432.19
高値
443.48
出来高
549
1日の変化
1.60%
1ヶ月の変化
2.62%
6ヶ月の変化
33.72%
1年の変化
3.43%
