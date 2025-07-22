Dövizler / HUBB
HUBB: Hubbell Inc
441.34 USD 0.80 (0.18%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
HUBB fiyatı bugün 0.18% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 436.35 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 444.15 aralığında işlem gördü.
Hubbell Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
436.35 444.15
Yıllık aralık
299.42 481.35
- Önceki kapanış
- 440.54
- Açılış
- 442.61
- Satış
- 441.34
- Alış
- 441.64
- Düşük
- 436.35
- Yüksek
- 444.15
- Hacim
- 661
- Günlük değişim
- 0.18%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.81%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 33.96%
- Yıllık değişim
- 3.61%
21 Eylül, Pazar