HUBB: Hubbell Inc

441.34 USD 0.80 (0.18%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

HUBB fiyatı bugün 0.18% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 436.35 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 444.15 aralığında işlem gördü.

Hubbell Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
436.35 444.15
Yıllık aralık
299.42 481.35
Önceki kapanış
440.54
Açılış
442.61
Satış
441.34
Alış
441.64
Düşük
436.35
Yüksek
444.15
Hacim
661
Günlük değişim
0.18%
Aylık değişim
2.81%
6 aylık değişim
33.96%
Yıllık değişim
3.61%
