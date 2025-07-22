Moedas / HUBB
HUBB: Hubbell Inc
436.53 USD 2.91 (0.67%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HUBB para hoje mudou para 0.67%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 432.19 e o mais alto foi 436.54.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hubbell Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HUBB Notícias
Faixa diária
432.19 436.54
Faixa anual
299.42 481.35
- Fechamento anterior
- 433.62
- Open
- 433.65
- Bid
- 436.53
- Ask
- 436.83
- Low
- 432.19
- High
- 436.54
- Volume
- 20
- Mudança diária
- 0.67%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.69%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 32.50%
- Mudança anual
- 2.48%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh