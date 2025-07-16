Currencies / HUBB
HUBB: Hubbell Inc
433.77 USD 4.62 (1.05%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HUBB exchange rate has changed by -1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 431.85 and at a high of 438.50.
Follow Hubbell Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
431.85 438.50
Year Range
299.42 481.35
- Previous Close
- 438.39
- Open
- 438.36
- Bid
- 433.77
- Ask
- 434.07
- Low
- 431.85
- High
- 438.50
- Volume
- 476
- Daily Change
- -1.05%
- Month Change
- 1.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.66%
- Year Change
- 1.84%
