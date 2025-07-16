QuotesSections
HUBB: Hubbell Inc

433.77 USD 4.62 (1.05%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HUBB exchange rate has changed by -1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 431.85 and at a high of 438.50.

Follow Hubbell Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HUBB News

Daily Range
431.85 438.50
Year Range
299.42 481.35
Previous Close
438.39
Open
438.36
Bid
433.77
Ask
434.07
Low
431.85
High
438.50
Volume
476
Daily Change
-1.05%
Month Change
1.04%
6 Months Change
31.66%
Year Change
1.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%