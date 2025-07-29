CotationsSections
HUBB: Hubbell Inc

441.34 USD 0.80 (0.18%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de HUBB a changé de 0.18% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 436.35 et à un maximum de 444.15.

Suivez la dynamique Hubbell Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois.

Range quotidien
436.35 444.15
Range Annuel
299.42 481.35
Clôture Précédente
440.54
Ouverture
442.61
Bid
441.34
Ask
441.64
Plus Bas
436.35
Plus Haut
444.15
Volume
661
Changement quotidien
0.18%
Changement Mensuel
2.81%
Changement à 6 Mois
33.96%
Changement Annuel
3.61%
