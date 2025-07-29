Devises / HUBB
HUBB: Hubbell Inc
441.34 USD 0.80 (0.18%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de HUBB a changé de 0.18% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 436.35 et à un maximum de 444.15.
Suivez la dynamique Hubbell Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
436.35 444.15
Range Annuel
299.42 481.35
- Clôture Précédente
- 440.54
- Ouverture
- 442.61
- Bid
- 441.34
- Ask
- 441.64
- Plus Bas
- 436.35
- Plus Haut
- 444.15
- Volume
- 661
- Changement quotidien
- 0.18%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.81%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 33.96%
- Changement Annuel
- 3.61%
20 septembre, samedi