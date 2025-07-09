货币 / HRB
HRB: H&R Block Inc
51.13 USD 0.93 (1.85%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HRB汇率已更改1.85%。当日，交易品种以低点50.13和高点51.32进行交易。
关注H&R Block Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
HRB新闻
日范围
50.13 51.32
年范围
47.00 64.62
- 前一天收盘价
- 50.20
- 开盘价
- 50.13
- 卖价
- 51.13
- 买价
- 51.43
- 最低价
- 50.13
- 最高价
- 51.32
- 交易量
- 594
- 日变化
- 1.85%
- 月变化
- 1.91%
- 6个月变化
- -7.86%
- 年变化
- -19.52%
