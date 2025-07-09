CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / HRB
Volver a Acciones

HRB: H&R Block Inc

51.36 USD 1.16 (2.31%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de HRB de hoy ha cambiado un 2.31%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 50.13, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 51.85.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas H&R Block Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HRB News

Rango diario
50.13 51.85
Rango anual
47.00 64.62
Cierres anteriores
50.20
Open
50.13
Bid
51.36
Ask
51.66
Low
50.13
High
51.85
Volumen
2.806 K
Cambio diario
2.31%
Cambio mensual
2.37%
Cambio a 6 meses
-7.44%
Cambio anual
-19.16%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B