Divisas / HRB
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
HRB: H&R Block Inc
51.36 USD 1.16 (2.31%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HRB de hoy ha cambiado un 2.31%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 50.13, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 51.85.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas H&R Block Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HRB News
- Why Is H&R Block (HRB) Up 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- H&R Block issues $350 million in 5.375% notes due 2032
- Teachers spending big on classroom supplies can look forward to broader tax breaks — but there’s a catch
- H&R Block Analysts Lower Their Forecasts Following Q4 Results - H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)
- H&R Block's Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Improve Year Over Year
- AMD and UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- H&R Block stock hits 52-week low at 49.15 USD
- H&R Block stock rating reiterated as Sell by Goldman Sachs after mixed results
- H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Compared to Estimates, H&R Block (HRB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- H&R Block (HRB) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
- H&R Block FY25 slides reveal 6.8% EPS growth, projects continued momentum for FY26
- H&R Block earnings missed by $0.71, revenue topped estimates
- H&R Block shares fall as Q4 earnings miss offsets revenue beat
- H&R Block CEO Jeffrey Jones to retire, Curtis Campbell named successor
- H&R Block names new technology and operations executives
- Gear Up for H&R Block (HRB) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- H&R Block extends $1.5 billion credit facility maturity to 2030
- Here's Why H&R Block Stock Is a Great Pick for Your Portfolio
- Here’s where the new $40,000 SALT deduction in Trump’s big bill helps homeowners the most
- The SALT deduction is now much more generous. Here’s how to get the most out of the tax break.
Rango diario
50.13 51.85
Rango anual
47.00 64.62
- Cierres anteriores
- 50.20
- Open
- 50.13
- Bid
- 51.36
- Ask
- 51.66
- Low
- 50.13
- High
- 51.85
- Volumen
- 2.806 K
- Cambio diario
- 2.31%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.37%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -7.44%
- Cambio anual
- -19.16%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B