HRB: H&R Block Inc
51.14 USD 0.22 (0.43%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HRB para hoje mudou para -0.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 51.09 e o mais alto foi 51.24.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas H&R Block Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
51.09 51.24
Faixa anual
47.00 64.62
- Fechamento anterior
- 51.36
- Open
- 51.22
- Bid
- 51.14
- Ask
- 51.44
- Low
- 51.09
- High
- 51.24
- Volume
- 32
- Mudança diária
- -0.43%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.93%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.84%
- Mudança anual
- -19.50%
