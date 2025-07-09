Währungen / HRB
HRB: H&R Block Inc
50.44 USD 0.92 (1.79%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HRB hat sich für heute um -1.79% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 50.41 bis zu einem Hoch von 51.26 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die H&R Block Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
HRB News
- Why Is H&R Block (HRB) Up 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- H&R Block issues $350 million in 5.375% notes due 2032
- Teachers spending big on classroom supplies can look forward to broader tax breaks — but there’s a catch
- H&R Block Analysts Lower Their Forecasts Following Q4 Results - H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)
- H&R Block's Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Improve Year Over Year
- AMD and UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- H&R Block stock hits 52-week low at 49.15 USD
- H&R Block stock rating reiterated as Sell by Goldman Sachs after mixed results
- H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Compared to Estimates, H&R Block (HRB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- H&R Block (HRB) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
- H&R Block FY25 slides reveal 6.8% EPS growth, projects continued momentum for FY26
- H&R Block earnings missed by $0.71, revenue topped estimates
- H&R Block shares fall as Q4 earnings miss offsets revenue beat
- H&R Block CEO Jeffrey Jones to retire, Curtis Campbell named successor
- H&R Block names new technology and operations executives
- Gear Up for H&R Block (HRB) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- H&R Block extends $1.5 billion credit facility maturity to 2030
- Here's Why H&R Block Stock Is a Great Pick for Your Portfolio
- Here’s where the new $40,000 SALT deduction in Trump’s big bill helps homeowners the most
- The SALT deduction is now much more generous. Here’s how to get the most out of the tax break.
Tagesspanne
50.41 51.26
Jahresspanne
47.00 64.62
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 51.36
- Eröffnung
- 51.22
- Bid
- 50.44
- Ask
- 50.74
- Tief
- 50.41
- Hoch
- 51.26
- Volumen
- 1.976 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.79%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.54%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -9.10%
- Jahresänderung
- -20.60%
