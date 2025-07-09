KurseKategorien
Währungen / HRB
Zurück zum Aktien

HRB: H&R Block Inc

50.44 USD 0.92 (1.79%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von HRB hat sich für heute um -1.79% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 50.41 bis zu einem Hoch von 51.26 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die H&R Block Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HRB News

Tagesspanne
50.41 51.26
Jahresspanne
47.00 64.62
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
51.36
Eröffnung
51.22
Bid
50.44
Ask
50.74
Tief
50.41
Hoch
51.26
Volumen
1.976 K
Tagesänderung
-1.79%
Monatsänderung
0.54%
6-Monatsänderung
-9.10%
Jahresänderung
-20.60%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K