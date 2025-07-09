クォートセクション
通貨 / HRB
HRB: H&R Block Inc

50.44 USD 0.92 (1.79%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HRBの今日の為替レートは、-1.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり50.41の安値と51.26の高値で取引されました。

H&R Block Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
50.41 51.26
1年のレンジ
47.00 64.62
以前の終値
51.36
始値
51.22
買値
50.44
買値
50.74
安値
50.41
高値
51.26
出来高
1.976 K
1日の変化
-1.79%
1ヶ月の変化
0.54%
6ヶ月の変化
-9.10%
1年の変化
-20.60%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K