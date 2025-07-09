通貨 / HRB
HRB: H&R Block Inc
50.44 USD 0.92 (1.79%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HRBの今日の為替レートは、-1.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり50.41の安値と51.26の高値で取引されました。
H&R Block Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
50.41 51.26
1年のレンジ
47.00 64.62
- 以前の終値
- 51.36
- 始値
- 51.22
- 買値
- 50.44
- 買値
- 50.74
- 安値
- 50.41
- 高値
- 51.26
- 出来高
- 1.976 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.79%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.54%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -9.10%
- 1年の変化
- -20.60%
