HRB: H&R Block Inc

50.27 USD 0.17 (0.34%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

HRB fiyatı bugün -0.34% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 49.97 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 50.67 aralığında işlem gördü.

H&R Block Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
49.97 50.67
Yıllık aralık
47.00 64.62
Önceki kapanış
50.44
Açılış
50.45
Satış
50.27
Alış
50.57
Düşük
49.97
Yüksek
50.67
Hacim
3.469 K
Günlük değişim
-0.34%
Aylık değişim
0.20%
6 aylık değişim
-9.41%
Yıllık değişim
-20.87%
21 Eylül, Pazar