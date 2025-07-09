Dövizler / HRB
HRB: H&R Block Inc
50.27 USD 0.17 (0.34%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
HRB fiyatı bugün -0.34% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 49.97 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 50.67 aralığında işlem gördü.
H&R Block Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
49.97 50.67
Yıllık aralık
47.00 64.62
- Önceki kapanış
- 50.44
- Açılış
- 50.45
- Satış
- 50.27
- Alış
- 50.57
- Düşük
- 49.97
- Yüksek
- 50.67
- Hacim
- 3.469 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.34%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.20%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -9.41%
- Yıllık değişim
- -20.87%
21 Eylül, Pazar