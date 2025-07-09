Devises / HRB
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
HRB: H&R Block Inc
50.27 USD 0.17 (0.34%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de HRB a changé de -0.34% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 49.97 et à un maximum de 50.67.
Suivez la dynamique H&R Block Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HRB Nouvelles
- Why Is H&R Block (HRB) Up 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- H&R Block issues $350 million in 5.375% notes due 2032
- Teachers spending big on classroom supplies can look forward to broader tax breaks — but there’s a catch
- H&R Block Analysts Lower Their Forecasts Following Q4 Results - H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)
- H&R Block's Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Improve Year Over Year
- AMD and UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- H&R Block stock hits 52-week low at 49.15 USD
- H&R Block stock rating reiterated as Sell by Goldman Sachs after mixed results
- H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Compared to Estimates, H&R Block (HRB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- H&R Block (HRB) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
- H&R Block FY25 slides reveal 6.8% EPS growth, projects continued momentum for FY26
- H&R Block earnings missed by $0.71, revenue topped estimates
- H&R Block shares fall as Q4 earnings miss offsets revenue beat
- H&R Block CEO Jeffrey Jones to retire, Curtis Campbell named successor
- H&R Block names new technology and operations executives
- Gear Up for H&R Block (HRB) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- H&R Block extends $1.5 billion credit facility maturity to 2030
- Here's Why H&R Block Stock Is a Great Pick for Your Portfolio
- Here’s where the new $40,000 SALT deduction in Trump’s big bill helps homeowners the most
- The SALT deduction is now much more generous. Here’s how to get the most out of the tax break.
Range quotidien
49.97 50.67
Range Annuel
47.00 64.62
- Clôture Précédente
- 50.44
- Ouverture
- 50.45
- Bid
- 50.27
- Ask
- 50.57
- Plus Bas
- 49.97
- Plus Haut
- 50.67
- Volume
- 3.469 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.34%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.20%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -9.41%
- Changement Annuel
- -20.87%
20 septembre, samedi