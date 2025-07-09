QuotazioniSezioni
HRB: H&R Block Inc

50.27 USD 0.17 (0.34%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HRB ha avuto una variazione del -0.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 49.97 e ad un massimo di 50.67.

Segui le dinamiche di H&R Block Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
49.97 50.67
Intervallo Annuale
47.00 64.62
Chiusura Precedente
50.44
Apertura
50.45
Bid
50.27
Ask
50.57
Minimo
49.97
Massimo
50.67
Volume
3.469 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.34%
Variazione Mensile
0.20%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.41%
Variazione Annuale
-20.87%
20 settembre, sabato