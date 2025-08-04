货币 / ENX
ENX: Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund of Beneficial Interest
9.94 USD 0.10 (1.02%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ENX汇率已更改1.02%。当日，交易品种以低点9.87和高点10.00进行交易。
关注Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ENX新闻
- Aegon swings to €606 mln profit, doubles share buyback and lifts dividend
- France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.08%
- Barclays discloses 3.2% stake in Dalata Hotel Group
- Gold-backed ETC securities issue announced by Amundi Physical Metals
- Amundi Physical Metals issues new tranche of gold ETC securities
- Golden Ocean Group shareholders approve merger with CMB.TECH NV
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners buys back shares on multiple exchanges
- Amundi Physical Gold ETC issues 42,000 new securities
- Bank of Ireland to redeem $1 billion in fixed-to-fixed rate notes
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners launches third tranche of share buyback program
- Hammerson to list additional shares after successful placing
- UBS O’Connor increases stake in Dalata Hotel Group to 1.9%
- Amundi physical gold ETC issues 56,000 new securities
- Amundi Physical Metals plc issues new tranche of gold ETC securities
- Amundi Physical Metals issues new tranche of gold ETC securities
- Amundi Physical Gold ETC issues 298,000 new securities
- Amundi issues new tranche of physical gold ETC securities
- Tetragon Financial Group declares Q2 2025 dividend of $0.11 per share
- Hammerson secures SARB approval for share placing
- Zambia taps ZCCM-IH to formalize national gold sector
- Morgan Stanley to call EUR 3 million of index-linked notes early
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners repurchases nearly 40,000 shares
- Kepler Cheuvreux downgrades Euronext stock to Hold on market outlook
- Eric Labaye appointed as chairman of Eutelsat
日范围
9.87 10.00
年范围
8.74 10.02
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.84
- 开盘价
- 9.88
- 卖价
- 9.94
- 买价
- 10.24
- 最低价
- 9.87
- 最高价
- 10.00
- 交易量
- 42
- 日变化
- 1.02%
- 月变化
- 5.52%
- 6个月变化
- 4.52%
- 年变化
- -0.80%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B