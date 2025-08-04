通貨 / ENX
ENX: Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund of Beneficial Interest
9.91 USD 0.03 (0.30%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ENXの今日の為替レートは、-0.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.83の安値と9.91の高値で取引されました。
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
9.83 9.91
1年のレンジ
8.74 10.02
- 以前の終値
- 9.94
- 始値
- 9.86
- 買値
- 9.91
- 買値
- 10.21
- 安値
- 9.83
- 高値
- 9.91
- 出来高
- 11
- 1日の変化
- -0.30%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.20%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.21%
- 1年の変化
- -1.10%
