통화 / ENX
ENX: Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund of Beneficial Interest
9.90 USD 0.01 (0.10%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ENX 환율이 오늘 -0.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.87이고 고가는 9.94이었습니다.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund of Beneficial Interest 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
9.87 9.94
년간 변동
8.74 10.02
- 이전 종가
- 9.91
- 시가
- 9.87
- Bid
- 9.90
- Ask
- 10.20
- 저가
- 9.87
- 고가
- 9.94
- 볼륨
- 8
- 일일 변동
- -0.10%
- 월 변동
- 5.10%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.10%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.20%
20 9월, 토요일