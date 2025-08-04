Währungen / ENX
ENX: Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund of Beneficial Interest
9.87 USD 0.04 (0.40%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ENX hat sich für heute um -0.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.87 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.94 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund of Beneficial Interest-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
9.87 9.94
Jahresspanne
8.74 10.02
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.91
- Eröffnung
- 9.87
- Bid
- 9.87
- Ask
- 10.17
- Tief
- 9.87
- Hoch
- 9.94
- Volumen
- 6
- Tagesänderung
- -0.40%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.78%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 3.79%
- Jahresänderung
- -1.50%
