货币 / DBX
DBX: Dropbox Inc - Class A
32.14 USD 0.03 (0.09%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DBX汇率已更改-0.09%。当日，交易品种以低点32.07和高点32.40进行交易。
关注Dropbox Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DBX新闻
- Dropbox Just Scored $700M More from Blackstone--Here's What It's Really Planning
- Dropbox secures $700 million in additional credit, announces $1.5b buyback
- Is Dropbox (DBX) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
- Dropbox, Crexendo Remain Our Top Picks in Internet Services
- Why Dropbox (DBX) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Why Dropbox (DBX) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Why Dropbox (DBX) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Dropbox Stock: Business Is Still Declining (NASDAQ:DBX)
- Dropbox (DBX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Dropbox Continues To Beat EPS Estimates, But Balance Sheet Is Messy (NASDAQ:DBX)
- Is This The End Of The Software Era? Rethinking IGV And XSW In An AI-Driven World (IGV)
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on DocuSign stock
- Teneo AI Q2 2025 slides: 60% SaaS ARR growth amid conversational AI market expansion
- Why ChatGPT-5’s Stunning Launch Is Bad News for Many AI Stocks
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Jefferies raises Dropbox stock price target to $30 on strong margins
- DBX Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y, Shares Rise
- Earnings call transcript: Dropbox beats Q2 2025 forecasts, shares dip
- UBS lowers Dropbox stock price target to $29 on growth concerns
- Goldman Sachs raises Dropbox stock price target to $23 on earnings beat
- Dropbox (DBX) Q2 EPS Jumps 18%
- Dropbox (DBX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Dropbox beats Q2 expectations with strong margins despite revenue dip
日范围
32.07 32.40
年范围
24.42 33.34
- 前一天收盘价
- 32.17
- 开盘价
- 32.37
- 卖价
- 32.14
- 买价
- 32.44
- 最低价
- 32.07
- 最高价
- 32.40
- 交易量
- 1.309 K
- 日变化
- -0.09%
- 月变化
- 12.22%
- 6个月变化
- 21.47%
- 年变化
- 26.29%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值