Divisas / DBX
DBX: Dropbox Inc - Class A
31.68 USD 0.49 (1.52%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DBX de hoy ha cambiado un -1.52%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 31.28, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 32.40.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Dropbox Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
DBX News
Rango diario
31.28 32.40
Rango anual
24.42 33.34
- Cierres anteriores
- 32.17
- Open
- 32.37
- Bid
- 31.68
- Ask
- 31.98
- Low
- 31.28
- High
- 32.40
- Volumen
- 11.992 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.52%
- Cambio mensual
- 10.61%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 19.73%
- Cambio anual
- 24.48%
