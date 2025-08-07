CotizacionesSecciones
DBX: Dropbox Inc - Class A

31.68 USD 0.49 (1.52%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de DBX de hoy ha cambiado un -1.52%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 31.28, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 32.40.

Rango diario
31.28 32.40
Rango anual
24.42 33.34
Cierres anteriores
32.17
Open
32.37
Bid
31.68
Ask
31.98
Low
31.28
High
32.40
Volumen
11.992 K
Cambio diario
-1.52%
Cambio mensual
10.61%
Cambio a 6 meses
19.73%
Cambio anual
24.48%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B